Third Party & Independents Archives

Justice For Trump Supporters Underway
The ‘take Trump down’ conspiracy house of cards, to include the GOP/Dem/MSM/corpocratists/establishment/Trump haters, is starting to go down this very day.
It's going to take another 3-6 months to nail it down tight, get the Attny Gen off his arse but, justice is coming for Trump supporters over the next 2-4 years.
Watergate is like the proverbial flea crawling up the elephants leg with rape on its mind as it relates to the Obama/Clinton/FBI/MSM corruption and the subversion of national security and attack on our democratic republic.
Meanwhile, back at the WH, Trump is on the verge of fulfilling his candidacy promises. He has reduced federal regulations at a rate of 22 removed for every 1 new regulation since Jan 20. He will be signing a new tax policy into law before Xmas.
The GOP Trump haters will most likely go along with President Trump's infrastructure plan, military buildup and welfare reform. But, he won't be able to 'reform NAFTA and the AFTA's or 'build a wall'. These goals will have to be slid back until his second term where most of the GOP Trump haters will have been removed.
The coming year should be a hugely successful year for the President; This President will go down in history as one of the 'greats', in the top five, IMO.
Otherwise, let's make America great again . . .
I agree with that you russian propaganda quoting nazi prick. The gas chamber would be the most appropriate method of execution for his espionage and treason.Posted by: ohrealy at December 15, 2017 12:23 PM
Unfortunately Roy, ohrealy’s hateful unintelligent nonsense and baseless accusations are exactly why President Trump, his supporters and good Americans won’t fare well in the coming years.
Despite not having a freaking clue as to what actual racism or fascism is, or what actual facts look like, the democrats and media will continue colluding with each other to further divide the country for their own political gain.
(Yes, I know ohrealy is trolling, but such rhetoric is becoming the leftist standard)Posted by: kctim at December 15, 2017 12:47 PM
The evidence that tRump conspired with the russians during the campaign is compelling to all but the most diehard tRumpists and putin trolls.
The quiet nothings coming from Mueller as he puts together his case, the notice from Flynn’s lawyers saying they won’t work with the tRump lawyers any more, the dotards growing gap between what he tweets when his handlers aren’t looking and the observable reality and historical record people can see, the wikileaks messages, Comey’s firing, Sessions recusal, the constant “Oh, yeah, I really did meet with that russian, forgot..duh”, the “yeah, I was a foreign rep”, Page’s testimony, and Mannafort, Kushner, Sessions, Papodopolis, Miller and Hicks all went to russia to meet with putin officials during the campaign.
Yeah, the cheating cheeto is going down alright. As in 30-life in ADX Florence.
“The evidence that tRump conspired with the russians during the campaign is compelling to all but the most diehard tRumpists and putin trolls.”
What evidence would that be ? Because non of that rhetoric you spewed is evidence. And BTW, meeting with the Russians is not a crime.Posted by: dbs at December 15, 2017 3:41 PM
Roy
“I agree with that you russian propaganda quoting nazi prick.”
Posted by, well…. you know.
Apparently you’ve struck another nerve. Ha ha haPosted by: dbs at December 15, 2017 3:45 PM
kctim
Funny how those who actually practice what they accuse others of scream the loudest when things don’t go their way.
Dave, Putin apparently considers his investment worthwhile, for the reduction in our international prestige, poking an eye in the face of democracy, and other financial reasons. The financial reasons must be most important to him. China is gradually stepping up to the position formerly held by the US in world leadership. Russia’s prestige isn’t really enhanced, except maybe in Putin’s own mind.
China will demand US withdrawal from the korean peninsula in exchange for brokering a peace deal. They’re setting up refugee camps on their border, so something is happening there. Russia provides some financial support through north korean employees sending remittances home.
Dotard DirT is as useless as it’s possible for anyone to be in such a position.Posted by: ohrealy at December 15, 2017 3:55 PM
List of a few of DirT’s lies:
Jan. 23 “Between 3 million and 5 million illegal votes caused me to lose the popular vote.” (There’s no evidence of illegal voting.)
