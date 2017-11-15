Third Party & Independents Archives

The President Can Take A Break Over The Holidays

Trump was well received on his trip around the world. He summed it up in a speech today. America is back and some wrongs are going to be righted. China has sent a high level official to North Korea to read them the riot act. Trump has a presidential appearance, some very good speech writers and he delivers well. He has bountiful energy, believes what he preaches and seems to like being President.

He has accomplished a lot on the foreign scene this first year. If he can garner some support from the establishment (GOP/DEM/MSM) he can enjoy great success on the domestic front.

The Corpocracy (Establishment) is in a fanatical frenzy to shut Trump and his administration down. Understandable, as it took them 20 years to put Globalism and open borders in place and Trump is setting about tearing up their play house ASAP.

The Establishment's effort to derail the Trump admin has gone no where. As Obama holdovers are pushed out over the next two years much of this 'get Trump' syndrome will die off. The Dem's will likely look to Joe Biden for the next presidential election, take on 'little rocket man' and so on . . . The MSM has become an asset to Trump going forward as the people have lost all confidence in their 'hate Trump' rhetoric and 'Russia, Russia, Russia. As late as today CNN is bloviating that Trump should be impeached, Jeff Sessions is guilty of colluding while in the next thread they are saying that going after Hillary, Bill, Loretta, Comey and others is just political punishment being carried out by the winning team. The MSM won't mention Trump's name unless it is in a derogatory sense. Like tonight, ABC gave 15 seconds to Trump's trip, which went immediately to the fact that the MSM had asked Trump what he thought about Roy Moore. NBC gave about the same time and went immediately to a tweet Trump made questioning whether the 3 shoplifter BB players would thank him for getting them out of jail in China.

For public consumption Trump likes to play the strong man and leave his admin to take care of the details behind the scene. This seems to have worked very well, keeping the press off balance and leaving his admin to quietly conduct their work with little/no interference from the press. For example, it's clear Attny Gen Sessions has been hard at work seeking justice for Hil and Bil while Trump tweets the Attny Gen isn't moving on this issue. I am thinking that Sessions would like for Mueller to finish his investigation before the Attny Gen moves to 'lock her up', carry out political purgery and so on . . .

Otherwise, we have the Corpocracy we deserve . . .

