Third Party & Independents Archives

​Happy Shiny People Have Six Ways From Sunday - Bruce & Nellie

It’s not shocking. Sorry. But it just isn’t. It may be outrageous. It may indeed be, and have been, an attempt at a soft coup against a newly elected President of the United States. But it’s not shocking. And yes, that’s a rather cynical attitude. Can anyone cast blame?

Every day - as the sexual scandals on the Hill are revealed to perhaps number at least 40 but until Congress reforms its laws we'll never really know except by leaks will we? - there has also been a steady drip of compromising detail on both the FBI and the DOJ and their increasingly sordid relationship with the Trump/Russia Dossier, courtesy of Christopher Steele, and also a Fusion GPS production with the DNC and the Hillary campaign as executive producers. To use a little Hollywood language that Harvey Weinstein would be comfortable with.

The latest in the rather reptilian slithering that's being revealed is that Bruce Ohr - Associate Attorney General at the Department of Justice; not an inconsequential position - was demoted from his role as Associate AG for meeting with both Christopher Steele and Glenn Simpson, Fusion GPS's founder and head. Ohr will now focus on Drug Enforcement and Organized Crime, the other hat he was wearing at DOJ.

But that's just the beginning. Bruce Ohr's wife, Nellie Ohr, an academic who specializes in Russian studies, worked directly for Fusion GPS for at least several months back in 2016. If you're going to dig up dirt, you make sure you get the best possible help, right? Bruce and Nellie: happy shiny people in the beltway. Managing America's affairs on your behalf.

Over at the FBI, super agent Peter Strzok was involved in both the Hillary private server probe and the Russia/Trump probe. He was in on the meeting that decided to change the wording that referred to the former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, from:

Grossly negligent to extremely careless.

He was the same frickin' FBI agent who last January interviewed just appointed National Security Advisor Mike Flynn - who only realized it was a formal interrogation halfway through - that produced the denials by Flynn that have now resulted in charges against him. And super guy Stzrok was the agent accused of sending politically biased text messages to a colleague. The bias was against ... do I even have to say who?

But no. This is not shocking. Look, the FBI is J. Edgar Hoover's creation. He ran it like a personal fiefdom for half a century and he had probably at that time the best opposition research in the country on most major political figures on both sides of the aisle. People were terrified of him. The Kennedy's were willing to take on the intel community and try to bring them back under the White House's purview. They were unable to even attempt that with the FBI.

So rather than be shocked, better to be skeptical and wary of the FBI and the intel community and the bureaucratic state at large. They know each other. They work together. They get married and divorced. They have affairs and ruin each other's careers. And above and beyond all that, the employees and managers of the administrative state are overwhelmingly progressive nowadays, something J. Edgar could never have been accused of. But his dirty tactics are in the very foundation of the institution. Many good men and women have served and are serving at the FBI and some have died working for the FBI. But the fact that the FBI and the DOJ might also be politically partisan forces out to discredit President Trump, is not something unheard of and shocking. It's an old story.

Chuck Schumer let it slip in that malevolent display on Sunday Talk way back last January:

Six ways from Sunday to get back at you. Indeed.