Jan. 25 “Now, the audience was the biggest ever. But this crowd was massive. Look how far back it goes. This crowd was massive.” (Official aerial photos show Obama’s 2009 inauguration was much more heavily attended.)
Jan. 25 “Take a look at the Pew reports (which show voter fraud.)” (The report never mentioned voter fraud.)
Jan. 25 “You had millions of people that now aren’t insured anymore.” (The real number is less than 1 million, according to the Urban Institute.)
Jan. 25 “So, look, when President Obama was there two weeks ago making a speech, very nice speech. Two people were shot and killed during his speech. You can’t have that.” (There were no gun homicide victims in Chicago that day.)
Jan. 26 “We’ve taken in tens of thousands of people. We know nothing about them. They can say they vet them. They didn’t vet them. They have no papers. How can you vet somebody when you don’t know anything about them and you have no papers? How do you vet them? You can’t.” (Vetting lasts up to two years.)
Jan. 26 “I cut off hundreds of millions of dollars off one particular plane, hundreds of millions of dollars in a short period of time. It wasn’t like I spent, like, weeks, hours, less than hours, and many, many hundreds of millions of dollars. And the plane’s going to be better.” (Most of the cuts were already planned.)
Jan. 29 “The Cuban-Americans, I got 84 percent of that vote.” (There is no support for this.)
Jan. 30 “Only 109 people out of 325,000 were detained and held for questioning. Big problems at airports were caused by Delta computer outage.” (At least 746 people were detained and processed, and the Delta outage happened two days later.)
Feb. 3 “Professional anarchists, thugs and paid protesters are proving the point of the millions of people who voted to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” (There is no evidence of paid protesters.)
Feb. 5 “We had 109 people out of hundreds of thousands of travelers and all we did was vet those people very, very carefully.” (About 60,000 people were affected.)
Feb. 6 “I have already saved more than $700 million when I got involved in the negotiation on the F-35.” (Much of the price drop was projected before Trump took office.)
Feb. 6 “It’s gotten to a point where it is not even being reported. And in many cases, the very, very dishonest press doesn’t want to report it.” (Terrorism has been reported on, often in detail.)
Feb. 6 “And the previous administration allowed it to happen because we shouldn’t have been in Iraq, but we shouldn’t have gotten out the way we got out. It created a vacuum, ISIS was formed.” (The group’s origins date to 2004.)
Feb. 7 “And yet the murder rate in our country is the highest it’s been in 47 years, right? Did you know that? Forty-seven years.” (It was higher in the 1980s and ’90s.)
Feb. 7 “I saved more than $600 million. I got involved in negotiation on a fighter jet, the F-35.” (The Defense Department projected this price drop before Trump took office.)
Feb. 9 “Chris Cuomo, in his interview with Sen. Blumenthal, never asked him about his long-term lie about his brave ‘service’ in Vietnam. FAKE NEWS!” (It was part of Cuomo’s first question.)
Feb. 9 “Sen. Richard Blumenthal now misrepresents what Judge Gorsuch told him?” (The Gorsuch comments were later corroborated.)
Feb. 10 “I don’t know about it. I haven’t seen it. What report is that?” (Trump knew about Flynn’s actions for weeks.)
Feb. 16 “We got 306 because people came out and voted like they’ve never seen before so that’s the way it goes. I guess it was the biggest Electoral College win since Ronald Reagan.” (George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama all won bigger margins in the Electoral College.)
Feb. 16 “That’s the other thing that was wrong with the travel ban. You had Delta with a massive problem with their computer system at the airports.” (Delta’s problems happened two days later.)
Feb. 16 “Walmart announced it will create 10,000 jobs in the United States just this year because of our various plans and initiatives.” (The jobs are a result of its investment plans announced in Oct. 2016.)
Feb. 16 “When WikiLeaks, which I had nothing to do with, comes out and happens to give, they’re not giving classified information.” (Not always. They have released classified information in the past.)
