Third Party & Independents Archives

What would the Democratics do if Trump actually shut down the probe?





The Probe

What would really happen if Trump said, “Enough is Enough!”.

He will when Democratic seats start turning toward him. America is shedding it's skin. Democratics in Washington D.C. are living in their own little world and they haven't got a clue what they're up against. They didn't see it coming in 2016. They haven't changed. They're not going to see it in 2018.

Trump supporters know Rome isn't built in a day. We know it isn't all going to fall in place simply because Trump got elected. Democratics don't understand our resolve.

Democratics are still living in the 20th century where information decimation is involved. They still believe they can lie with impunity. They relied on the media's smokescreen exclusively while the rest of us turn to using technology to blow away that fog. They wonder why we don't believe them. It's because they are so used to lying with impunity the can't understand why we disagree with them.

They are hanging on, for over a year, to a strategy that has suffered defeat after defeat, hoping some day the world will become dumb and finally believe it.

We've seen this with global warming, drugs, poverty, immigration, and a myriad of sub-issues that Democratics throw into the process. They hope, in all these issues, that we all will become dumb.

And we let them believe it.

I remember being told that if you don't say anything against, your consent is understood.

Government uses that philosophy to pass laws they deem appropriate. If nobody objects it must be good, they say.

Apathy is our greatest enemy.

I was working with my boss and we briefly discussed politics. It was the "the Obama economy is finally kicking in" argument. The discussion ended when my boss said she didn't want to talk about it any longer. I had to fill another 3 hours with discussions about the weather and recent shows I've watched on NetFlix. I wanted to tell her,

"That is what's wrong with politics today!".

"One side refuses to listen to the other!"

"The U.S. can't survive if we can't talk to each other."

But I was afraid I was going to be accused of violating company rules, or inappropiate conduct. I kept my mouth shut and concentrated on the minutia that makes up life in the U.S. these days. I'm telling myself I'm doing my part by not making waves.





