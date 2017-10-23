Third Party & Independents Archives

You All Have Really Let Me Down
I purposely split the same subject into two separate posts as an experiment to see who would choose which.
I thought the left would choose the politically oriented post full of assumptions and innuendo and opinion that bashes Trump. I thought the right would gravitate toward the post that asks questions and states facts and asked for answers. But what have all of you done? You've all chosen to jump on the political, superficial, mud slinging, post and ignored the post that stated facts and questioned motives. When are all of you going to realize your stupid, political, back and forth, bovine excrement is pointless?
You all should be ashamed of yourselves. The left for focusing solely on how you can damage a sitting president with baseless harping, and the right for humoring them.Posted by Weary_Willie at October 23, 2017 7:07 PM
WW,
One article that no one was beneath a similar one, so naturally everyone will post on the topmost article. furthermore, the second column links two FOX articles, and you posted a comment from American Thinker espousing a conspiracy theory about uranium.
Niger is a relatively small producer of uranium, and several countries have developed mines there, including Japan, South Korea, and China. American troops are not posted near the mines- most are concentrated at a drone base in Agadez and for protection of the US embassy in the capital, Niamey. There are a small number of troops near the Mali-Niger border to assist in the fight against Muslim radicals. Air support is far away. It took French fighters an hour just to reach the scene of the recent ambush.
The major producers of Uranium are, in order, Australia, Kazakhstan, Russia, Canada, and South Africa. Niger ranks roughly 6th in worldwide production.
As for the political fight, Trump brought that on himself. First, he failed to acknowledge the loss of troops for 12 days. When called on it, he said terrible things about Obama and past presidents. He dragged his CoS into it, and General Kelly told lies about a Congresswoman who knew the grieving family personally and was in the car at the time. There was a video of what the Congresswoman said, and Kelly flat out lied about her.
As I said in another column, the feelings of that family were pretty raw when they got in the car. Just minutes before, they found out it would be a closed casket and they would not be allowed to see their son. Perhaps they misinterpreted Trump’s tone. Perhaps not. Trump has said a lot of truly terrible things in public about other people. The gracious thing would have been to give a heartfelt apology and say he was misunderstood.
But not Trump.
He went on the attack. And he kept attacking. He was still at it this morning with another unnecessary tweet. No one is baselessly attacking Trump. Most people are just appalled. Most have enough empathy to give a grieving family, a pregnant mother, and a mentor who was a Congresswoman, to overlook things they might say.Posted by: phx8 at October 23, 2017 8:15 PM
I’m glad Trump doesn’t apologize. I’m really getting sick of people apologizing at the drop of a hat. Enough already. If Trump apologized he would be getting 10 times worse. We know how it works, phx8.
100 US Military Personnel Deployed to Niger
The U.S. and Niger signed agreement last month spelling out legal protections and obligations of Americans who might operate from the African nation. But U.S. officials declined at the time to discuss specific plans for a military presence in Niger.
This was in Feb, 2013. You’d think the U.S. and France would make short work out of insurgents in that part of the world. What’s taking so long that we still have troops there, more troops (up to 1000), 4 years later?
Posted by: Weary Willie at October 23, 2017 9:30 PM
By the way, your explanation for choosing the bitch session over facts is weak. I really think this bunch of crotchety curmudgeons would rather point their canes at each other and carp about minutia instead of discussing facts and solutions.Posted by: Weary Willie at October 23, 2017 9:46 PM
Niger is outside most people’s wheelhouse. I only happen to know about it because I collect stamps, I like French colonials, and have a decent Niger collection.
There have been several horrific terrorist attacks in the Sahel region recently, usually targeting hotels. In addition, Boko Haram is in northern Nigeria. Normally the French would take care of security and military matters in that region, but obviously we are working with the French. The drone base & airbase in Agadez is centrally located in North Africa. Since US military drones can stay airborne for 40 hours, a centrally located base could cover a lot of ground.
As for making short work of Islamic radicals, it is a remote and very poor part of the world. Governments barely function. Hi tech warfare against people who have comparatively primitive technologies and do not share language or cultural values makes it difficult to control them. The situation resembles Afghanistan and Yemen, only more so. Radicals may call themselves Al Qaida or some version of ISIS, but as long as they can be kept away from the cities and not be allowed to train on a large scale, it is about the best we can do.
