Third Party & Independents Archives

​Nikki Haley Raises Her Hand to the Roof

America’s founders chose the same word to begin the official name of the Republic which they were bringing into being as that which the empire they had just fought a war against to gain their freedom - the U.K. - uses. United. One still a monarchy, the other the most astonishing republic the world has seen. This means that Matthew Rycroft sits next to Nikki Haley at the UN. So in the photographs of what seems to be the security council vote, the plummy maths and philosophy major (the English have to put an s after math because they’re English) from Oxford can be seen with hands folded tightly in front of him as Haley’s hand thrusts skyward or roofward if you will.

The UK in all it's monarchist glory did not even abstain at the UN vote condemning the United States of America, for declaring that Jerusalem is indeed the capital of Israel. They voted against America. They voted against Israel. Palestine - that is the political and geographical quasi state that existed before Israel was founded - was their creation. One more colony amongst many held by en empire whose grip on the world was floundering after having been rescued by America during both World Wars, and especially the second World War.

So now in their wisdom they have decided to join North Korea and Syria and Iran and others in condemning the U.S. for stating the obvious.

Or is it fear?

You have been able to get an Islamic bank account in accordance with Shariah law in the UK for over a decade. The UK has a growing population of Muslims who are exerting a growing influence in the Britain's culture and politics. That means that voting Jerusalem as capital of Israel is a no go for what one would assume would be all of Britain's major political parties.

As Ambassador Haley warns those countries who receive America's generosity year after year after year, has she also noted the plummy, balding man seated to her right with his hands tightly folded? Of course she has.

And as Nikky Haley would undoubtedly tell any and all, you can get Shariah financing in the US as well. But that doesn't stop America - that is, this particular administration - from having the courage to vote the right way. Unlike the UK.