Feb. 16 “We had a very smooth rollout of the travel ban. But we had a bad court. Got a bad decision.” (The rollout was chaotic.)
Feb. 18 “And there was no way to vet those people. There was no documentation. There was no nothing.” (Refugees receive multiple background checks, taking up to two years.)
Feb. 18 “You look at what’s happening in Germany, you look at what’s happening last night in Sweden. Sweden, who would believe this?” (Trump implied there was a terror attack in Sweden, but there was no such attack.)
Feb. 24 “By the way, you folks are in here — this place is packed, there are lines that go back six blocks.” (There was no evidence of long lines.)
Feb. 24 “ICE came and endorsed me.” (Only its union did.)
Feb. 24 “Obamacare covers very few people — and remember, deduct from the number all of the people that had great health care that they loved that was taken away from them — it was taken away from them.” (Obamacare increased coverage by a net of about 20 million.)
Feb. 27 “Since Obamacare went into effect, nearly half of the insurers are stopped and have stopped from participating in the Obamacare exchanges.” (Many fewer pulled out.)
Feb. 27 “On one plane, on a small order of one plane, I saved $725 million. And I would say I devoted about, if I added it up, all those calls, probably about an hour. So I think that might be my highest and best use.” (Much of the price cut was already projected.)
A thousand more here:
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2017/06/23/opinion/trumps-lies.html
Our Hair-On-Fire Liberalites are freaking out now that it appears President Trump and congress will reform our income tax code. The yelling and screaming from the rich in high tax states like California, New York and others is a pleasant sound. It appears we will have three consecutive quarters of over three percent GDP growth; not accomplished in over a decade. Next year might see GDP growing at over four percent.
The Left hates prosperity for everyone who works and earns that isn’t gifted by politicians to special interests.
Tough Shit Boys.Posted by: Royal Flush at December 15, 2017 4:39 PM
dbs; Every piece listed is evidence of collusion. There just hasn’t been a ‘smoking gun’ found. Yet.
ohrealy; A great article is available in yesterdays NYT. Basically,
“In his first 10 months in office, (tRump) has told 103 separate untruths, many of them repeatedly. Obama told 18 over his entire eight-year tenure…We have used the word “lies” again here, as we did in our original piece. If anything, though, the word is unfair to Obama and Bush. When they became aware that they had been saying something untrue, they stopped doing it. Obama didn’t continue to claim that all Americans would be able to keep their existing health insurance under Obamacare, for example, and Bush changed the way he spoke about Iraq’s weapons capability.
Trump is different. When he is caught lying, he will often try to discredit people telling the truth, be they judges, scientists, F.B.I. or C.I.A. officials, journalists or members of Congress. Trump is trying to make truth irrelevant. It is extremely damaging to democracy, and it’s not an accident. It’s core to his political strategy.
As for Obama: His falsehoods tended to be attempts to make his own policies look better or to overstate a problem he was trying to solve. In a few cases, they seemed to be careless exaggerations he avoided repeating.”
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2017/12/14/opinion/sunday/trump-lies-obama-who-is-worse.htmlPosted by: Dave at December 15, 2017 4:47 PM
Dave
Every piece of what ?
DBS,
I can handle the screaming, it’s the hatred and pure idiocy that drives me crazy.
“Quiet nothings” = compelling evidence?
Thinking anybody gives a sh*t about how many people were in a group or some line, or how much Diet Coke somebody drinks?
That’s not just the behavior of things not going a certain way, it’s the behavior of fools who’s fantasy is crumbling all around them.Posted by: kctim at December 15, 2017 5:17 PM
Either Mueller has a whole bunch of compelling evidence kept under tight wraps in his office…or he doesn’t. I don’t see the point in arguing over which is which until his investigation is complete.
