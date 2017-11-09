Third Party & Independents Archives

​Does Virginia Really Mean a Tsunami is Coming?

Mike Allen - the progressive Democrat-enabling media guru/wonk - is already using the word Tsunami. To be fair to the Axios genius, he puts the world in quotes in his newsletter, but I’m sure he loved putting that quote up in his opening headlines in said mail. Is it delirious to do so when referring to Northam’s win as the start of a huge wave? Perhaps.

So Virginia, you are Blue after all. Ok. Let's be more specific. Northern Virginia - as in beltway suburbs - is mostly deep Blue, it's true. But aside from the fact that those who work as government employees or who work in some form - directly or indirectly - for the federal government tend to vote overwhelmingly for the Democratic party, there is another level to the Virginia race that is being pointed out. It is worth noting.

Virginia's state legislature - The wonderfully named House of Delegates - is a GOP controlled legislature. For now. If this race in Virginia is indicative of any sort of possible trends for 2018's midterms, it seems to be the start of a focused Democrat attempt to win back control of state legislatures.

Yes, the "base" is energized and want to show that they can actually start winning local and especially state elections. But it's not just about a few seats in the Virginia state legislature, it's also about policy and what kind of platform Democrats will be running on in next year's midterms. And as much or more than the GOP, this is a very divided party.

Witness Northam's balancing act between running as a centrist Democrat - his posture against any possible sanctuary city status for any Virginia urban centers - and yet being associated with vile hard left identity politics like the now infamous Latino Victory Fund ad that depicted Trump and Gillespie supporters as crazed white supremacists. They distanced his campaign from that ad, but DNC head Perez certainly didn't and Perez was a key factor in this race, barnstorming the state in the closing days.

Will the Democrats continue to be pulled between extreme identity politics and more centrist policies?

There is a whole year left before the midterms, and it will be another Trump year in which events pile up one after another and narratives are often nasty. Let's see what the year brings before Democrats gleefully (and some Republicans as well to be fair) pronounce the coming of the next tsunami.