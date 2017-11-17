Third Party & Independents Archives

​North Korea - The Honest Threat of a Brutal War

We have to avoid the horrific casualties. We couldn’t possibly go to war. We are risking a war with China itself. We have to use deterrence by bringing Kim Jong Un to the negotiating table. He’s not crazy, he’s just a tough cookie, a cold-blooded autocrat. Trump is crazy not Kim. How dare we consider attacking North Korea?!

And so on.

Now that Kim Jong Un has not exploded any nuclear weapons or launched any missiles for the past few weeks, people are wondering why. And at the same time, the foreign policy establishment continues to hew to it's standard policy prescriptions when advising or warning President Trump - usually through the means of published articles seeing one suspects there's little chance the president would read their memos. That is, they warn that negotiations are the only way, and that trade and economic sanctions are the only tactics that will work with Kim Jon Un.

In other words, anything to avoid war, and what would be possibly enormous casualties. By maintaining this stance, the foreign policy establishment is essentially admitting that it is impossible to truly avoid North Korea's becoming a true nuclear power, with the capacity to even strike continental America. And it's because of precisely these tactics that we have been led us to this point.

That brings us to the question of how crazy it really is for the White House to propose preemptive strikes - or preemptive war to be more accurate - as a possible response to North Korea's refusal to halt or discontinue its nuclear weapons program. And to use this possibility as a means of deterrence.

Deterrence in the case of North Korea actually works on at least two levels:

The mutually assured destruction on the Korean peninsula itself keeps North Korea from invading South Korea. American troops, ships, missiles, and other assets are key to this M.A.D. based deterrence.

The possible destruction from a wider East Asian War resulting from China entering on the DPRK's side in response to an outbreak of war between America and North Korea. This would include Japan and perhaps Taiwan as well.

The still hypothetical but increasingly possible mutually assured destruction from a fully nuclear North Korea launching a nuclear attack on the West Coast and Alaska as a response to an attack or as a preemptive suicidal attack, in order to ensure as much destruction before the complete elimination of North Korea itself in a nuclear war with America.

And Russia's actions in response to a Korean War have to be considered as well.

The military and intelligence agencies have layers and layers of possible scenarios that they game continually and they are surely running simulations overtime right now. How much confidence, however, can anyone have in these elaborate game-theory computer simulations? The two key actors are China and Kim Jong Un himself. We don't really know how they might react. Would China be willing to go to war over North Korea?

The foreign policy establishment says absolutely. The military analysts might be more discrete, but they rely on and share with the foreign policy wonks much of the same perspectives. Same schools, similar policy solutions. But it may be that a brutal war is the only way left to prevent a large slice of America from living under the shadow of nuclear attack in a way they haven't for a generation.

Or at least the honest threat of a brutal war. It's called real deterrence, unlike the hand wringing and pearl clutching we get from the policy wonks on North Korea. And yes, now it appears that President Trump is willing to talk. Is Kim Jong Un listening?