Third Party & Independents Archives

​The Memos The Probes The Leaks The Tweets - Situation Critical?

Do you like Venn Diagrams? Draw three intersecting circles:

Circle 1: Legal/Criminal also known as Who Lied?

Circle 2: Intelligence/National Security also known as Who Spied?

Circle 3: Political/Impeachement/Censure/25th Amendment etc. also known as Who suffers consequences for this?

Now make a short list with a few items. Say:

House Intel Committee releases Memo

President gives State of Union Address

Opposition and perhaps the FBI feeds the Obstruction of Justice Story

Over the next few days and weeks, a vital reassessment or perhaps a testing of the separation of powers explicit in America's governing strucutre - that would be the consitution and it's various and sundry amendments - that has been taking place, will reach a critical stage.

We think of it as the Russia story, and the deep divisions it has produced are fed by the constant leaks and tweets that spin out from it's whirling vortex on a daily basis. But underneath all the details - many still unknown because of legal or national security or political concerns - there is something more important going on. The underlying question is:

How will America's constitution and it's separation of powers ultimately resolve this mess?

Espionage was certainly present in the late 1700's when the Founding Fathers put together America's governing structure. And perhaps all the technological innovation that has transformed and is transforming communications is merely a detail against the wisdom of the constitution they forged. But those 3 intersecting circles make the whole process of the various Russia probes a possibly intractable problem. In other words, only suboptimal outcomes may be possible at this point.

The FBI and the DOJ may very well emerge with a badly tarnished reputation for at least half the population, even by some who oppose Trump. While being seen as a noble part of the "Resistance by the other side. And yes, some intelligence operations will likely be - or already have been - compromised.

The President may emerge as vindicated by his base. But almost surely will be seen as beholden - somehow, anyhow - to dark forces manipulated by the Kremlin by those who oppose his presidency. Mountains of circumstantial evidence pointing to collusion will be proclaimed by this latter group. A Deep State engaged in a soft coup against the man they elected witll be seen by those who support Trump and perhaps even by some that are not a part of the Resistance, but at the same time are not overt Trump supporters.

And finally, the vital difference in process and outcome between a criminal investigation and a counter-intelligence investigation has to be kept in mind. Obstruction of justice is a criminal charge, and a serious one. Colluding with foreign agents is a political charge and a serious one, needless to say. A counter-intelligence probe does not deliver criminal charges, and may withhold information so as not to compromise intel sources and methods and endanger both people and programs. An obstruction of justice charge must reveal the underlying reasons for the charge and is settled in either a criminal court, or in Congress through impeachment proceedings, or motions to censure.

For these three areas of criminal, intel, and political spheres to coexist and reach some sort of solution to the question of Russian interference in America's elections and political system, you need a certain amount of faith in both the institutions concerned (Congress, DOJ, FBI, CIA, NSA and other intel agencies, the State Department and other executive agencies or departments and of course the White House itself) and in the people running those institutions.

Because nowadays there is little to no faith in the other side's motives, this becomes a near impossible task. No resolution of the various Russia probes will satisfy the country at large, or perhaps even satisfy any of the various factions. But we have no choice but to grind through the conflicting views and reach some sort of judgement. And having reached that judgement on the Russia probes, then devise some sort of remedy. That there will be multiple judgements resulting from this, makes any remedy seem a near impossible goal at this point.

In conclusion, it seems that special counsels or prosecutors should be unleashed as seldom as possible and not by an Acting AG who feels pressured by opposition cries to do something, NOW, as Rod Rosenstein surely felt last May. While nothing is sure, it seems very likely that Mueller will continue his investigation, as will the various House and Senate Committes. They will finally wrap up business and issue reports. And Congress will perhaps act in some form.

And we will be arguing about those reports and their consequences for decades to come.