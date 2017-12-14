Third Party & Independents Archives

Justice For Trump Supporters Underway

The ‘take Trump down’ conspiracy house of cards, to include the GOP/Dem/MSM/corpocratists/establishment/Trump haters, is starting to go down this very day.



It's going to take another 3-6 months to nail it down tight, get the Attny Gen off his arse but, justice is coming for Trump supporters over the next 2-4 years.

Watergate is like the proverbial flea crawling up the elephants leg with rape on its mind as it relates to the Obama/Clinton/FBI/MSM corruption and the subversion of national security and attack on our democratic republic.

Meanwhile, back at the WH, Trump is on the verge of fulfilling his candidacy promises. He has reduced federal regulations at a rate of 22 removed for every 1 new regulation since Jan 20. He will be signing a new tax policy into law before Xmas.

The GOP Trump haters will most likely go along with President Trump's infrastructure plan, military buildup and welfare reform. But, he won't be able to 'reform NAFTA and the AFTA's or 'build a wall'. These goals will have to be slid back until his second term where most of the GOP Trump haters will have been removed.

The coming year should be a hugely successful year for the President; This President will go down in history as one of the 'greats', in the top five, IMO.

Otherwise, let's make America great again . . .

