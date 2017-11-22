Third Party & Independents Archives

​Trump & Separation of Powers - Not What You Think

As the probes of the supposed Russia connection between the Trump campaign and Kremlin officials and their cyber hackers cast around for actual evidence of collusion, we now have a new front opening up against the president and his administration, courtesy of the Washington Post.

The DOJ’s anti-trust action against AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner and it’s subsidiary, CNN.

The accusation is that AG Sessions knowing full well Trump's disdain for CNN's coverage of the White House, has launched this lawsuit as a political vendetta against a political opponent of the president. In the WaPo's Daily 202, James Hohmann prepares the groundwork for his paper's call for an inquiry by stating:

Even if a smoking gun never emerges, though, here are seven reasons to be suspicious of the administration's motives.

Now that's called covering all angles, isn't it? There may be no real evidence to support the theory that the DOJ lawsuit is because Trump hates CNN, but here are reasons to believe that that is indeed the motive behind the DOJ's actions. And yes, there may be something to Hohmann's point. The administration has tended to be rather pro-business and has rolled back regulations rather than dictating who merges with who. But some of his seven reasons are a little suspect like the one that complains that the administration's denials are full of lawyerly language that leave wiggle room. How many years has Hohmann been in Washington and did he complain of lawyers and wiggle room during the previous administration?

And in a further reason Hohmann states that Trump has never respected the independence of the Justice Department, so why should he respect the independence of the anti-trust division?

It would be a little too silly to draw an organizational chart of the federal government for someone like James Hohmann who could probably point out what name goes in what tiny little box detailing what division of what agency fits exactly where in the Great Administrative State, but allow me to try.

The U.S. Department of Justice is part of the Executive Branch of government. It is not part of the Judiciary even as it deals on a daily basis with the Judiciary. President Trump is the DOJ's boss. So we are not talking about an intrusion into Judicial independence but rather an administrative policy within the executive that deems it important to allow the DOJ to function with a greater degree of independence than perhaps the State Department or the Treasury.

Do the president's tweets indicate a lack of respect for the judiciary or certain judges, which is the same thing? Yes, they do. But as a counter to the heavy handed combativeness the president has displayed, there is another view on the Trump administration's philosophy towards the other branches of government. In a fascinating piece in the National Review by law professor Josh Blackman.

In a keynote speech to the Federalist Society, White House counsel Don McGahn said this:

Often Congress punts the difficulty of lawmaking to the executive branch, then the judiciary concedes away the judicial power of the Constitution by deferring to (an) agency's interpretation of what Congress's vague statutes (mean) ... The Trump vision of regulatory reform can be summed up in three simple principles: due process, fair notice, and individual liberty.

In other words, key players in Trump's administration seems bent on restoring the separation of powers and curtailing the enormous power of the administrative state - the countless unaccountable agencies which currently rule over so much of voters' daily lives. That means restoring the judiciary to its prominence in a way originally intended by the framers.

Does the president himself actually understand this? More than what many (of us) who flinch at his tweets probably think he does. Let's hope that despite the tweets and the media storms, this underlying process of rolling back the administrative state - something that has never before really happened in modern politics in America - continues.