Third Party & Independents Archives

Will They Decide Before Christmas?
Time is running out but we should have a vote on Thursday, December 7. Or maybe Friday. They’ll huddle together and decide if they do it before Christmas, perhaps in the next few days. Or if they wait till later, in March perhaps, but Democrats are impatient and want action on their demands now!
So. What will Senator Franken and his family decide?
Oh. You thought it was about the impending government shutdown and how Democrats are trying to shoehorn in (given the age of Schumer and Pelosi and Orr and many senators, such an old-fashioned metaphor is perhaps fitting) their demands for some sort of DACA (or Dreamers if you wish) protection? And if the GOP doesn't give in, then they'll let a shut down happen. At least that's what they say.
Maybe the media should use an algorithm-based generic news format (well they already do for many basic news releases, like in financial news, in fact) and all of us can choose which details to fill in. Because frankly it's hard to keep up. And it's not really Trump's fault either. It's symptomatic of seismic cultural shifts that are throwing up some fairly big changes, one after another.
Let's consider Senator Franken's case, rather than what will likely be a continuing resolution to buy a little more time for the government and it's spending caps.
The latest accusation against Franken comes from a former congressional aide who has stated that then citizen Franken tried to force her into kissing him after a radio interview back in 2006. As he left the studio having been rebuffed by the shocked young woman, he allegedly said this:
It's my right as an entertainer.
If that's a joke Franken, you should have given stand up decades ago and gone straight into politics where the level of deadpan delivery is not quite as demanding as on the comedy circuit. If however Franken - as a very famous comedian - really meant that, this opens up some very uncomfortable issues to say the least.
In 1992, a Judge Lanier was indicted by a grand jury for sexually assaulting several women in his chambers, sometimes while wearing his robes. A lengthy piece in Boston College Law Review studies his case and concludes that the 14th amendment and the right to bodily integrity which derives from it, seems to also incorporate the constitutional right to be free from sexual assault.
No kidding yes. But wait. How long did it take for those rights to bodily integrity to become a recognized consequence of a constitutional amendment, rather than part of the underlying cultural morality (often betrayed or ignored but still accepted by society as right and truthful)? And how does that right survive when dealing with a presumed right of powerful men to behave as they wish towards women in suboordinate positions? Until recently, it often hasn't survived if the man is powerful enough.
One hopes that Senator Franken (never mind Roy Moore who's on another level) recognizes that it was never his right to accost or assault women just because as a rich and powerful entertainer he could get away with it.
If this is how assault is dealt with in the courts (and remember most men don't assault or accost despite what some would have us think, so culture still matters) then let the 14th amendment be interpreted to clearly include this right, as it likely already is being interpreted. Whether the accused is a senator, a candidate, or a freshman in college accused of date rape. Or a president. Due process for all. But no tolerance for what has been overlooked and winked at for far far too long.
Is there, frankly, anything left for Franken to say?Posted by AllardK at December 6, 2017 11:10 PM
The usual brilliant comments here on another stupid article from the garbage bin. Franken never assaulted anyone. To whoever is actually posting these ridiculous garbage articles:
YOU’RE AN IDIOT WHO TURNED THIS SITE INTO GARBAGE!!!!!!Posted by: ohrealy at December 7, 2017 9:23 AM
Lumping assault in there furthers the narrative that’s needed to push the agenda.Posted by: kctim at December 7, 2017 9:34 AM
Tom Arnold tweets are more accurate than right wing news sources
To put a button on this the only truth about my old pal Leeann Tweeden’s Al Franken story was the picture. The rest was created by KABC colleague & fellow Trump supporter John Phillips & his bud Roger Stone who coached Leeann for weeks to take Al down. Mission accomplished.Posted by: ohrealy at December 7, 2017 11:15 AM
I’m #MeToo & don’t doubt any other woman but the Leeann Tweeden-John Phillips-Roger Stone lies & set up of Al Franken were part of a larger smear campaign against Al initiated at the same time Leeann came out at KABC. I have proof. Leeann knows it. It’s a disservice to victims.
Ironic, seeing how far-left SJW hate tweets are what made it possible.
Maybe social media isn’t the best way to force ‘progress.’Posted by: kctim at December 7, 2017 12:14 PM
I do not know whether or not the allegations against Franken are true or false. However, I do believe it is better that Franken handle these allegations as a private citizen rather than as a US Senator. If he clears his name, I am sure he will be a shoe-in in a future election and welcomed back to the Senate.Posted by: Warren Porter at December 7, 2017 12:56 PM
Yea, Democratics are like that. They can forgive their own, but not conservatives.
The left drew first blood with this sexual harassment meme. They’re paying the price. Finally. The double standard sucks. It’s about time the left got a dose of their own medicine. It was obvious the Rinos wouldn’t stick up for themselves.Posted by: Weary Willie at December 7, 2017 5:19 PM
“It’s about time the left got a dose of their own medicine.”
If it’s duplicity you seek, you need look no further than the mirror. The right can’t seem to admit any wrong, even when it’s staring it in the face.
I think I’ll go find Diogenes and follow him around.
Rocky
ohrealy
“YOU’RE AN IDIOT WHO TURNED THIS SITE INTO GARBAGE!!!!!!”
Grow upPosted by: dbs at December 8, 2017 7:18 AM
warren
“If he clears his name, I am sure he will be a shoe-in in a future election and welcomed back to the Senate.”
