Third Party & Independents Archives

Thank God For Our Founder's, For Thomas Jefferson

The House Intel Cmte will release, within a week or so, information to the public relative to the Fusion GPS document and associated players. House members are relating that several top FBI and DOJ officials are implicated in weaponizing intelligence to thwart the candidacy of Donald Trump and work to impeach him after he became President. Will come to be known as the greatest abuse of political power in U.S. history.

IMO, the source of this breach of our Constitution began with the effort to 'globalise' the US and the world. The Dem/GOP Corpocracy, the MSM and the super wealthy elites allied with similar folks of other countries to establish so called 'free trade' where companies were encouraged to locate to countries having an abundance of cheap labor. Workers of the world could travel freely to compete in foreign labor markets. Globalisation was epitomized in the northern hemisphere through an attempted program known as the North American Union (NAU). This program would integrated the economies and workers of Mexico, the US and Canada. The program would embody open borders and 'free trade' agreements between them.

The citizenry realized pdq this was a bad deal an rejected the NAU. Corpocracy continued to implement the program in piecemeal and in secret, culminating in the situation we have today.

The word went out to the people that diversity was the great strength of American, replacing E Pluribus Unum as our mantle. US companies moved overseas taking the best jobs with them and a lot of research operations as well. An over abundance of cheap foreign labor put many US workers on the street. Crime rates went up and drugs flooded the country. Wages were stagnated for two decades.

Then, in 2016 a populist came out of nowhere and his vision for the country threatened the very idea of globalisation. Corpocracy set about to make sure this populist had no chance at being elected President. The GOP ran some 16 primary candidates against him. All ex-Presidents railed against him. A dossier called Fusion GPS was created to vilify Trump. Later, the DEM's bought the dossier and used it to gain FISA warrants that allowed US intel agencies to spy on Trump and his associates. The MSM has worked tirelessly to bring the impeachment effort to fruition. Even now, as we know the truth, there are many GOP'ers and Dem corpocratists, elites, MSM and multi hundreds of business and institution leaders working to take Trump down.

It seems unbelievable that something this sinister, this organized, this massive, could be leveled against our democratic republic, our Constitution, our country. The Founder's warned us, Jefferson wasn't just whistling Dixie. AND, the people, the man on the street, prevailed again. But, damn, it was a squeaker. But by a few votes Hillary would be Presidednt and there would be nary a word about the conspiracy et al.