Same goes for the Fremen of Arrakis.Posted by: phx8 at October 23, 2017 10:35 PM
It’s tragic what happens there, but is it our business? We’re backing the French. Why? Do the French need the resources in that area? Being 6th in the class of uranium mining is a very noble position. I didn’t see France or the U.S. in your list of uranium producers. You can call it a conspiracy theory, but that’s just avoiding the question.
Being there is more about protecting the uranium, in my opinion. The people there are concerned about our staying there indefinitely. Since we’ve been there for 4 years without a hint of leaving, perhaps this attack is a wake up call.
Posted by: Weary Willie at October 23, 2017 11:47 PM
France does not have uranium. The US has some, but not much. The major producers are Australia, Canada, Kazakhstan, and Russia. The US produces only 2.5% of the world’s total production. Uranium is used for nuclear weapons and nuclear power, but since the US does not want to use nuclear power in the future, there is very little demand for it, other than depleted uranium for ammo, & nukes.
We may have very little interest in Niger, but that doesn’t mean Islamic radicals (Al Qaida, ISIS, whatever you want to call them) have no interest in us, even ones from remote areas. Problems can come to us from abroad, as we found out on 9/11.Posted by: phx8 at October 24, 2017 12:26 AM
Sorry Weary, but Phx8 is right on this one. People will usually go to the newest post for discussion.
Personally, work has been non-stop busy for the past year. Been traveling my a** off. Also just completed building a new home. Most of the time, looking over the most current posts is all I have time for.
As far as Niger, it’s best to wait for the official investigation to be completed.Posted by: kctim at October 24, 2017 10:19 AM
ww”I’m glad Trump doesn’t apologize”
Then tRump shouldn’t be screwing everything up all the time.Posted by: Dave at October 24, 2017 2:06 PM
kctim, Why then, are you still commenting on the previous post? Doesn’t the comments you made today on the waste of time post contradict what you just said?
You’re right about waiting for the results of the investigation. It’s a shame that the time taken investigating is being used as a reason to bash Trump. It’s Damn the Investigation, full slander ahead! in that sorry excuse for commentary populating that post you are still commenting on.
I want to know why they were there in the first place. Is that too much to ask? Apparently it is.
Posted by: Weary Willie at October 24, 2017 4:18 PM
Weary, I am still commenting in the previous post because I have been in the office for the past two days and am able to do so. And out of respect for Dave and the time he is giving us here at WatchBlog.
Yes, it is a shame that people are trying to use this incident to bash President Trump, but that is how the political game is played.
As far as why they were there, apparently President Obama and his generals believed they were needed there and President Trump and his guys agreed.Posted by: kctim at October 24, 2017 4:54 PM
To do what? Countering terrorism is as cliche as war on crime. It doesn’t define anything. What’s the goal? Is it to protect France’s uranium investments? Are we there for what phx8 says, to control them?
Hi tech warfare against people who have comparatively primitive technologies and do not share language or cultural values makes it difficult to control them.
What did these 4 men lose their lives for?Posted by: Weary Willie at October 24, 2017 5:04 PM
https://www.yahoo.com/gma/why-us-troops-niger-195013875.html
Not sure what you are looking for Weary, but I can accept training and surveillance as valid reasons.Posted by: kctim at October 24, 2017 5:30 PM
I’m trying to stay away from the partisan venom and pointless harping in the post featuring the W.Post article. Since the fact based article is being ignored I choose to spend my time educating myself as much as possible on the subject.
http://www.irinnews.org/report/98739/analysis-after-mali-niger-battles-secure-its-borders
Posted by: Weary Willie at October 24, 2017 7:45 PM
Some of what was said in your link doesn’t mesh with other reports. Also, if there were dozens of missions like this one to lead them to believe there was no threat, why is the mission still a mystery to those charged with answering our questions?
Posted by: Weary Willie at October 24, 2017 7:48 PM
I’m trying to stay away from the partisan venom and pointless harping in the post featuring the W.Post article. Since the fact based article is being ignored I choose to spend my time educating myself as much as possible on the subject.
Weary good to see you are talking the high road with the education. It would have been nice to see you taking the high road back in the Obama days, it would have been so much more a statement. I mean being a Trump supporter and now wanting to shy away from the partisan venom and pointless harping is…well it sounds like a self defense thing.Posted by: j2t2 at October 24, 2017 9:36 PM
For lack of a better description of that comment, I have to say it put words in my mouth.
I disagree with your request I take the high road with Obama. He was fundamentally counter productive to this country’s heritage and purpose, as is the Progressive movement and it’s horrendous results.
