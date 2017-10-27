Third Party & Independents Archives

The Man the FBI Couldn't Shut Up
The informant who was a key part of the FBI’s case against Vadim Mikerin, one of Rosatom’s board members, is now free to talk to Congress according to his lawyer. What was forbidden by the FBI during the 2016 presidential election campaigns is now allowed for some unknown reason. A reason which might have to do with the fact that the original non-disclosure agreement the FBI forced their informant to sign wouldn’t have held up to any reasonable scrutiny. Which is what it was finally receiving thanks to a series of stories in The Hill and elsewhere.
So 8 years after he became an informant and 3 years after he apparently wound up his business with Vadim Mikerin and helped provide evidence that put Mikerin in jail on a single money laundering charge, he is now free to speak to:
The Senate Committee on the Judiciary
The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform
The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence
He can apparently give information and/or documents on the following:
alleged corruption or bribery involving transactions in the uranium market, including but not limited anything involving:
Vadim Mikerin
Rosatom (Russia's state uranium entity: it's full name is Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation)
Tenex (Rosatom's trading/sales arm)
Uranium One (the Canadian owned uranium mining company with interests around the world. It was bought out by Rosatom in 2013.)
The Clinton Foundation (received donations in the tens of millions of dollars - perhaps over 100 million dollars from companies associated with Rosatom and Uranium One.)
This according to DOJ spokesperson Sarah Isgur Flores.
However, while the above mentioned Senate and House committees will get a chance to know our still anonymous FBI informant, his lawyer, Victoria Toensing, has stated that she:
will be working with all parties to ensure that his identity remains confidential to ensure his safety.
It would be too easy to make a joke about who the informant should be more scared of: Putin or the Clintons, but it's clear that if he's survived this long, then odds are that he won't be targeted by the Kremlin, or anyone else. But it's understandable that his lawyer would wish that his identity remain as sealed as possible.
It's also understandable that the informant's identity will almost surely be leaked by some anonymous source (a staff member for some Senator or Representative on one of the committees listed above is the most likely source if it happens) to someone like Mike Allen, for example. And that his anonymity would then be - if it is not already - hanging by a thread. And once his identity is revealed, the ad hominem attacks will begin. But if his evidence is half as compelling as it seems to promise to be, those personal smears won't matter in the end. And the FBI and DOJ will have lots of 'splaining to do.Posted by AllardK at October 27, 2017 11:42 AM
Thanks Allard.
Full and complete disclosure is good for every American who loves Liberty and Freedom.Posted by: Royal Flush at October 27, 2017 4:19 PM
Well, there you go. Sealed indictments filed by the Mueller investigation tonight. No wonder the Right Wing Wurlitzer cranked it up to 11 this week. The Echo Chamber went nuts over the FBI and Hillary Clinton because someone knew this was coming. The stories about the FBI and Clinton were incoherent- just see the article above- but there was a desperation to distract from what just happened. I caught some of Limbaugh today for the first time in a while, and it was totally incoherent. Something about how Hillary Clinton was colluding with the Russians.
Who was in on the effort to distract and deflect from the Trump White House treason?
Congressman Nunes from the House Intelligence Committee, journalists Strossel and Solomen, Senator Grassley, and Trump.
No wonder the GOP was a ball of fire to push through tax ‘reform’.
And here is some inside info from an aide to a Senator involved in writing the tax bill.
It ain’t gonna happen. The GOP is totally fractured, and everyone is at each other’s throats. So now we know. When I wrote the following:
“Something is going on.
The Trump administration has put several stories out there intended to distract attention-but from what?”
I did not think it would be that dramatic. But now we know. Details to follow Monday.
Bet Manafort, Flynn, Kushner, and Trump do not sleep well this weekend.
WGN - Plans were prepared Friday for anyone charged to be taken into custody as soon as Monday, the sources said.
Among many others, I would like to see Rebekah Mercer arrested. The next POTUS should be Orrin Hatch. Tobacco Road Pence colluded. Ryan knew and didn’t come forward. Hatch alternates between senility and confusion, but is sometimes capable of saying something intelligent, so he’d be a 1000% improvement over the POS currently in the WH. They’re going to have to make some kind of move against the POS to keep him from pardoning people. For the rest of the GOP, it’s the circular firing squad predicted last year.Posted by: ohrealy at October 27, 2017 11:30 PM
The democrats world continues to unravel and all they can do is claim it is a distraction from the non existent collusion between Trump and the Russians. Mueller may be brought down by these new revelations as well. Let the clown show begin. LolPosted by: dbs at October 28, 2017 6:20 AM
http://www.gocomics.com/glennmccoy/2017/10/19Posted by: dbs at October 28, 2017 11:39 AM
Fox News and conservative news web sites are talking about the DNC and Hillary’s pumping millions into Fusion for a fake dossier and what part it played in the unmasking of hundreds and possibly thousands of names. Was a fake dossier used to get judges to sign off on wiretapping? And the fake news (CNN, MSNBC, etc) are beside themselves talking about the Mueller impending charges n Monday. Some of their “experts” are even talking possible sentences of 40 to 50 years in prison for ???? What? They have no idea who’s being charged for what. The left are loosing their minds. In the meantime, former head of the DNC, Debbie Wasserman’s answer was “I haven’t heard anything about the DNC’ s involvement with Fusion”. Hillary knows nothing. Podesta knows nothing. Fusion is refusing to turn over their financial records. Harvey Weinstein, who provides about 70% of the donations to democrats, is out of business. Republican fund raising is up, democrats has tanked. The MSM seems to be throwing Hillary under the bus. Pelosi is losing her mind. Maxine Waters and Perez are the new face of the democrat party. Yes, now we understand why the remaining leftist on WB are sounding spastic.Posted by: Blaine at October 28, 2017 12:22 PM
Re the Steele Dossier: it turns out the Washington Beacon paid GPS Fusion to do Opposition Research on Republican candidates. However, the Beacon denies it commissioned the Dossier. The Jeb Bush Campaign paid GPS to go after Trump, and when the Bush Campaign folded, Hillary Clinton took over. Several conservative commenters on WB have quoted articles from the Beacon.
