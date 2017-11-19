Third Party & Independents Archives

Corpocracy Moving On Up

I try to watch the Communist News Network on Sunday mornings to catch Farrid Zakaria in order to keep informed on the left and MSM lies.

In his rant today I did find some truth alluding to the wealth of the corpocracy in relation to the general populace.

He noted that just three super wealthy folks have more combined wealth than 90% of those folks on the low end of the earnings scale. Also, noted that 1% of wealthy dudes control more wealth than the bottom 90%.

A major factors leading to this imbalance is the advancement of technology putting lots of people out of work. Fareed noted that work is being done to build an underground tunnel in Calif. as a system that could carry vehicles along an electric track at speeds of up to 125mph. Current construction cost is $1B/mile. He noted that London is starting to charge $15/daily per vehicle on entering the city.

Another factor is uncontrolled immigration over the last 30-40 years putting pressure on wages and job competition.

I don't recall anything being said in Trump's election campaign about campaign finance reform or corporate downsizing. As I understand the new tax proposal it will serve to make corporations even more wealthy and unwieldy .

Do we need $1B tunnels or a governor that will stand up and say 'ok, that's it, we are not going to permit more growth in this city'? Do we need the federal gov't to bust up some of the larger corporations, leading to renewed competition and more jobs?

Otherwise, we have the Corpocracy we deserve.

