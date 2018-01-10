Third Party & Independents Archives

Finally - The Dots Have Been Connected

Hannity and his sources related this evening that the FUSION GPS document WAS bought by the DNC/Clinton’s. Also related that that the FDOJ/FBI used the document to gain FISA warrants to spy on Trump and associates. And more, the House Intel Cmte has connected the dots as to top FBI officials working with the Obama admin to take Trump down.

A most entertaining year, the most entertaining year, perhaps in US history, By far, the worst political corruption ever. Just try to realize the scope of it. The GOP and DEM establishment, CIA, FBI, DOJ, Homeland Security, mainstream media, hundreds or thousands of talking heads, retired dem's and so on . . . It is just mind boggling. Lock em up !

Still, the big takeaway is that narrowly, somehow, the US gov't/constitution was able to survive such a huge, pervasive attack.

Imagine that Hillary won the election. Just try and wrap yer mind around that . . . .

Further, if a GOP'er had won none of this would have ever surfaced. The world would have gone on, just business as usual.