You thanked me for not believing Hillbilly was an epileptic patient who suffered seizures in public. I said she was exaggerating and you thanked me for that assessment. You failed to realize I associated that exaggeration with her ability to put on a facade. I knew she was counter to the American Dream as I see it, just as I saw it with Obama, and just as I see it with the Democratic party and the Progressive movement.
How do you know I didn’t educate myself during Obama’s reign? How do you know if I am the dunce you claim I am? I believe much of my content gets discounted as the ramblings of a drunken crank. I also know that opinion comes from someone who fails to consider anything counter to their own beliefs.
Did you see phx8’s reason why people didn’t comment on my first post? He considered the source instead of the content. He discounted the facts because he didn’t respect the provider.
Tell me something, j2t2. Why is agreeing with the left so much “more of a statement”? Why are all my statements wrong, according to the blue column? How does an independent column contribute to the blue and red column’s rutting ram imitation?
Posted by: Weary Willie at October 24, 2017 10:15 PM
Weary I will rest my case based upon your last comment. I couldn’t think of anything more convincing than your own words.
I disagree with your request I take the high road with Obama.
I didn’t request anything, I simply stated your visit to the moral high road would have been more convincing when the opposition were in office.
You thanked me for not believing Hillbilly was an epileptic patient who suffered seizures in public
No…no I didn’t Weary, nothing of the sort. I mean talk about partisan venom and pointless harping your statement is textbook, I think your picture along with your statement should be in the dictionary next to partisan venom and pointless harping.
I said she was exaggerating and you thanked me for that assessment. You failed to realize I associated that exaggeration with her ability to put on a facade.
First why is it you can see the “exaggeration” in a Clinton statement yet not see the “exaggeration” outright lie, myth misinformation or half truth in a Trump statement? You would tell us Trump was so smart he was playing us yet you cannot say the same thing for Clinton.
How do you know I didn’t educate myself during Obama’s reign?Because you blindly support Trump. It is painfully obvious to everyone but you it seems.
How do you know if I am the dunce you claim I am?
Strawman! I never claimed you to be a dunce, that is you projecting my friend. I don’t think you are a dunce at all. I think perhaps a bit gullible when it comes to Trump, well more than a bit. Earnest yet mislead. Fooled by the monied interests that determine how you vote. Belief that the rich will trickle down on you when we cut taxes again doesn’t make you a dunce it makes you a believer in myths. Belief in income inequality is because the rich work so much harder than us doesn’t make you a dunce it makes you misinformed.
I believe much of my content gets discounted as the ramblings of a drunken crank.
Hey if it weren’t for drunken cranks do you think Trump would have won the primaries? If no one else loves you Trump sure should. Your belief based opinions get discounted because they should.
I also know that opinion comes from someone who fails to consider anything counter to their own beliefs.
Those of us this is directed at Weary have opinions that differ from yours. We spew them out you spew yours out we toss them around and, unless you are overly sensitive, we all think about it a bit in the end. The difference I would say is our opinions are based on facts while the conservatives, yourself included. base their opinions on beliefs. Getting butthurt about your perception of what we think may indicate you need to rethink some of our opinions, IMHO.
Tell me something, j2t2. Why is agreeing with the left so much “more of a statement”?
You seem confused Weary, these are words you put in my mouth. But to answer I would suggest it is a difference between forming your opinion based on beliefs instead of facts. You conservatives are so emotional. You think with the heart not the head, at least not the bigger head.
Why are all my statements wrong, according to the blue column?
Ask them Weary. I can only reiterate what I have said, facts not beliefs. You can believe Trump isn’t a liar but facts prove otherwise.
How does an independent column contribute to the blue and red column’s rutting ram imitation?
Seems some of us are a bit emotional Weary, perhaps that could have something to do with converts to the green column who all of a sudden think right wingers like McCain, Corker and Flake are all of a sudden to far to the left for conservatives and the repub party.
The emotional issues they suffer have led them to believe Trump is the answer. It seems to cause these guys to believe Trump no matter what he says or does. While sad and damaging to the country (in a people of Germany in the early ‘30’s way) they say they love, it is amazing to watch these guys fall into march step so easy.
SO to sum up I would suggest you aren’t an independent despite thinking you are. You are controlled by the far right which, if you follow the money, is controlled by extremist not independents.Posted by: j2t2 at October 25, 2017 11:48 AM
