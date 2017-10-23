Third Party & Independents Archives

You All Have Really Let Me Down

I purposely split the same subject into two separate posts as an experiment to see who would choose which.

I thought the left would choose the politically oriented post full of assumptions and innuendo and opinion that bashes Trump. I thought the right would gravitate toward the post that asks questions and states facts and asked for answers. But what have all of you done? You've all chosen to jump on the political, superficial, mud slinging, post and ignored the post that stated facts and questioned motives. When are all of you going to realize your stupid, political, back and forth, bovine excrement is pointless?

You all should be ashamed of yourselves. The left for focusing solely on how you can damage a sitting president with baseless harping, and the right for humoring them.