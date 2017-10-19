Third Party & Independents Archives

The Other Russia Scandal - Who is Vadim Mikerin?
The Hillary-Bill-Putin-Uranium scandal broke in 2015, and we know the main details revealed back then. That the State Department and the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States green-lighted a Russian buyout of a Canadian firm that controls a substantial portion of the uranium mining capacity in North America. And this was in 2010 with Hillary as Secretary of State. And it is known that Bill Clinton had given a very well paid speech in Moscow (supposedly collecting $500,000). And that some of the firms involved may have been generous donors to the Clinton Foundation.
Hillary's team has long denied there was any impropriety or that national security was in any way compromised.
Perhaps they'll have to change their tune now. Here's why.
Sources have revealed to The Hill (hardly a Trumpish publication) that in fact the FBI had been conducting an undercover investigation tied to those transactions. One that involved bribery, kickbacks, and money laundering. And was almost certainly run on orders of the Kremlin. The FBI knew this and had evidence of this back in 2010 when the transaction in which Uranium One was sold to Rosatom was approved. They chose not to speak out.
Why?
Rosatom's subsidiary Tenex was then in 2011 given the right to sell commercial uranium to U.S. nuclear power plants in association with the United States Enrichment Corps. This second deal was sold to the public as a way to continue the Megatons to Megawatts projects whereby Russia had sold enriched uranium from it's decommissioned arsenal to American nuclear power plants.
According to the anonymous source throughout this process in 2010 and 2011:
The Russians were compromising American contractors in the nuclear industry with kickbacks and extortion threats, all of which raised legitimate national security concerns. And none of that evidence got aired before the Obama administration made those decisions.
Apparently Vadim Mikerin - a Tenex Director - was Putin's point man in this thuggish attempt to dominate uranium mining, processing, and sales in America. None of this evidence - which started to be collected in 2009 - was aired at the time of the subsequent deals in 2010 and 2011.
Again. Why Not?
There are affidavits. There is at least one confidential witness who participated in the kickback scheme in order to allow the FBI to record the illegal transactions. Which the FBI duly did. No-bid contracts were offered to American firms in exchange for kickbacks to offshore bank accounts.
Why was all this evidence suppressed? How about starting with who was then the US attorney in charge of the investigation of the Russian uranium scandal. Rod Rosenstein. Yeah, that guy. Who is now Deputy AG and who authorized special prosecutor Bob Mueller, who himself was the FBI Director from 2001 to 2013, when James Comey took over.
So that's who was ultimately running this show at Justice, Rod Rosenstein. Who was in charge of the investigation at the FBI? Why Andrew McCabe, then Assistant FBI Director. Now Deputy Director. Then and now, husband of Jill McCabe who received a bundle of money from Terry McAuliffe for her Senate campaign in Virginia.
The very people interested in that other Russia probe, involving President Trump.
Will this story have legs? It's hard to be too optimistic. But let's put it this way. If the NYT eventually turned on Harvey Weinstein, anything can change at some point. It's just a pity that it's the same corrupt players playing and judging this venal game of corruption in D.C.Posted by AllardK at October 19, 2017 3:46 PM
Non-existent AllardK, is this article intended as a joke?
some of the firms involved may have been generous donors to the Clinton Foundation.“May have been? What kind of garbage is that? One shareholder was a contributor, and he sold his interest in that company in 2007. GET A CALENDAR, AND FIGURE OUT HOW IT WORKS, AND QUIT COPYING GARBAGE HERE FROM CRAZY WEBSITES Posted by: ohrealy at October 19, 2017 4:33 PM
Request by senate judiciary committee to AG Sessions.
“In order to assess the decisions concerning the sale of Uranium One , please answer the following questions…”
https://www.judiciary.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/2017-10-12%20CEG%20to%20DOJ%20(Uranium%20One%20Follow%20up).pdf
The timing of this story is interesting. It is obviously a conspiracy theory (CT). It is meant to distract for 48-72 hours. This CT was brought out during yet another bad week for Trump.
The narrative was absolutely horrible. With a stroke of the pen, Trump did away with CSR’s, resulting in an expected premium hikes of 20% or more, over $100 million added to the deficit, millions losing insurance coverage, and a virtual four lane highway created for single payer health care. The Senate, which had been in bipartisan negotiations prior to this, immediately overruled Trump with legislation to reinstate CSR’s.
