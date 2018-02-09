Third Party & Independents Archives

The CONSPIRACY

Now, it’s clear that President Trump has the awesome responsibility of presiding over the resolution of the largest political conspiracy ever carried out in this country. The scope of the conspiracy is near unimaginable. In essence, it is the ‘new US govt’ investigating and prosecuting the ‘old US gov’t’. Players involved in the conspiracy start at the very top with the Office of the President. Also, includes several agency/department heads and executors aka the DOS, DOJ, CIA, NSA, HHS, FBI and perhaps others. Complicity is widespread to include a number of organizations, associations and most notably, DNC officials, DEM House and Senate reps and the majority of the MSM, the Communist News Network, NBC and MSNBC outstanding.

In brief, the Obama admin was spying on the Trump admin, The purpose of the conspiracy was multi-faceted, with the main focus being to ensure that the Hillary Clinton would be elected President. Notable events: fixing the Dem primary so that Bernie Sanders would be cut out, securing FISA warrants to spy on Trump prior to and after the elections, and an effort to use a Special Counsel to impeach President Trump.



Upon Trump's election the conspiracy continued using a fake document populated with fake information provided by the Russian gov't and the DOS relating Trump's misdeeds.

An IG report is due in early March and other investigatory bodies are probing. The Mueller Special Counsel, established to look into Russian interference with our elections, may now be directed toward the Obama/Hillary admin and perhaps, the Clinton Foundation and/or Uranium One, Hillary's emails, and more.

However, some of the Special Counsel investigators are known to be complicit in the conspiracy which is likely to render the Special Counsel null and void, illegal.

How do we go about investigating and prosecuting the biggest scandal/conspiracy in the history of the USA? I believe the preferred and most efficient approach would be to convene a grandjury. Take the time to provide them security clearance to the level needed to peruse all pertinent information and ensure they are given access to ALL the information that can be garnered re the conspiracy and all its facets. Likely take three to four years. We should get started now so time to prosecute doesn't expire .

Otherwise, we have the CONSPIRACY we deserve . . .

