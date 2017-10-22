Third Party & Independents Archives

Everything We Know About What Happened In Niger
It took President Trump 12 days to speak publicly about a terrorist attack that left four American soldiers dead.
On Tuesday, Rep. Frederica S. Wilson (D-Fla.) said that Trump’s call to the widow of Sgt. La David T. Johnson was so insensitive it left her in tears.
Republicans and Democrats are calling for an investigation, and Wilson has called this "Mr. Trump's Benghazi."
U.S. troops arrived in 2013 to help the French military, which was running an operation against al-Qaeda in Mali. Then-President Barack Obama sent 150 service members to Niger's capital, Niamey, to set up a surveillance drone operation over Mali. Today, there are about 800 soldiers assisting in the fight against al-Qaeda, the Islamic State and Boko Haram, the Nigerian extremist militant group.
Apparently, a French military aircraft was on the scene within 30 minutes, but it didn't fire on the attackers. (There are different accounts as to why. Reuters reported that the fighting was happening at close quarters, so the French aircraft couldn't intervene. Others have said that Niger forbids airstrikes on its soil.)
But critics wonder whether enough precautions were taken. The troops were armed only with rifles and traveled in unarmored pickup trucks. There was no U.S. drone flying overhead to track the soldiers. French officials told Reuters they felt the U.S. military acted without enough intelligence or contingency planning.
"I think the administration has to be more clear about our role in Niger and our role in other areas in Africa and other parts of the globe," Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.) told New York magazine. "They have to connect it to a strategy. They should do that. I think that the inattention to this issue is not acceptable."Posted by Weary_Willie at October 22, 2017 12:15 AM
‘It made me cry’: Widow of slain soldier speaks out about Trump’s condolence call
Myeshia Johnson said on “Good Morning America” that she has “nothing to say” to President Trump after the controversial condolence call.
Posted by: Weary Willie at October 23, 2017 10:09 AM
Like the pledge and anthem, this honor will also become a victim of the leftists political agenda.
Sad how hate of those who believe different has led leftists to hate their own country and its culture and traditions.Posted by: kctim at October 23, 2017 11:28 AM
tRump: When talking to a gold start widow about her husbands death in combat: “I forgot your husbands name but he knew what he was getting into”
kctim: “leftists … hate their own country and its culture and traditions”
kctim appears to believe that the great American tradition he is defending is the right to demean our war dead and their families while unquestionably following his war dodging coward in chief.
Nice. Way to go.Posted by: Dave at October 23, 2017 2:03 PM
When was dodging I hope you all include Obama, and Clinton.Posted by: Richard Kapitan at October 23, 2017 2:42 PM
The President of the United States called to offer condolences on behalf of the country, but instead of being appreciative of that action, the left would rather lie and make false assumptions about the supposed intent of the call, and call everybody names.
Thanks for providing an example of the silliness I was talking about, Dave.Posted by: kctim at October 23, 2017 2:42 PM
That’s WAR NOT was dang spell checkPosted by: Richard Kapitan at October 23, 2017 2:43 PM
Does anyone, Left, Right, or Middle; believe that President Trump would purposely offend the family of a service member killed in duty?Posted by: Royal Flush at October 23, 2017 4:42 PM
R. F. Nope!!!!Posted by: Richard Kapitan at October 23, 2017 4:50 PM
Does anyone, Left, Right, or Middle; believe that President Trump would purposely offend the family of a service member killed in duty?
Why not he would do it with living POW’s.
“He’s not a war hero. He’s a war hero because he was captured, I like people who weren’t captured”
Donald Trump speaking about John McCain.
Not only that, were it unintentional why wouldn’t he apologize immediately instead of lying and insulting others like he has?Posted by: j2t2 at October 23, 2017 4:54 PM
j2t2 offers a stunning belief about President Trump and his phone call of condolence.
Perhaps he could stoop even lower, and explain the reason behind the offensive behavior he believes President Trump deliberately perpetrated.Posted by: Royal Flush at October 23, 2017 5:12 PM
j2, McCain is not a war hero, He killed many sailors on board the Forrestal by wet starting his plane. He collaborated with the enemy while captured. As far as the rhinestone cowgirl Wilson and Johnson’s wife, 4 men were killed and Johnson was the only one who had a vindictive Trump hating DEMOCRAT congresswoman riding with her and listening in on a presidential phone call. Afterwards runs to CNN, couldn’t have picked a better news source, to get her fake story out. Wilson who is known to hate the Military by her voting record, all of a sudden cozies up to this widow. This whole thing stinks to high heaven and not on the side of the Whitehouse.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at October 23, 2017 5:17 PM
Perhaps he could stoop even lower,
You call facts “stooping lower” Royal? Trump said what I quoted, or do you deny that as well? Seems your foolish comment should be directed at Trump. If he would intentionally insult a POW in Congress why not the wife of a dead soldier and a Congresswomen on a phone call.
and explain the reason behind the offensive behavior he believes President Trump deliberately perpetrated.
Explain Trump! He’s your guy Royal. I would ask you to explain why after he lied on the issue you would still believe him. At what point does he lose credibility with you?
I also wonder why you would think the wife and the rest of the people listening to the call shouldn’t be believed.
Posted by: j2t2 at October 23, 2017 5:24 PM
j2, how about those in the Oval Office while the call was made. Shouldn’t they be believed?
“Explain Trump! He’s your guy Royal.”
OK, so you can not come up with any plausible reason for President Trump to deliberately use language which would add to the grief of the killed service members family.
That’s good j2t2; as there can not possibly be a reason.Posted by: Royal Flush at October 23, 2017 5:31 PM
