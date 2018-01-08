Third Party & Independents Archives

Living Large In America

A U.S. President just spoke to the farmer’s of America for the first time in 25 years. He touted the importance of farmer’s over the course of our history. He signed two bills into law dealing with broadband and internet in rural areas. He likened the story of Andrew Jackson to his ‘standing up for America’ presidency. Said he would be back again next year. Biggly successful visit. Now, he’s off to Atlanta for the SEC championship playoff.



Noted that the Clinton/Communist News Network didn't broadcast the event. Reminded me of how things have changed beginning with the 2nd term of the Obama admin. His winning effected me biggly so, I started up a centrist/populist third party website which went exactly nowhere. With the 2016 primaries I became really despondent what with a dozen or so GOP establishment types running against a unknown New York playboy.

But, wonder of wonders, this New York playboy was a straight talker, centrist/populist, who laid the truth on any and all. Immediately, on winning the primary he completed Hillary's name, called out the 'forgotten men and women' and set about to make 'American Great Again'. Set my heart strings to singing.

So, here we are in 2018. Russians fixing to face sniper and anti-tank missile fire, ISIS beating feet for dark Africa, and the 'short, fat man' soon will be holed up in his basement, fearing the light of day. I'd like to see it happen this way; drop small bombs at a quadrant of about 1200 miles from the capital. Bombs just big enough to take out a person or two. Then every couple of weeks move in 400 miles and repeat. Then let the world know we have zeroed in on the target, should he reappear. In the interim, concentrate on reforming NAFTA and all the AFTA's.

I mean, it's like being on a joy ride in a fast moving boat, water spray hitting your face, sunshine burning your forehead, a good looking woman manning the throttle, and so on . . .

Can only get better as I see it. Obama admin's political appointees should be gone within the next year. Also, should be able to move out a few more establishment GOP'ers over the remainder of Trump's 1st term. Maybe some folks in the right column will want to change to the middle. By the beginning of Trump's 2nd term we will be closer to a centrist government than at any time in our history, IMO. How great is that?

