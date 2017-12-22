Third Party & Independents Archives

Nikki Haley Raises Her Hand to the Roof
America’s founders chose the same word to begin the official name of the Republic which they were bringing into being as that which the empire they had just fought a war against to gain their freedom - the U.K. - uses. United. One still a monarchy, the other the most astonishing republic the world has seen. This means that Matthew Rycroft sits next to Nikki Haley at the UN. So in the photographs of what seems to be the security council vote, the plummy maths and philosophy major (the English have to put an s after math because they’re English) from Oxford can be seen with hands folded tightly in front of him as Haley’s hand thrusts skyward or roofward if you will.
The UK in all it's monarchist glory did not even abstain at the UN vote condemning the United States of America, for declaring that Jerusalem is indeed the capital of Israel. They voted against America. They voted against Israel. Palestine - that is the political and geographical quasi state that existed before Israel was founded - was their creation. One more colony amongst many held by en empire whose grip on the world was floundering after having been rescued by America during both World Wars, and especially the second World War.
So now in their wisdom they have decided to join North Korea and Syria and Iran and others in condemning the U.S. for stating the obvious.
Or is it fear?
You have been able to get an Islamic bank account in accordance with Shariah law in the UK for over a decade. The UK has a growing population of Muslims who are exerting a growing influence in the Britain's culture and politics. That means that voting Jerusalem as capital of Israel is a no go for what one would assume would be all of Britain's major political parties.
As Ambassador Haley warns those countries who receive America's generosity year after year after year, has she also noted the plummy, balding man seated to her right with his hands tightly folded? Of course she has.
And as Nikky Haley would undoubtedly tell any and all, you can get Shariah financing in the US as well. But that doesn't stop America - that is, this particular administration - from having the courage to vote the right way. Unlike the UK.Posted by AllardK at December 22, 2017 1:56 PM
(the English have to put an s after math because they’re English) or maybe because math is short for mathematics
Under the current POS, the world’s opinion of the US is identical to the world’s opinion of the right wing party in the US, worthless garbage who lie every time they open their mouths or write a single word.Posted by: ohrealy at December 22, 2017 4:19 PM
I wonder if the vote would have gone differently if the US had not pulled out of the Paris Climate Accord or disrupted the Iran Nuclear Arrangement. To get ahead in diplomacy, there must be a mixture of give and take. As Ambassador Haley continues to disrespect other nations’ interests, it is with little surprise that other nations cease to respect American ones.Posted by: Warren Porter at December 22, 2017 6:07 PM
Here is a list of the countries that voted with the US in the UN re Jerusalem: Guatemala, Honduras, Israel, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, and Togo. Just for fun, I looked at the populations of some of these countries. Palau- 23,000. Marshall Islands- 53,000. Naura- 13,000. Yes, American leadership on display! We nailed the Pacific Islander vote! Well, at least, with the really really small ones. It seems only countries with their votes for sale, like Honduras, which is in a political crisis, or Guatemala, which is notoriously corrupt, ascribe to “having the courage to vote the right way.”
Of course, we in the US are currently enjoying our own festival of corruption. We just keep falling and falling, and there is no bottom.Posted by: phx8 at December 22, 2017 6:56 PM
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2017/dec/11/macron-awards-grants-to-us-scientists-to-move-to-france-in-defiance-of-trump
Eighteen climate scientists from the US and elsewhere have hit the jackpot as France’s president, Emmanuel Macron, awarded them millions of euros in grants to relocate to France for the rest of Donald Trump’s presidential term.Posted by: ohrealy at December 22, 2017 7:20 PM
“According to the civil rights group UN Watch, in the nine years since the UN’s Human Rights Council was first set up, it has issued condemnations of Israel 61 times, far outstripping the 55 condemnations of other countries from across the world issued in the same period.
The next highest on the list is Syria, which has been the subject of criticism by the Council a mere 15 times. North Korea, which keeps its countrymen in a state of perpetual starvation, cut off from the rest of the world, has received just eight condemnations, whilst Zimbabwe which “severely curtails basic human rights” has received none at all.
There were also seven urgent sessions of the Council convened to condemn Israel. Of the eleven directed at other countries worldwide, four were aimed at Syria, and just one each at seven other countries including North Korea, the Ivory Coast and Libya.”Posted by: Royal Flush at December 22, 2017 7:35 PM
Gee, guess that means we cannot rely on the Brits, the EU, or virtually anyone who used to be considered an ally. Thank goodness the Russians will protect their asset in the White House.Posted by: phx8 at December 22, 2017 7:42 PM
“Gee, guess that means…”
Please define what “that” is phx8.Posted by: Royal Flush at December 22, 2017 7:47 PM
Israel receives more attention than other countries because religions practiced by half of humanity place particular emphasis on the lands on which Israel occupies. That motivates people to be more concerned with things happening in the Holy Land than they do about things happening elsewhere.Posted by: Warren Porter at December 23, 2017 10:15 AM
“If this administration* feels so put upon by the rest of the world, let it have the guts to pull the country out of the U.N. entirely, and do it in the open, and not through clumsy threats and angry laments about the ingratitude of it all. Did we lose the vote in the General Assembly? Of course, we did, 128-65. You get someone dependent upon what you provide, and then you threaten to withhold it if that person doesn’t do exactly what you say. That’s not how a great democracy acts. It’s how drug dealers do business.”
Charles P. PiercePosted by: Rocky Marks at December 23, 2017 10:34 AM
“…Instead, there is a larger point to make. The United States will remember this day in which it was singled out for attack in the General Assembly for the very act of exercising our right as a sovereign nation. We will remember it when we are called upon to once again make the world’s largest contribution to the United Nations. And we will remember it when so many countries come calling on us, as they so often do, to pay even more and to use our influence for their benefit.”
Nikki Haley before the UN
This comment is pure Trump. It doesn’t take much imagination to actually hear this coming from his mouth.
Excuse me if I think this is bush league. It is grade school bullying at its worst. We make the largest contribution because we ARE the biggest dog on the block. We helped build it, we have always been on the Security Council, and we are now the ones that constantly stirring the pot.
Adults don’t require constant praise for their acts, and someone needs to be the adult in the room. These are not the remarks of an adult.
The UN was formed to help keep this planet from imploding. The idea was that if we were talking, we weren’t blowing ourselves up. Now apparently, this Administration believes that blowing shit up again is a great idea.
Dumb as a freaking stump.
RockyPosted by: Rocky Marks at December 23, 2017 11:21 AM