He will not be allowed back into the senate, either by his party or constituents. Someone else will be given that opportunity.Posted by: dbs at December 8, 2017 7:24 AM
I do not know whether or not the allegations against Franken are true or false. However, I do believe it is better that Franken handle these allegations as a private citizen rather than as a US Senator. If he clears his name, I am sure he will be a shoe-in in a future election and welcomed back to the Senate. Posted by: Warren Porter at December 7, 2017 12:56 PM
Franken was not a shoe-in in MN before. I think we’ve seen the last of him in politics. He can do better in satire, as before, when he wrote Rush Limbaugh Is A Big Fat Idiot, and Lying Liars. He has a lot of support from people who don’t want him to resign. Tweeden inadvertently solidified that. He couldn’t call her a liar without looking like a heel. The skit she was complaining about was written 3 years before their interaction. Dems in the Senate wanted him out because of the distraction.
The Rabid Racist Radical Raging Rapist Ratforking party will continue their attack on this country as they have for 40 years since their last dotard was in office.Posted by: ohrealy at December 8, 2017 10:36 AM
Ohrealy,
Al Franken probably was the victim of Stone’s ratfuckery, but if had exercised better judgement in the past, these accusations never would have occurred.
Dbs,
2 months ago, Franken was popular and well-liked. His recent downfall is solely the result of a battery of unproven allegations. If Franken can clear his name of those accusations, he has a bright future ahead of him.
Franken should have just lied to a grand jury and the American People.
“I did not have sexual relations with that woman.”
See? All is forgotten. How hard is that?
Instead the dumb ass apologizes! Doesn’t he have a clue about how the Democratic mind functions?Posted by: Weary Willie at December 8, 2017 7:38 PM
WW,
You mean like how Moore & Trump have lied about their own relationships?Posted by: Warren Porter at December 9, 2017 7:51 AM
Moore and Trump aren’t having a relationship with Franken!Posted by: Weary Willie at December 9, 2017 10:43 AM
I’m not sure where you got that idea. I was referring to the lies Trump & Moore have told, denying their sexual misconduct.Posted by: Warren Porter at December 9, 2017 11:50 AM
What lies?Posted by: Weary Willie at December 10, 2017 10:17 AM
ALLEGATIONS yes Warped, denying them yes, lies???????Posted by: Rich KAPitan at December 10, 2017 1:56 PM
Roy Moore claims he has never met any of these 9 women:
Leigh Corfman
Wendy Miller
Debbie Wesson Gibson
Gloria Thacker Deason
Beverly Young Nelson
Gena Richardson
Becky Gray
Tina Johnson
Kelly Harrison Thorp
2 months ago, none of these women had ever communicated or heard of one another. Yet, they all make a similar claim: Roy Moore sought romantic relationships with teenage girls when he was around 30 years old. Today, I am not going to address the specific allegation of assault claimed by particular individual women. I will only discuss the question of inappropriate relationships between teenagers and grown men, which Moore has also denied.
IIt is possible that Moore is telling the truth and all nine women are lying, but that is fallacious to accept a conclusion simply because it is “possible”. Voters in Alabama have an obligation to weigh the evidence that exists and make their best judgement as to what happened absent absolute proof demonstrating things either way. They need to move beyond thinking about what is possible and towards thinking what is plausible. My conclusion is that while it is possible that Roy More is telling the truth, that is an entirely implausible circumstance.
Now, maybe some of you really do believe that nine women plucked at random from various walks of life are more likely to conspire together to undermine Roy Moore than Roy Moore (twice removed from his judgeship for breaking the law) is likely to tell a lie to save his own behind. However, I am incredulous that anyone sincerely believes that. Particularly so, in light of the fact that Jaime Phillips was not able to get her fraudulent story past The Washington Post’s reporters.
Anyone who believes Roy Moore is telling the truth about not knowing these nine women must offer a cogent explanation demonstrating how so many women conspired together to make similar accusations at roughly the same time. For instance, if there was a certain “Bernie Bernstein” at WaPo going around and offering $10,000 to people that made allegations would be a viable explanation, but we already know that isn’t happening. So what is it? Why are so many people with no bone to pick against Moore (never met him before {according to Moore} and supported Trump in the 2016 election) making these accusations?Posted by: Warren Porter at December 10, 2017 3:13 PM
WP, you neglected to mention his wife Kayla, whom he spied when she was fifteen and he was twice her age. It’s like Romeo and Juliet, if Romeo was a dirty old man. We’ll find out if the national exposure works for or against him. I would expect Doug Jones to win, except that he prosecuted klansmen, which enough alabamians may hold against him. Oddly, the klan and weed have gone together for at least 30 years. Moore has already said enough to exclude him from the Senate even if he’s elected, but they’ll probably wimp out and seat him, b*thces that they are, going along with president DirT.Posted by: ohrealy at December 10, 2017 3:57 PM
Warped, I am not saying those women are lying or telling the truth but until they are proven they are ALLEGATIONS nothing else. I have no say so in the Alabama elections but it seems funny nothing about Moore has come out until now so it wouldn’t surprise me Democrats had a hand in creating this scandal especially with the Trump Dossier. Politics is dirty now in both parties so nothing would surprise me.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at December 10, 2017 5:25 PM
HTML Formatting Tips:
<strong>bold text</strong>
<em>italicize text</em>
<u>underline text</u>
<strike>
strike text</strike>
<a href="http://domain.com/link">link text</a>
<blockquote>quote text</blockquote>
By clicking the "Post" button you agree to abide by the Rules For Participation. Please report abuse and inappropriate behavior to editor@watchblog.com.