Third Party & Independents Archives

​The Man the FBI Couldn't Shut Up

The informant who was a key part of the FBI’s case against Vadim Mikerin, one of Rosatom’s board members, is now free to talk to Congress according to his lawyer. What was forbidden by the FBI during the 2016 presidential election campaigns is now allowed for some unknown reason. A reason which might have to do with the fact that the original non-disclosure agreement the FBI forced their informant to sign wouldn’t have held up to any reasonable scrutiny. Which is what it was finally receiving thanks to a series of stories in The Hill and elsewhere.

So 8 years after he became an informant and 3 years after he apparently wound up his business with Vadim Mikerin and helped provide evidence that put Mikerin in jail on a single money laundering charge, he is now free to speak to:

The Senate Committee on the Judiciary

The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform

The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence

He can apparently give information and/or documents on the following:

alleged corruption or bribery involving transactions in the uranium market, including but not limited anything involving:

Vadim Mikerin

Rosatom (Russia's state uranium entity: it's full name is Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation)

Tenex (Rosatom's trading/sales arm)

Uranium One (the Canadian owned uranium mining company with interests around the world. It was bought out by Rosatom in 2013.)

The Clinton Foundation (received donations in the tens of millions of dollars - perhaps over 100 million dollars from companies associated with Rosatom and Uranium One.)

This according to DOJ spokesperson Sarah Isgur Flores.

However, while the above mentioned Senate and House committees will get a chance to know our still anonymous FBI informant, his lawyer, Victoria Toensing, has stated that she:

will be working with all parties to ensure that his identity remains confidential to ensure his safety.

It would be too easy to make a joke about who the informant should be more scared of: Putin or the Clintons, but it's clear that if he's survived this long, then odds are that he won't be targeted by the Kremlin, or anyone else. But it's understandable that his lawyer would wish that his identity remain as sealed as possible.

It's also understandable that the informant's identity will almost surely be leaked by some anonymous source (a staff member for some Senator or Representative on one of the committees listed above is the most likely source if it happens) to someone like Mike Allen, for example. And that his anonymity would then be - if it is not already - hanging by a thread. And once his identity is revealed, the ad hominem attacks will begin. But if his evidence is half as compelling as it seems to promise to be, those personal smears won't matter in the end. And the FBI and DOJ will have lots of 'splaining to do.