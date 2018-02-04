Third Party & Independents Archives

ReInstate the Draft!

If you disagree with public education, reinstate the draft.





If there is a time when a country must make a decision, I believe this is the time.

The draft shouldn't be equated with conquering in war. It should be equated with getting a country back on course.

Basic and AIT were defining experiences for me. By not instituting the draft we are depriving ourselves of the benefits of a discipline that is fundamental to survival.

Democratics have us believe we don't need to be disciplined. I disagree. One of the best decisions I made was to get on the bus that brought me to Fort Jackson.