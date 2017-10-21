Third Party & Independents Archives

What did happen in Niger?
Niger attack leaves 4 US soldiers dead: What to know
About 50 Islamic extremists attacked a group of American and Niger troops on Oct. 4, killing four American soldiers and wounding two others. Nearly 10 Niger troops were also killed.
The 12-member team was reportedly in unarmored trucks when the ambush occurred. They had just met with local leaders.
Militants that attacked US troops in Niger were new to area
The U.S. and Niger forces were leaving a meeting with tribal leaders when they were ambushed. There were about a dozen U.S. troops and a company of Niger forces, for a total of about 40 service members in the joint mission.
U.S. officials have described a chaotic assault in a densely wooded area, as 40-50 extremists in vehicles and on motorcycles fired rocket-propelled grenades and heavy machine guns at the patrol, setting off explosions and shattering windows. The soldiers got out of their trucks, returning fire and calling in support from the French aircraft.
Niger ambush details scarce as McCain suggests need for subpoena
Two U.S. Army Green Berets and two other soldiers were killed and two other Green Berets wounded. One U.S. Army soldier attached to 3rd Special Forces Group, Sgt. La David Johnson, had vanished -- and it was feared he had been taken hostage by the terrorist group -- until his body was discovered roughly 48 hours later
Staff Sgt. Bryan Black
Staff Sgt. Dustin Wright
Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Johnson
U.S. Army Sergeant La David Johnson
"The patrol that was attacked last week had actually done 29 patrols without contact over the previous six months or so; no indication that this was going to occur."
Did U.S. Troops Die in Niger Protecting French and Chinese Uranium?
President Barack Obama sent U.S. military forces to Niger in 2013, apparently to support the French buildup to protect their vital uranium mines from Islamists. In October 2017, this cost four American lives. But did these courageous soldiers implicitly also die to defend a Communist Chinese uranium mine, a potential source of China’s nuclear weapons? This is one of the questions that President Donald Trump’s administration should answer this week.Posted by: Weary Willie at October 23, 2017 9:57 AM