It got worse from there. Tax cuts for the rich and corporations were being covered by the media as- you guessed it- tax cuts for the rich and corporations. The GOP establishment is desperate because this is what their donors want. But no one else wants it.
Top that off with an attempt by Trump to blame Obama for not calling US casualties after it turned out Trump was not calling or writing them. That went very, very poorly for Trump.
Voila! Distracting CT, at your service!
There are two interesting things about this particular CT. First, the author of the article is a Trump supporter who recently published an article claiming the FBI framed Flynn. Now what makes this interesting is that even after Flynn resigned, Russian propagandists were pushing stories into US social media about how Flynn was being treated unfairly. It is easy to wonder about this fellow, John Solomon, and his loyalties. Second, the CT discredits the FBI, just as the previous Solomon story did. Why attack the FBI? Because discrediting it will give cover to Trump and his campaign when the indictments start rolling in.Posted by: phx8 at October 19, 2017 7:10 PM
This kind of story only distracts people who are really really stupid, in other words, the supporters of President Dog Dirt. You probably have already heard the story that the four deaths in Niger were a result of the nation of Chad withdrawing its forces after Dog Dirt and his merry band of crooks and thieves included them in the travel ban since they wanted Exxon to pay taxes that they won’t pay. This whole administration needs to be put on trial, while they’re being held without bail in a maximum security facility. All of them, including all their crooked family members. Maybe they should all be housed in one of those internment camps they use for immigrants.Posted by: ohrealy at October 19, 2017 10:47 PM
“The timing of this story is interesting. It is obviously a conspiracy theory”
Of course it is. Lol Just like Hilerys non existent classified emails on an unsecure server.Posted by: dbs at October 20, 2017 6:09 AM
Another completely ignorant comment by dbs, a one line quote from someone else followed by one line parroting a wingnut talking point. HRC’s server was more secure than the State Dept. It was secured by the Secret Service, who are still guarding the owner of the server, WJC42, and will be for the rest of his life. The wingnuts are just mad that they couldn’t get all her private emails to find some little tidbits that they could shake and bake into another conspiracy theory. If President Dog Dirt couldn’t get the russians to find them by now, you should probably give up repeating the same nonsense over and over and over and over and over and over again. It’s amazing that these idiots aren’t at all worried about the State Department being run by Exxon now, putting a corporation’s interests over the lives of US soldiers.Posted by: ohrealy at October 20, 2017 9:09 AM
“Another completely ignorant comment by dbs, a one line quote from someone else followed by one line parroting a wingnut talking point. HRC’s server was more secure than the State Dept.”
Sorry, but storing classified emails on a private server in your home is not legal, nor secure. Those so called private emails were evidence, and it should have been up to a judge to determine which were relevant and which weren’t. But I won’t confuse you with any more facts, we all know how that upsets you.Posted by: dbs at October 21, 2017 7:59 AM
Facts or Fakts? Items became “classified” retroactively. HRC was using the same procedures that were in use previous to her time as SOS, and continued to be used by her successor until a fuss was made by people who were trying to have a second Whitewater type investigation, which they intended to go on for years to help provide programming for right wing news outlets. Fact, HRC kept classified information secure. Fact, right wing congressmen released classified information to further their investigations. I realize that none of this can penetrate your mind, you only repeat what those who control you want you to believe.Posted by: ohrealy at October 21, 2017 9:48 AM
Perhaps you should go back and listen to Comeys’ testimony as to Hilarys’ server. And the technology between the time of Powells’ stint and Hilarys’ were Light years apart. He said as much, and did not want to be compared to her. She broke the law pure and simple. Like it our not, it’s a fact.Posted by: dbs at October 21, 2017 10:44 AM
HTML Formatting Tips:
<strong>bold text</strong>
<em>italicize text</em>
<u>underline text</u>
<strike>
strike text</strike>
<a href="http://domain.com/link">link text</a>
<blockquote>quote text</blockquote>
By clicking the "Post" button you agree to abide by the Rules For Participation. Please report abuse and inappropriate behavior to editor@watchblog.com.