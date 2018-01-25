Third Party & Independents Archives

How Obama Avoided Possible Obstruction of Justice
If, as President of the United States, you want to influence the FBI, you don’t ask the rest of your advisors to leave the room in the White House so you can have a one-to-one chat with the Director. That is so naive and leaves you vulnerable to note-taking, limousine-riding FBI Directors. And anyone else nearby who might later leak details. No, that’s not what you do. Here’s what you do if you want to signal to the FBI the outcome you’re looking for.
You give an interview on Fox News Sunday.
In early April, 2016. Which is exactly what President Obama did, back then. The issue at the time was the Hillary email and private server scandal - the important part of that scandal was that then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton used a private email account to conduct government business, including some very important as well as classified business; the lesser though still significant part is that in addition she used a home brew server. And for the past year or so, the White House had been trying to clean up the mess which had been revealed by the NYTimes back in early March of 2015. And they were doing so in careful coordination - you could almost say collusion - with Hillary's campaign team, many of whom overlapped with the Obama administration, like John Podesta in particular.
So in that Fox interview, here's what President Obama said:
She would never intentionally put America in any kind of jeopardy. What I also know is that there's classified and there's classified. There's stuff that is really top secret top secret, and then there's stuff that is being presented to the president, the secretary of state, that you may not want going out over the wire.
Interesting that he chose both the president and the secretary of state in his theoretical on how there's different levels of classified. That's because thanks to hacks and leaks, we have long since learned that President Obama himself emailed Secretary Clinton at her private account around 20 times using an alias. In other words - as Andrew McCarthy has methodically demonstrated - there was no way that Hillary was going to be prosecuted because, more than undermining her campaign as the curator for the Obama legacy (who knows if she indeed would have been such a curator?), any prosecution would have had to uncover and use the President's emails to the Secretary of State's private account, all as part of the evidence, and that would have put Obama's own actions under the spotlight.
So President Obama gave an interview to Fox news, and added as good measure these words:
I continue to believe she has not jeopardized America's national security. There's a carelessness in terms of managing emails that she has owned and that she recognizes. But I also think it is important to keep this in perspective.
What was that edit to Comey's prepared remarks on his decision not to prosecute Clinton, done in late June or early July of 2016? Ah yes ... change grossly negligent to extremely careless. Perhaps Strzok actually helped rewrite the remarks. But there was another key change to the remarks, again as Andrew McCarthy has pointed out. An early draft of Comey's remarks used the following sentences:
She also used her personal email extensively while outside the United States, including from the territory of sophisticated adversaries. That use included an email exchange with the President while Secretary Clinton was on the territory of such an adversary.
They then replaced the President with another senior government official.
And by the time Comey delivered his remarks on July 5, 2016, this is what Comey actually said in the relevant part of his prepared remarks:
She also used her personal email extensively while outside the United States, including sending and receiving work-related emails in the territory of sophisticated adversaries.
All references to any email exchanges between Obama and Hillary have been removed. Even the oblique ones. This is how you get your will done as President of the United States. Now we're talking about the final months of a two-term president who had by then accumulated more internal or bureaucratic power than what he had when he was sworn in in January of 2009. But the extent to which Comey went to accommodate the requests that Obama had signaled on national television are still rather remarkable. Hillary Clinton had been interviewed a mere 3 days before, when the outcome had long been decided.
And done in such a public way - the signaling that is - that it seems to have avoided any obstruction of justice charges that could (but likely never will) be brought to bear. That, unfortunately Mr. President, is how you get a deal done in Washington.Posted by AllardK at January 25, 2018 5:49 PM
Who give a f**k Obama is gone, Clinton is gone. Trump is here and it is in part due to Russian 8interference in the election. All the smokescreens these swamp drainers have thrown up have have all came crashing down to earth. All the lies have been debunked, well the 2100 most recent lies of Trumps anyways.
All this diversion instead of dealing with the problem yet some still believe Trump is draining he swamp. But then they are holding a flat earth society international conference as well.