Dana Boente, Assistant Deputy Attorney General, resigned Friday. It was reportedly not by his choice. Either Trump is preparing to replace him with someone who will fire Mueller, or Boente caould not keep his position because he knew about the conversation between Trump and Comey when Trump pressured the FBI Director, and may have to serve as a witness in an Obstruction of Justice prosecution.
Blaine & dbs,
Reality is coming at conservatives like a runaway freight train, and no amount of crying ‘fake’ is going to save them. Trump is treason. Better come to terms with the fact you have both been cheering on crooks and traitors.
ohrealy,
Well, it is fun to speculate about the upcoming indictments, but of course we will not know for sure until Monday. The investigations against Manafort and Flynn have been going on the longest (as far as we know), and a grand jury issued them subpoenas before Mueller came into the picture. Then again, the Obstruction case against Trump is relatively straightforward compared to money laundering.
It would make sense to go after Trump first, in order to prevent him from issuing pardons to the other crooks and traitors, but since Monday will be a sealed indictment, as opposed to a recommendation to Congress to impeach, it most likely involves Trump’s Campaign Manager and National Security Advisor.
Lock ‘em up.Posted by: phx8 at October 28, 2017 1:38 PM
The big news Monday will probably be manafort didn’t declare all his earnings as a consultant during the Ukrainian elections. Tax evasion. This should be funny when the left doesn’t get the big news they’re hoping for. Why wait til Monday if it’s so earth shattering ? Lmfao !Posted by: dbs at October 28, 2017 2:33 PM
pdx8, Paul Singer is the actual original funder of the GPS inquiry (and the Washington Beacon) which ended up looking into someone’s time as a s*x tourist in that other St. Pete. He was originally a Jeb supporter, but switched to Rubio at some point.
I’m still lost among the many Smiths. There are the Chicago Smiths, who founded The Northern Trust, the largest real bank still left in the US. Then there are the Smiths who own Sinclair, broadcasting russian propaganda all over the country, some on channels that were originally set up by them as fake minority owned stations to circumvent FCC rules. Then there is Peter K. Smith, and there are others of the exact same name, a Gingrichite who was trying to connect with wikileaks and the russians before his “suicide” near the Mayo Clinic. Some people think the suicide is suspicious because of the note saying that “this suicide is not suspicious”, but I think it’s suspicious because of the part saying his life insurance was going to expire. There is some kind of synchronistic relationship between him and some woman working for Grassley, who may have been the one behind some of the recent distractions.
Then there is this ancient dvd player with a keyboard that I’m typing on which is taking forever to respond.
Last night, a very excited neighbor knocked on my door while I was watching TRMS, to tell me that the POS was going to be arrested. I hope that happens first, but we’ll see on Monday. Stephanie Miller’s show will be very noisy then. Malcolm Nance was on with Joy Reid last night when she was subbing for LOD, and then again on her own show this morning. There’s just too much information, even for us, so you can imagine how this is overloading the poor unfortunate right wingers that can only repeat the same fake news over and over and over.
There should be a list somewhere of words not allowed by Wordpress.Posted by: ohrealy at October 28, 2017 2:46 PM
Don’t get too excited. Trump not gonna be arrested. This should be interesting though. The deep state is grasping at straws.Posted by: dbs at October 28, 2017 3:19 PM
This is just too funny and entertaining considering it’s free.
Phx8 is celebrating his own fake news and another goofy Liberal is quoting his neighbor.
Wow…thanks Pals.Posted by: Royal Flush at October 28, 2017 3:31 PM
The big news Monday will probably be manafort didn’t declare all his earnings as a consultant during the Ukrainian elections.
If so, that would a bombshell of a news story. When was the last time a President’s campaign manager failed to report earning millions of foreign dollars?
It would also mean that Mueller’s work isn’t done yet. There would be the unanswered question regarding how Manafort received those monies and whether that receipt was legal or not.Posted by: Warren Porter at October 28, 2017 4:16 PM
I wonder if Mueller’s work will be considered finished if one of Hillary’s or Obama’s people are charged?Posted by: Blaine at October 28, 2017 10:39 PM
If Mueller indicts Manafort who also had ties to Podesta guess which side is also going down and it ain’t republicans.Posted by: Richard Kapitan at October 28, 2017 11:42 PM
HTML Formatting Tips:
<strong>bold text</strong>
<em>italicize text</em>
<u>underline text</u>
<strike>
strike text</strike>
<a href="http://domain.com/link">link text</a>
<blockquote>quote text</blockquote>
By clicking the "Post" button you agree to abide by the Rules For Participation. Please report abuse and inappropriate behavior to editor@watchblog.com.