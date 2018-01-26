Third Party & Independents Archives

Anxiously Awaiting The Slow Wheels Of Justic

The MSM have gone ‘skitzo’ over the NYT Times salacious information that the President tried to fire Muller, Special Counsel. At the same time, the MSM is ignoring, or throwing dirt on reports coming out of gov’t, FOX and associates citing evidence of the greatest treasonous conspiracy in the history of this country.



After two years of Tump bashing the MSM is refusing to cover or post evidence re this conspiracy. Hannity has said for more than a year that 'journalism is daid'. Couldn't agree more. Justice is coming for the conspirators and felons and the MSM is going to be left looking really really bad and worse yet, it's all recorded for posterity. Make that 'best' yet.

On Sunday mornings I used to drive 6-7 miles to buy a WaPo. Haven't bought a paper since midway thru the GOP primaries. I do watch some MSM just to keep up with where they are going, IMO, the MSM is culpable/complicit in their rabid support for the conspiracy. Complicity is adjudicated on intent and the MSM is running about 95-5 spewing out information supporting the dim felonies.

I think Trump is doing the right thing by not firing Comey. I hope Comey will try to bring some charges against the President. Either way, after Comey has his say, I fully expect the President to grind the conspirators into the dirt, no matter the cost and time required. Lock them up . . . He must set a precedent so such acts against the Constitution/country will never happen again. Stick it in and break it off, and so on . . .

The dim's have rejected Trump's immigration proposal as racist. I hope they stick with it and Trump does what he should have already done. Build the wall and send the DACA's packing . . . no amnesty. The dim's want a repeat of the Regan years. They must have near open border immigration to keep their party solvent.

Otherwise, we have the likes of Flake, Linsday, corpocratist we deserve . . .

