Third Party & Independents Archives

​Is Andrew McCabe Turning Into Everyone's Scapegoat?

Extree! Extree! Washington braces for polarizing Nunes memo! That would be the headline for Kelly Cohen’s piece in The Washington Examiner.

Braces??

When small artillery, blacked-out choppers, and drone-centric surveillance are buzzing through the skies of Washington D.C. non-stop? Braces just doesn't come close to describing what Washington has been doing regarding the Nunes memo. It might describe what the rest of us are doing in the face of a furious campaign to discredit the memo on the part of Democrats, along with warnings from some inside the GOP, like Mitch McConnell, that Nunes should share the memo with the Senate. And think twice about releasing it. And of course dire warnings on harm to national security from ex-FBI senior officials and from the intel community - people like James Clapper who have questioned Trump's fitness to be president since day one..

Will the memo settle any of the raging disputes between people like Adam Schiff who says it's incomplete and misleading and dangerous to institutions like the FBI and the DOJ on the one hand, and Iowa's Steve King who insists that it will be "earth-shaking", "worse than Watergate", and will reveal abuses by the very institutions who are pleading or demanding it not be released: the FBI and the DOJ?

No it won't.

Consider Schiff's claims that the memo was altered before being sent to the White House (where today Friday February 2, they will decide whether to release it). Nunes and the GOP intel committee members say they made a few minor edits, precisely in response to Schiff's and FBI requests and to correct a few minor errors. Schiff insists it's a matter of deceptive manipulation.

While I tend to believe Nunes more than Schiff, you or I couldn't possibly answer this with any certainty without seeing the underlying documentation, which surely does involve intel sources, assets, methods, and data. Stuff we won't get to see. Stuff which - unlike much of the Russia probes - is NOT being leaked to the press. At least so far.

So we will be forced to interpret the memo's information through the haze of flat-out media war between the two sides of the aisle. With some friendly fire complicating things even more so.

There is one interesting tidbit emerging from this vortex of partisan doom-mongering: the relationship between Andrew McCabe (former Deputy FBI Director) and James Comey (former FBI Director). It involves the fall of 2016 and the trove of emails discovered on Anthony Weiner's laptop in September of that year. Many of those emails were for Huma Abedin - Weiner's then wife and close Hillary aide - and some/many came from Hillary herself. This was apparently slow-walked by McCabe until Comey found out about them a month later in late October and was forced to release the fact of their existence publicly. A fact many claimed at the time cost Hillary the election a week later. Comey was likely furious at McCabe for the impossible situation he had put the FBI Director in. That following May, if Comey had wanted to be really vindictive he could have muttered to himself: that sob McCabe got me fired.

No wonder McCabe's forehead always seems so shiny when he appears at some hearing. He's got half of Washington furious at him. His wife's campaign for a senate seat in Virginia failed and dropped the burden of her financial relationship with Terry McAuliffe onto Hillary's front porch and onto the FBI's backsteps, like a dead crow dragged there by the psychotic house cat. His actions as a senior FBI official are helping tarnish the FBI's reputation (although it has had more than it's share of dubious deeds in the past). And his current boss, FBI Director Chris Wray, is being told by ex-employees and other anonymous voices that he should resign if the memo is released. McCabe helped get his old boss, Comey, fired. And McCabe's sitting on the emails in the crucial September-to-October period in the fall of 2016, may have sabotaged Hillary's chances at being president.

Is McCabe being set up as everybody's scapegoat?? And does he deserve it?

Regardless, the release of the memo will not bridge the partisan divide. It will make it worse. But it should be released anyway. And the rest of us will have to wade through the analysis and hysterical reactions and dark forebodings of retired spooks. Someone who will almost certainly not come out of this looking good is surely Andrew McCabe.