Third Party & Independents Archives

​Tillerson's Future - You Want Someone You Can Trust at State

What senior administration officials “said” to the NYT that a plan was being developed to force out Rex Tillerson from his job as Secretary of State? And then replace Tillerson at State with current CIA Director Mike Pompeo who apparently has the president’s ear as far as most foreign policy goes and has not had any squabbles or conflict with Trump, as Tillerson has rumored to have.

Trump has not yet signed off on the plan, which was reportedly developed by Chief of Staff John Kelly. Wait. Wasn't Kelly the one that was supposed to plug all the leaking holes at the White House? Did Kelly wake up on Thursday expecting to read of his supposed plan to axe Tillerson? Again, who leaked this? Jared Kushner? Or someone close to him?

The third piece of the strategy is to place Senator Tom Cotton - who has emerged as a strong supporter of the president in the upper chamber - as head of the CIA to replace Pompeo. The Daily Beast already has a hit piece out on Cotton, just in case the rumors are right.

Leaks had been sealed up at for the most part since Kelly took over, but this seems to be an unfortunate return to negotiating or pressuring by leaks, rather than solving indoors like grown ups. And it's doubly unfortunate when it comes to filling two vital Cabinet positions both dealing with foreign policy to a large extent. One suspects that the CIA churns out as many or more position papers and analysis than State does. And to have the heads of these key departments or agencies sorted out by leaks is annoying to say the least.

While leaks are part of D.C.'s DNA, and this isn't all that surprising that Tillerson might be on the way out, there is a true surprise here:

Nary a word about UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, whose star had been rising for some time but who has been fairly quiet recently. Perhaps President Trump is more comfortable with Mike Pompeo. Perhaps Mike Pompeo sees the president more frequently than Haley, often in New York at the UN, does. Perhaps Ambassador Haley got a little too famous a little too fast.

Regardless, Tillerson was an unusual pick for Secretary of State. Normally you want someone you can trust politically as a close ally at a job like state. Tillerson has proved to be something less than close and somewhat less reliable than a true ally. Experienced in business, well-travelled, pragmatic, tough ... yes. But given his lack of diplomatic or government experience he had to be someone President Trump could get along with, and trust to be in line with White House policies (as tough as that may be at times).

He turned out not to be so. And that may have been the reason for his coming downfall.