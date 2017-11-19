Third Party & Independents Archives

Corpocracy Moving On Up
I try to watch the Communist News Network on Sunday mornings to catch Farrid Zakaria in order to keep informed on the left and MSM lies.
In his rant today I did find some truth alluding to the wealth of the corpocracy in relation to the general populace.
He noted that just three super wealthy folks have more combined wealth than 90% of those folks on the low end of the earnings scale. Also, noted that 1% of wealthy dudes control more wealth than the bottom 90%.
A major factors leading to this imbalance is the advancement of technology putting lots of people out of work. Fareed noted that work is being done to build an underground tunnel in Calif. as a system that could carry vehicles along an electric track at speeds of up to 125mph. Current construction cost is $1B/mile. He noted that London is starting to charge $15/daily per vehicle on entering the city.
Another factor is uncontrolled immigration over the last 30-40 years putting pressure on wages and job competition.
I don't recall anything being said in Trump's election campaign about campaign finance reform or corporate downsizing. As I understand the new tax proposal it will serve to make corporations even more wealthy and unwieldy .
Do we need $1B tunnels or a governor that will stand up and say 'ok, that's it, we are not going to permit more growth in this city'? Do we need the federal gov't to bust up some of the larger corporations, leading to renewed competition and more jobs?
Otherwise, we have the Corpocracy we deserve.
What’s the difference in one corporation having a monopoly and six corporations having a monopoly? I suggest there are none, because all six will adopt the same business model to create one industry they have a monopoly over. A shared monopoly is better than no monopoly at all. The anti-trust laws should go into affect against the MSM and use them as an example of how it’s going to go from now on.
The MSM’s obvious bias is reason number one why anti-trust actions should be taken against them. They have abused the position afforded them by the constitution and that abuse should be rectified in short order.Posted by: Weary Willie at November 19, 2017 12:49 PM
WW, I assume you are jesting re the MSM. They are a business with a product, just like any other business. If folks buy their product they do well. If not they go under, just like any other business. You know you can’t touch the media based on what they ‘say’, first amendment and so on . . .
Media is/should be subject to antitrust law just like any corporation.
Recall that big oil was busted up into six corporations and things improved from there.
I often cite Luxottica as a good example of corpocracy. Luxottica controls 60% of the US market while Safilo comes in 2nd with 6%.
From the Economist: - “merger between Luxottica, an Italian maker of fancy specs, and Essilor, a spiffy French producer of lenses. Together they will produce an entity with a market value of at least €46bn ($49bn), 140,000 staff and annual revenues of €15bn. The deal, one of the largest cross-border tie-ups attempted by European firms, had long been expected by industry watchers.
From Snopes: “When California attorney Sylvia Chi wanted a new pair of glasses, she came across Warby Parker, an upstart online seller that features hip styles and low prices. She had her prescription but Warby Parker needed one more piece of information to make her glasses — the distance between her pupils.
Chi called a Pearle Vision store where she’d bought her last pair but the store refused to give out the measurement. A local LensCrafters told her its pupil measuring machine was broken. Ultimately, Chi had to pay $25 at a local optometry clinic to get her pupillary distance, or PD.
Turns out the giant of the $28 billion U.S. eyewear market, Luxottica (LUX), owns both store chains. And the Italian company, which also owns everything from brands like Oliver Peoples and Ray-Ban to the Sunglasses Hut chain, has cracked down on giving out the PD measurement.
Optometrists “used to do it for free in optical shops and now they’re refusing to provide that service or charging for it,” says Warby Parker co-founder and co-CEO David Gilboa. “A lot of them work in stores owned by Luxottica.”
“The reason Luxottica invested in all the physical retailers was precisely to create a closed system,” says Barry Lynn, a senior fellow at the New America Foundation.
The company did not respond to repeated requests for comment.”
When big corporations start diddling to lessen competition they should be busted up, IMO. Far as I know Trump has not addressed his position on antitrust.
Otherwise, we have the corpocracy we deserve.
More and more often we find that the MSM is selecting the information they choose to disseminate. The bias demonstrated by the MSM is obvious. It is said only 6 corporations own most of the media outlets in this country. The obvious bias and exclusion of relevant data proves the MSM has abandoned it’s constitutional duty and needs to be set right. Using anti-trust laws to level the playing field and once again allow a free flowing path for information, in my opinion, is essential to returning to a free society that benefits from the information instead of being programmed by it.Posted by: Weary Willie at November 20, 2017 12:17 AM
