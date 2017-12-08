Third Party & Independents Archives

​Jerusalem Already Is The Capital of Israel - Embassies Belong in Capitals

Where’s the Knesset? No, that’s not a bad set-up for a bad joke somewhere in the Catskills a generation or two ago. It’s a simple, geographical question: Where is the Knesset - Israel’s unicameral parliament - located?

In Tel Aviv?

Yes, for a few months from March to December back in 1949, the Knesset was located or held or celebrated or whatever verb you think appropriate for parliamentary functions, in what was then the Kessem Cinema, located in Tel Aviv. Every other moment since in modern Israel's history, the Knesset has been located in Jerusalem, Israel's historical and religious and symbolic and political capital.

So what the heck is all this talk and shock and anger of President Trump making a statement that recognizes Jerusalem as Israel's capital? Jerusalem is and has been the capital of modern Israel, to say nothing of kingdoms past and eternal.

The controversy - like with Reagan and Clinton and Bush 43 when they too made similar statements - is because there are no longer any embassies in Jerusalem. Why? Because Jerusalem is contested territory as Danielle Pletka explains in AEI. Some states claim East Jerusalem should be part of a future Palestine state. Some say all of Jerusalem is Palestine's, whatever that actually means nowadays.

Well what it means is that those states that insist Palestine should have control of at least East Jerusalem also would, in their majority, really like to annihilate the state of Israel and drive the remaining infidels - Jewish and Christian into the seas and let us all drown or perish in holy fire. And out of the goodness of their hearts European diplomats and United Nations mandarins and radical anti-Semitic professors in elite universities, all insist that no country can ever again be so foolish as to recognize - diplomatically that is - Jerusalem.

We need a peace deal, they say, and on the basis of that deal we'll then carve up Jerusalem like a turkey at Thanksgiving, with perhaps some part of their holy city left for the people of Israel. So a waiver gets signed every 6 months that keeps putting off actually moving the American embassy. It's all part of the Jerusalem Embassy Act passed by Congress in 1995. Said Act contains a Section 7 titled ... wait for it ... Presidential Waiver; which is an escape hatch for the executive and through which every president, since the Act was passed in 1995, has crawled out every six months right on schedule. Including President Trump who signed the waiver last June.

The waiver was put into the Act for national security reasons. So if you believe that moving an embassy will cause the Middle East to ignite into bloodshed and war ... oh wait. Syria, Yemen, Iraq, Lebanon, Iran, ISIS attacks in Egypt at last count. But moving an embassy is impossible because Hamas might launch rockets into Israel?

The foreign policy establishment want no moving of embassies until their shimmering oasis of a Peace Deal between Israel and the Palestinians is a reality. So where is the cognitive dissonance? In the repeated and failed attempts to secure a deal? Or in Trump saying it's finally time to make the move?