Personally I think it is absolutely amazing that anyone would still believe the swamp is draining but it seems there are some who do. In the link is firing the photographer the same a draining the swamp?
https://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-way/2018/01/18/578791199/photographer-says-he-lost-his-job-after-leaking-pictures-of-rick-perry-and-coalPosted by: j2t2 at January 25, 2018 6:05 PM
Congrats to j2t2 for missing the action on the swamp; and everything else Trumpian.
Shhhh…please don’t spoil his fantasy. We need him in denial.Posted by: Royal Flush at January 25, 2018 6:19 PM
The attempt to divert attention from the crooks and traitors in the White House is going very, very badly.
Unmasking by Nunes? Fail.
Uranium One? Fail.
50,000 lost texts? Fail. They found them.
Unreleased memo? Fail. The Assistant AG for Legislative Affairs and a guy who used to be a Sessions staffer called releasing them without review by the DOJ “extraordinarily reckless.” Nunes is refusing to let the FBI or GOP Senator Burr, head of the Senate Intelligence Community, see them, even after demanding the memos be released.
A secret society? Fail.
An informant attending meetings of the secret society? Fail.
Now we are supposed to be distracted by something about Obama and HRC’s e-mails?
You must be kidding. That is absolutely pathetic.
Meanwhile, an Obstruction of Justice charge looks more and more likely for Trump. People interviewed by the Mueller team report the questioners already knew the answers to most of the questions, and produced a lot of surprising hard evidence. Conspiracy to violate campaign election laws for Trump Jr., Manafort, and Kushner look likely. Trump Jr. also apparently lied during his testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee, so perjury should be in the mix too. The FBI will not even give Kushner a security clearance.
Rick Gates, Trump’s Deputy Campaign Manager and already under indictment on multiple counts, may cop a plea and become the third cooperating witness. Actually, that is not surprising. He has little kids. It’s doubtful he wants to go to jail for a long time for Donald Trump.Posted by: phx8 at January 25, 2018 10:47 PM
The FBI will not even give Kushner a security clearance. Posted by: phx8 at January 25, 2018 10:47 PM
He won’t quit talking to Wendi Deng Murdoch. Her ex Rupert claims she’s a Chinese spy. She’s also good friends with Ivanka. She also tried to get to Tony Blair, and later Putin, an odd sequence of relationships. Ivanka and Wendi vacationed together in Dubrovnik, had the use of a yacht belonging to one of the russian oligarchs, and met another oligarch there.
Jared kept meeting privately with Cnina’s ambassador, Cui Tiankai, who regards him as an asset of theirs, until our side made him stop doing that.Posted by: ohrealy at January 25, 2018 11:36 PM
“Jared kept meeting privately with Cnina’s ambassador, Cui Tiankai, who regards him as an asset of theirs, until our side made him stop doing that.”
Yeah, well, Kushner needed the money. The oldest excuse in the book. That’s how people get compromised. Open the door to a little treason and a lot of treason comes in. That is how Donald Trump went from a guy so broke no American bank would even lend him money, to a billionaire with mysterious clients who pay cash for real estate.
Interesting theory- McGann released today’s news about Trump considering firing Mueller last summer. The theory is that Trump is considering it again, and McGann leaked the story to stop him.Posted by: phx8 at January 25, 2018 11:46 PM
I think you mean McCabe, not McGann, Eileen McGann is married to Dick Morris. Andrew McCabe replaced Comey until Wray came in. Dumpty asked him who he voted for in 2016, since his wife is a Democrat.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HVcXuJm6J-YPosted by: ohrealy at January 26, 2018 12:06 AM
Meanwhile, a remarkable number of Republican Congressmen are retiring. They are in a big hurry to cash in on the tax cut bill, the biggest smash-and-grab in American history. The big donors and corporations demanded it, the GOP robbed the treasury, and now sweet lobbying jobs await.Posted by: phx8 at January 26, 2018 12:07 AM
No, it was McGann who might have leaked the story to the NYT about Trump wanting to fire Mueller last summer.
Married to Dick Morris? He was the guy who liked to s*ck on prostitute toes. And someone married him? Must have been an interesting courtship.
Maybe I should send Melania a gift subscription to Forbes Magazine, just to keep things interesting in the White House. Tell the postman to deliver it rolled up. You know. Cause it’s not exactly for reading.Posted by: phx8 at January 26, 2018 12:50 AM
