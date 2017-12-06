Third Party & Independents Archives

Will They Decide Before Christmas?​

Time is running out but we should have a vote on Thursday, December 7. Or maybe Friday. They’ll huddle together and decide if they do it before Christmas, perhaps in the next few days. Or if they wait till later, in March perhaps, but Democrats are impatient and want action on their demands now!

So. What will Senator Franken and his family decide?

Oh. You thought it was about the impending government shutdown and how Democrats are trying to shoehorn in (given the age of Schumer and Pelosi and Orr and many senators, such an old-fashioned metaphor is perhaps fitting) their demands for some sort of DACA (or Dreamers if you wish) protection? And if the GOP doesn't give in, then they'll let a shut down happen. At least that's what they say.

Maybe the media should use an algorithm-based generic news format (well they already do for many basic news releases, like in financial news, in fact) and all of us can choose which details to fill in. Because frankly it's hard to keep up. And it's not really Trump's fault either. It's symptomatic of seismic cultural shifts that are throwing up some fairly big changes, one after another.

Let's consider Senator Franken's case, rather than what will likely be a continuing resolution to buy a little more time for the government and it's spending caps.

The latest accusation against Franken comes from a former congressional aide who has stated that then citizen Franken tried to force her into kissing him after a radio interview back in 2006. As he left the studio having been rebuffed by the shocked young woman, he allegedly said this:

It's my right as an entertainer.

If that's a joke Franken, you should have given stand up decades ago and gone straight into politics where the level of deadpan delivery is not quite as demanding as on the comedy circuit. If however Franken - as a very famous comedian - really meant that, this opens up some very uncomfortable issues to say the least.

In 1992, a Judge Lanier was indicted by a grand jury for sexually assaulting several women in his chambers, sometimes while wearing his robes. A lengthy piece in Boston College Law Review studies his case and concludes that the 14th amendment and the right to bodily integrity which derives from it, seems to also incorporate the constitutional right to be free from sexual assault.

No kidding yes. But wait. How long did it take for those rights to bodily integrity to become a recognized consequence of a constitutional amendment, rather than part of the underlying cultural morality (often betrayed or ignored but still accepted by society as right and truthful)? And how does that right survive when dealing with a presumed right of powerful men to behave as they wish towards women in suboordinate positions? Until recently, it often hasn't survived if the man is powerful enough.

One hopes that Senator Franken (never mind Roy Moore who's on another level) recognizes that it was never his right to accost or assault women just because as a rich and powerful entertainer he could get away with it.

If this is how assault is dealt with in the courts (and remember most men don't assault or accost despite what some would have us think, so culture still matters) then let the 14th amendment be interpreted to clearly include this right, as it likely already is being interpreted. Whether the accused is a senator, a candidate, or a freshman in college accused of date rape. Or a president. Due process for all. But no tolerance for what has been overlooked and winked at for far far too long.

Is there, frankly, anything left for Franken to say?