Regardless, the scandal is already quite serious. People at the highest levels of Trump’s campaign have been charged with lying to the FBI or conspiring against the United States. Flynn, in particular, is the most interesting one. There was clearly enough evidence to charge him with a litany of crimes apart from lying to the FBI, so it would be strange if his guilty plea was Mueller’s final action. More likely, there is more to come and I intend to stock up on as much popcorn as I can.Posted by: Warren Porter at December 15, 2017 5:52 PM
Recently, dimwits were pushing the old Upsidaisium One or Unobtanium One story. So it turns out that was just a smokescreen for the real story about what they want to happen at Bears Ears in Utah.
http://www.chicagotribune.com/news/nationworld/politics/ct-uranium-firm-bears-ears-national-monument-20171208-story.html
http://www.sltrib.com/news/2017/12/13/uranium-mill-pressed-trump-officials-for-bears-ears-reductions-records-show/
There’s also an interesting article at the Denver Post about a paleontologist’s take on the matter.
I hope none of that yellow cake ends up in russia russia russia.Posted by: ohrealy at December 15, 2017 6:33 PM
“More likely, there is more to come and I intend to stock up on as much popcorn as I can.”
Warren, I dislike bursting your bubble of hope; however you may be watching an entirely different revelation soon coming from sources other than Mueller and his lapdog Comey.Posted by: Royal Flush at December 15, 2017 7:25 PM
For all this stuff to go thru the courts I believe it will take 4 to 5 years to drain the swamp.
Hannity is taking two weeks for Xmas. Going to be a quiet holiday season. We need that, IMO.Posted by: Roy Ellis at December 15, 2017 10:44 PM
however you may be watching an entirely different revelation soon coming from sources other than Mueller and his lapdog Comey.
It is disappointing to hear you defame the character of honorable gentlemen like Mueller and Comey. Until you explain your reasoning, I will dismiss this as simply an effort for you to blow smoke and obfuscate the investigation. More sinisterly, you may be laying the groundwork for Mueller’s firing on trumped up charges in order to further obstruct justice.Posted by: Warren Porter at December 16, 2017 9:35 AM
It’s going to take another 3-6 months to nail it down tight, get the Attny Gen off his arse but, justice is coming for Trump supporters over the next 2-4 years.
The Attorney General is on his a**?
Anyway I have an idea that would honor the spirit of the times and those that have been Trump supporters during the first few months of his reign. I suggest this purge be called “operation hummingbird” as a way for followers to come to grips with the victories that will be achieved by the Trump administration. I would also suggest that you guys be patient and then towards the end of June first week of July spring the trap on those involved in the …how do you say it…”The ‘take Trump down’ conspiracy house of cards”. It would be so appropriate IMHO.
Posted by: j2t2 at December 16, 2017 11:31 AM
People are confused because La Famiglia doesn’t have a name that ends in a vowel. This is an organized crime investigation of a family that will continue for many years until all family members and associates involved in their crimes are charged, prosecuted, imprisoned, and some may be executed. The current right wing alternative being proposed is to get rid of the FBI altogether, because they’re doing exactly what they’ve done in other similar cases. They appear to want to pass a law exempting right wingers from prosecution for any crime. I doubt that will happen, but it would make Putin very happen, so that’s all that matters to the DirT.Posted by: ohrealy at December 16, 2017 12:17 PM
“It is disappointing to hear you defame the character of honorable gentlemen like Mueller and Comey.’
Warren, I suggest you read something besides the usual Liberal offerings as you are unaware of what is about to happen with these “honorable” folks.
The Liberal up and down opinion of Comey has been similar to watching the bouncing ball.Posted by: Royal Flush at December 16, 2017 3:47 PM
you are unaware of what is about to happen with these “honorable” folks.
I know. Republicans are gearing up before Trump fires Mueller. We will see honorable reputations unfairly destroyed. Bogus legal theories will fuel persecutions of those who respect the rule of law. All the principle’s that once made us great will be sacrificed for the benefit of our new strongman.
The Liberal up and down opinion of Comey has been similar to watching the bouncing ball.
I speak only for myself, but I’ve never doubted the integrity of either Comey or Mueller.Posted by: Warren Porter at December 16, 2017 6:47 PM
“I speak only for myself, but I’ve never doubted the integrity of either Comey or Mueller.”
