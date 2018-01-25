Third Party & Independents Archives

​How Obama Avoided Possible Obstruction of Justice

If, as President of the United States, you want to influence the FBI, you don’t ask the rest of your advisors to leave the room in the White House so you can have a one-to-one chat with the Director. That is so naive and leaves you vulnerable to note-taking, limousine-riding FBI Directors. And anyone else nearby who might later leak details. No, that’s not what you do. Here’s what you do if you want to signal to the FBI the outcome you’re looking for.

You give an interview on Fox News Sunday.

In early April, 2016. Which is exactly what President Obama did, back then. The issue at the time was the Hillary email and private server scandal - the important part of that scandal was that then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton used a private email account to conduct government business, including some very important as well as classified business; the lesser though still significant part is that in addition she used a home brew server. And for the past year or so, the White House had been trying to clean up the mess which had been revealed by the NYTimes back in early March of 2015. And they were doing so in careful coordination - you could almost say collusion - with Hillary's campaign team, many of whom overlapped with the Obama administration, like John Podesta in particular.

So in that Fox interview, here's what President Obama said:

She would never intentionally put America in any kind of jeopardy. What I also know is that there's classified and there's classified. There's stuff that is really top secret top secret, and then there's stuff that is being presented to the president, the secretary of state, that you may not want going out over the wire.

Interesting that he chose both the president and the secretary of state in his theoretical on how there's different levels of classified. That's because thanks to hacks and leaks, we have long since learned that President Obama himself emailed Secretary Clinton at her private account around 20 times using an alias. In other words - as Andrew McCarthy has methodically demonstrated - there was no way that Hillary was going to be prosecuted because, more than undermining her campaign as the curator for the Obama legacy (who knows if she indeed would have been such a curator?), any prosecution would have had to uncover and use the President's emails to the Secretary of State's private account, all as part of the evidence, and that would have put Obama's own actions under the spotlight.

So President Obama gave an interview to Fox news, and added as good measure these words:

I continue to believe she has not jeopardized America's national security. There's a carelessness in terms of managing emails that she has owned and that she recognizes. But I also think it is important to keep this in perspective.

What was that edit to Comey's prepared remarks on his decision not to prosecute Clinton, done in late June or early July of 2016? Ah yes ... change grossly negligent to extremely careless. Perhaps Strzok actually helped rewrite the remarks. But there was another key change to the remarks, again as Andrew McCarthy has pointed out. An early draft of Comey's remarks used the following sentences:

She also used her personal email extensively while outside the United States, including from the territory of sophisticated adversaries. That use included an email exchange with the President while Secretary Clinton was on the territory of such an adversary.

They then replaced the President with another senior government official.

And by the time Comey delivered his remarks on July 5, 2016, this is what Comey actually said in the relevant part of his prepared remarks:

She also used her personal email extensively while outside the United States, including sending and receiving work-related emails in the territory of sophisticated adversaries.

All references to any email exchanges between Obama and Hillary have been removed. Even the oblique ones. This is how you get your will done as President of the United States. Now we're talking about the final months of a two-term president who had by then accumulated more internal or bureaucratic power than what he had when he was sworn in in January of 2009. But the extent to which Comey went to accommodate the requests that Obama had signaled on national television are still rather remarkable. Hillary Clinton had been interviewed a mere 3 days before, when the outcome had long been decided.

And done in such a public way - the signaling that is - that it seems to have avoided any obstruction of justice charges that could (but likely never will) be brought to bear. That, unfortunately Mr. President, is how you get a deal done in Washington.