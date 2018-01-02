Third Party & Independents Archives

​Forget the Steele Dossier - Now It's All About Papadopoulos

Funny, but the Papadopoulos wine-bar schmooze was not worthy of a leak until this past week. And then suddenly it was.

Sources told the New York Times that Australian diplomat Alexander Downer listened to Trump campaign associate George Papadopoulos tell him that Russia had a great deal of Hillary Clinton emails that would prove greatly embarrassing to her. Presumably if they were leaked. The conversation between Papadopoulos and Downer apparently took place in a wine bar in London in May, 2016. When the hacked emails appeared on Wikileaks’ site, Downer dutifully contacted his counterparts in D.C. to let the Obama administration know about the conversation, which of course took place a month or two previous to the leaks which began on July 22, 2016.

The point seems to be that it was this conversation with High Commissioner Downer that triggered the FBI Russian counterintelligence investigation that very same month of July, 2016. And not the Steele Dossier. Although the sources - and/or the NYT themselves - equivocate a little by suggesting the wine-bar conversation was one of the events that triggered the FBI investigation.

In other words, as Mueller's team comes under increasing scrutiny and criticism from Congress, and as the Steele Dossier is revealed as mostly unsubstantiated or wrong, we have a new juicy bit of information thrown out to help protect the reputation of Mueller's investigation. And of the FBI and DOJ.

Now of course Papadopoulos is a cooperating witness for the FBI, and he has pleaded guilty in exchange for what will be any information the FBI decides is helpful to their investigation - it's what prosecutors and law enforecment do - so there may be more to this. But if that's the case, to quote Byron York's tweets:

If Papadopolous drove FBI probe, why wait till nearly Feb. 2017 to interview him? If done to keep probe quiet before election, why wait more than two months after vote?

When did officials brief Congress about Papadopoulos? They briefed Congress about Carter Page in late summer 2016.

Did officials seek a surveillance warrant on Papadopoulos? They reportedly got one on Carter Page in summer 2016. Did they try to get one on Papadopoulos? If not, why not?

One add: not saying Papadopoulos played on role. But questions about whether his part was so central in starting FBI probe in July 2016.

Those are very reasonable questions to ask. Because if Papadopoulos was not that important to the probe until they decided he was, then the Steele Dossier did in fact play a central role in originally launching the FBI probe in July 2016, and perhaps in driving FBI officials to seek FISA court authorizations to survey people like Carter Page, for example.

And that means that this latest leak to the NYT is an effort to distance the Mueller investigation from the Steele Dossier. Because let's not forget how central to the whole probe and the Russia Trump collusion narrative the Steele Dossier has been until that last month or two, as more and more doubts regarding its credibility have surfaced.

Not only is the Mueller probe moving further away from actual evidence of collusion, it's also denying what previously had supposedly been central to it's justifications for the probe itself. That is hardly reassuring.