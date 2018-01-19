Third Party & Independents Archives

Thank God For Our Founder's, For Thomas Jefferson
The House Intel Cmte will release, within a week or so, information to the public relative to the Fusion GPS document and associated players. House members are relating that several top FBI and DOJ officials are implicated in weaponizing intelligence to thwart the candidacy of Donald Trump and work to impeach him after he became President. Will come to be known as the greatest abuse of political power in U.S. history.
IMO, the source of this breach of our Constitution began with the effort to 'globalise' the US and the world. The Dem/GOP Corpocracy, the MSM and the super wealthy elites allied with similar folks of other countries to establish so called 'free trade' where companies were encouraged to locate to countries having an abundance of cheap labor. Workers of the world could travel freely to compete in foreign labor markets. Globalisation was epitomized in the northern hemisphere through an attempted program known as the North American Union (NAU). This program would integrated the economies and workers of Mexico, the US and Canada. The program would embody open borders and 'free trade' agreements between them.
The citizenry realized pdq this was a bad deal an rejected the NAU. Corpocracy continued to implement the program in piecemeal and in secret, culminating in the situation we have today.
The word went out to the people that diversity was the great strength of American, replacing E Pluribus Unum as our mantle. US companies moved overseas taking the best jobs with them and a lot of research operations as well. An over abundance of cheap foreign labor put many US workers on the street. Crime rates went up and drugs flooded the country. Wages were stagnated for two decades.
Then, in 2016 a populist came out of nowhere and his vision for the country threatened the very idea of globalisation. Corpocracy set about to make sure this populist had no chance at being elected President. The GOP ran some 16 primary candidates against him. All ex-Presidents railed against him. A dossier called Fusion GPS was created to vilify Trump. Later, the DEM's bought the dossier and used it to gain FISA warrants that allowed US intel agencies to spy on Trump and his associates. The MSM has worked tirelessly to bring the impeachment effort to fruition. Even now, as we know the truth, there are many GOP'ers and Dem corpocratists, elites, MSM and multi hundreds of business and institution leaders working to take Trump down.
It seems unbelievable that something this sinister, this organized, this massive, could be leveled against our democratic republic, our Constitution, our country. The Founder's warned us, Jefferson wasn't just whistling Dixie. AND, the people, the man on the street, prevailed again. But, damn, it was a squeaker. But by a few votes Hillary would be Presidednt and there would be nary a word about the conspiracy et al.
Otherwise, we STILL have the corpocacy we deserve . . . . but, STAY TUNED . . . .
So..umm.. several things Roy,
First, Didn’t you guys say the same thing last week and the week before about the FBI and DOJ officials?
Secondly, let me make sure I got this one straight. The same man who has globalised his business, personally brought in and used foreign workers on the cheap and still does, and has refused to pay contractors for work performed on his projects is now the Savior!
Third, He came out of nowhere! Did he also leap tall buildings in a single bound and catch speeding bullets with his teeth? I mean he ran for president in 2000 on the reform party ticket. Wasn’t this the same Trump that was a reality TV star this past several years? Didn’t he tell us he paid off many of the repub candidates over the years whilst they held public office?
So let me ask if this dossier was meant to harm Trump prior to the election why wasn’t it used. The Russians helped Trump by stealing emails and giving them to wikileaks which Trump then used to his advantage. Isn’t that the same thing you claim about this dossier?
Trumps tax laws are as establishment repub as they can get, how do you square that fact with him being anti-establishment? When a teacher cannot deduct pencils for the classroom but a corporation can deduct pencils for office use I am not seeing the anti-establishment thing.
Do you see the irony in your comment “but by a few votes Hilary would be president”? I mean he lost the popular vote by 3 million wasn’t it? The electoral college got him over the finish line.
Can you go into detail on your claim the MSM has worked tirelessly to bring the impeachment effort to fruition? Reporting on events is their job. Factual information that embarrasses Trump or proves his misleading lies wrong really isn’t about impeachment.
I didn’t see anything about the SCOTUS “Citizens United” decision in your history, but that has allowed for unlimited corporate funding of candidates which benefits the establishment immensely despite what those conservative judges said.Posted by: j2t2 at January 19, 2018 11:28 AM
