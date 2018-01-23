Third Party & Independents Archives

​Senator Graham Grabs The Torch From Senator Schumer

Round one is done. Schumer spent the latter part of the first round on the ropes after throwing a few opening punches that didn’t really land. Meanwhile Nancy just won’t shut up from the edge of the canvas. But hey, this is just starting. We get to do it all over again in 17 days.

And the real ugly head-butting and kidney-shots was actually between members of the GOP team. Lindsey Graham was digging into poor Stephen Miller who now has the distinction of being rudely cut off by CNN's Jake Tapper and kneecapped by South Carolina's Lindsey Graham. Here's what the senior senator from South Carolina said to reporters on Sunday:

As long as Stephen Miller is in charge of negotiating immigration, we are going nowhere. He's been an outlier for years.

Why is Miller an "outlier"?

Because he - like those voters who helped elect President Trump - is against any sort of immigration deal that does not clearly curtail family immigration and does not provide reasonable funds for a border fence/wall/security system. And that tightens up internal controls regarding illegals as well. And that is assuredly not the deal Graham has worked out with Durbin and four other senators.

And because Miller had the audacity to push back against Graham's deal with Dick Durbin, from an ideological position outside of the norms that govern most senators on this issue. He dared to question Senate orthodoxy - both in substance and in process - and so Senator Graham decided to blame the shutdown on Miller. A ridiculous hissy-fit, temper tantrum by a bad-tempered, not-that-young-anymore senator.

That's why Miller's an outlier. He doesn't deal the way Graham does on immigration, and has been doing for over a decade. Liberally, with more than a dash of amnesty.

Miller has his employers at the White House on his side, however. And the pushback was hard and fast. Here's what White House spokesperson Hogan Gidley had to say:

As long as Senator Graham chooses to support legislation that sides with people in this country illegally and unlawfully instead of our own American citizens, we are going nowhere. He's been an outlier for years.

What this means (for now at least) is that maybe, just maybe, the White House is showing some of the discipline that the GOP House members have shown as far as this shutdown was concerned. Maybe the substance of what you offer in any deal matters more than how well you get along with President Trump on the golf course.

Maybe.

In Senator Schumer's words:

Now there is a real pathway to get a bill on the floor and through the Senate. It is a good solution and I will vote for it.

A solution for the (first?) shutdown, to be perfectly and abso-frickin'-lutely clear. NOT a solution to immigration, whether as pertaining to Dreamers and DACA or in a broader sense. That second solution is still waiting to be worked out and if the skirmishes in this first round were any indication, finding any sort of solution will be very tough. But not impossible. Even with the gaps between House and Senate attempts to define immigration reform.

In other words, is Senator Graham going to take over from Senator Schumer in being the immigration debate doofus??

I would start with a little White House pressure on the senior senator from South Carolina. Oh. They already have. This should be interesting.