That is truly pathetic Warren. There are countless links to facts showing him to be a liar.Posted by: Royal Flush at December 16, 2017 7:14 PM
Also both Democrats and Republicans wanted Comey fired.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at December 16, 2017 7:18 PM
KAP,
I scolded Democrats at the time when they poo-pooed Comey and now I scold Republicans for the same.
RF,
I take pity on a man fuming with hate as you do. I hang my hat on the integrity of Comey & Mueller and you can take that to the bank. Nobody is perfect and I’m sure innocuous mistakes have been made, but I won’t accept the characters of these men to be assainated with a thousand papercuts. If you want to criticize liars, I suggest you examine Donald Trump.Posted by: Warren Porter at December 16, 2017 7:50 PM
Warped, Comey screwed up so you poo pooed the democrats but didn’t scold Comey? IMO You poo pooed the wrong people.Posted by: Richard Kapitan at December 16, 2017 8:14 PM
The purge of truth and accountability continues under the guise of draining the swampPosted by: j2t2 at December 16, 2017 8:31 PM
oopsPosted by: j2t2 at December 16, 2017 9:05 PM
The purge of truth and accountability continues under the guise of draining the swampPosted by: j2t2 at December 17, 2017 11:02 AM
There are countless links to facts showing him to be a liar.
And even more with facts of Trumps lies so why do ytou choose to ignore the liar in chief but believe the propaganda.The propaganda machine of the oligarchy.
Posted by: j2t2 at December 17, 2017 11:06 AM
How tyrants operate.
6. They attack the motives of anyone who opposes them, including judges.
“If you want to criticize liars, I suggest you examine Donald Trump.”
No need to get your panties in a wad Warren. Comey lied and its on record. Denial is futile.Posted by: Royal Flush at December 17, 2017 3:22 PM
j2t2, it’s the old firehose of falsehoods technique that putin employs. I goes back many years. In the west it was used by climate change deniers back in 2009. Wikileaks was involved back then in releasing emails from various professors. They were taken out of context, and excerpts were publicized that were not about what the deniers said they were about. Some of those professors are still being harassed and threatened many years later. Does any of that sound familiar? These firehose “people” are evil. Those that support and quote them might be politely described as misguided, but they’re really just evil too. Anyone that has ever quoted from Breitbarf is evil, and knows it, and enjoys being evil, in front of their little computer screens at home. They should all get up and go bang their heads into a wall repeatedly until they knock some sense into themselves.Posted by: ohrealy at December 17, 2017 4:53 PM
Royal Flush doesn’t care for the truth. In fact, truth is Royal Flush’s fiercest enemies. The Trumpian platform is built on a foundation of lies and logical fallacies. Like a house built on sand, it will be swept away in the next flood. I choose to build my house on the rock. I do not know what Mueller will do with the evidence he gathers, but I do not doubt justice will be executed blindly, as it should, as long as he is able to finish the job he began and he remains unencumbered by White House or Congressional interference.
https://twitter.com/Comey/status/936059099393003521
Or as Barack Obama famously put it: Reality has a way of asserting itself.Posted by: Warren Porter at December 17, 2017 5:14 PM
Ohrealy,
Excellent comparison to the targeted character assassination of accomplished men like Dr. Michael Mann. At least we can take solace in the growing political coalition of truthseekers; the right’s army of liars cannot survive another general election.Posted by: Warren Porter at December 17, 2017 5:22 PM
Warren is so easy to manipulate. Rather than ask for links to prove Comey is lying as I have written, he changes the subject to President Trump.
Obviously his lack of curiosity or demand for proof, proves he knows that Comey has lied.
The president promised action on tax relief and it appears that we will get that legislation signed very soon. I listened and watched some Democrat politicians finally admit that there is significant tax relief for middle class working Americans. Their biggest complaint is that corporations and business also got tax relief.
