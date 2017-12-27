Third Party & Independents Archives

​Democrat Special Ops Forces Drive Tank Into Daily 202!!

Tax Reform is done. Legislatively that is. Politically the game is just starting. And the Washington Post’s James Hohmann must have felt like he’d been run over by the Democrat Establishment’s heavyweights with his face mask grounded into the snow-covered frozen turf in, say, Buffalo. Allow me to elaborate a little.

First of all, and most importantly, the snow game in Buffalo a few weeks ago looked like a blast. Made you wish you were there tossing up bits of snow in the air after the game-clinching touchdown in the final moments. This is not a comment on any preference for either team in that game.

Hohmann seems to be more of a baseball fan as far as can be seen.

Hohmann writes the Daily 202 newsletter for the WaPo, a fairly detailed insider look at the days important events in D.C. It is not a conservative newsletter, by any means.

Hohmann wrote a Daily 202 newsletter last week that focused on the fact that as 2018 passes by, the GOP Tax Reform would likely become more popular than it's currently abysmal rankings in polls would indicate.

The Democrat Establishment responded by driving a tank through Hohmann's cubicle - or over his laptop if he eschews cubicles. That is, James Hohmann was inundated with emails, text messages, and phone calls from party activists etc. furious that he would cede an inch to what is now the GOP and President Trump's singular major legislative achievement for 2017.

Come on man, you write for the Washington Post! What. Were. You. Thinking!!?? Do you or don't you want us Dems to retake the House AND the Senate next fall??!

So he responded in kind in the next Daily 202 with a list of 10 Reasons Why Democrats Think the Tax Bill Will Be A Political Loser. At least he had the honesty to mention how inundated by partisan activists he was after his previous Daily 202.

Depending which Daily 202 you're referring to, Hohmann may be right, or may be wrong, but he's now covered both sides of the issue, so safe to say one of his predictions will turn out to be right by the time mid term election votes are all counted next November. Right?

Maybe neither. In a fascinating piece at AEI, Karlyn Bowman says hold on a sec. It is far too early to predict what effect, if any, the Tax Reform will have on the 2018 midterm elections. She makes several interesting points:

President Trump is the issue in most polls, not taxes, which are generally not a top-tier issue for most voters. And if taxes are a top concern for a voter, that voter is already likely to be GOP.

A large share of voters do not have an opinion on the tax bill due to a lack of information. Not that the information isn't out there, it's just that voters haven't parsed the details enough to make up their minds in many cases.

Given that the information is about government tax policy. brought to you by government spokespeople or policy experts, and criticized by other government people and/or policy experts; and given that trust in government is at all time lows; any selling of this tax reform is going to be a huge challenge. It will be easier to confuse than to convince, needless to say. And Chuck and Nancy are well out of the starting gates in terms of the confusion game.

So President Trump and the GOP have their work cut out for them, and even if they manage to stay on the same script - doubtful but who knows? - all their work may not be relevant or trusted by enough voters to make a real difference in the coming mid term elections next fall. Depressing, but it's a battle they have no choice but to fight. And maybe enough jobs will continue to be created and pay checks will get just fat enough that voters won't turn both Houses of Congress over to the Democrats. Or maybe the mid-terms will revolve around some other, unrelated event.

It's also a tad dispiriting to write about upcoming political fights in this season of forgiveness and glad tidings, but if Bowman is right, maybe - almost certainly not but let's dream a little - just maybe both sides will realize that the narrative battle over Tax Reform isn't worth it. Wouldn't that be something? Posted by AllardK at December 27, 2017 6:58 PM