Will someone please explain why it is not good for American business to be competitive with the world and enjoy comparable tax rates with other leading democratic countries.Posted by: Royal Flush at December 17, 2017 7:23 PM
WP, I was reading an article about this guy today, considered a predecessor of JEdgar and others:
http://warfarehistorynetwork.com/daily/military-history/famous-military-spies-ralph-van-deman/
If you believe that right wingers can change, I think you’re wrong. If you think they can shut up, then yes, I agree with that. Americans love magical thinking and conspiracy theories. The “poorly educated” don’t know about critical thinking or even how to learn. They’re the gullibles who take whatever is handed to them by the deplorables and repeat it. The internet has made gossiping into big business. These new internet billionaires claim to have different views than the older ones, but their views on their own businesses are as far to the right as anyone else.Posted by: ohrealy at December 17, 2017 7:35 PM
Rather than ask for links to prove Comey is lying as I have writtenMaybe my decision not to do what you expected should indicate that you can’t manipulate me?
Anyhow, now you’ve changed the subject to me instead of defending your accusations. Obviously, this means you are just blowing smoke. And please spare me your talking points about Comey’s misstatements regarding Huma Abedin. After all, to err is to be human. Instead, I direct you to the statements from Rod Rosenstein & Chris Wray defending the integrity of the investigation. There is no pattern of lying or injustice here. Just honest men and women serving American justice as best they can.
Ohrealy,
I hate to say it, but it has been said that society sometimes must progress one funeral at a time.Posted by: Warren Porter at December 17, 2017 9:04 PM
but I do not doubt justice will be executed blindly,
Why did this remind me of the birthday boy swinging a stick at a pinata.Posted by: Weary Willie at December 18, 2017 12:34 PM
“as long as he is able to finish the job he began and he remains unencumbered by White House or Congressional interference.”Posted by: Warren Porter at December 18, 2017 12:52 PM
The secret backstory of how Obama let Hezbollah off the hook
An ambitious U.S. task force targeting Hezbollah’s billion-dollar criminal enterprise ran headlong into the White House’s desire for a nuclear deal with Iran.
https://www.politico.com/interactives/2017/obama-hezbollah-drug-trafficking-investigation/
This well researched expose from “Politico” made my blood boil. As much as I disliked Obama policies, this centers on incompetent capitulation by a president for a worthless deal with Iran.
President Obama placed his “legacy” above law and order and the defense of the United States.Posted by: Royal Flush at December 18, 2017 2:24 PM
I hate to say it, but it has been said that society sometimes must progress one funeral at a time. Posted by: Warren Porter at December 17, 2017 9:04 PM
I think we may be on the verge of a revolution. I thought it would happen in the next generation, but Dotard Dolt may cause it all by himself, insisting that all loyalty is to him rather than to the constitution. The military might have a good case in removing him in defense of the constitution, but what happens then? The Dotard in Chief, as well as several others at least, have put the interests of other countries and their own corporations and other private entities ahead of the national interest. They actually have no concept of law and order, and seek to put others who can be manipulated onto the federal bench to help promote this strange Un-American agenda.Posted by: ohrealy at December 18, 2017 7:41 PM
The military might have a good case in removing him in defense of the constitution
I have to commend James Mattis for toughing it out over the past year. Many weaker men would have fallen down (eg: Tillerson, Rex) in similar situations. His leadership is one of the reasons the country is still barely afloat. Fortunately, it is just 12 short months until the Democrats take control of Congress and normalcy can be restored.Posted by: Warren Porter at December 19, 2017 8:29 AM
Other than the bickering in a non-statesman like manner, what exactly makes this a “strange Un-American agenda” that demands “normalcy” being restored?
What has actually happened that makes some believe we “are on the verge of revolution”?
Sorry guys, but President Obama didn’t create a new ‘normal,’ he tried to force one and people pushed back. IF there is a ‘revolution,’ it will be over individual rights vs the left-wing nanny state, not some Russian or 1% conspiracy theories.Posted by: kctim at December 19, 2017 10:01 AM
