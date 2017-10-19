Third Party & Independents Archives

​The Other Russia Scandal - Who is Vadim Mikerin?

The Hillary-Bill-Putin-Uranium scandal broke in 2015, and we know the main details revealed back then. That the State Department and the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States green-lighted a Russian buyout of a Canadian firm that controls a substantial portion of the uranium mining capacity in North America. And this was in 2010 with Hillary as Secretary of State. And it is known that Bill Clinton had given a very well paid speech in Moscow (supposedly collecting $500,000). And that some of the firms involved may have been generous donors to the Clinton Foundation.

Hillary's team has long denied there was any impropriety or that national security was in any way compromised.

Perhaps they'll have to change their tune now. Here's why.

Sources have revealed to The Hill (hardly a Trumpish publication) that in fact the FBI had been conducting an undercover investigation tied to those transactions. One that involved bribery, kickbacks, and money laundering. And was almost certainly run on orders of the Kremlin. The FBI knew this and had evidence of this back in 2010 when the transaction in which Uranium One was sold to Rosatom was approved. They chose not to speak out.

Why?

Rosatom's subsidiary Tenex was then in 2011 given the right to sell commercial uranium to U.S. nuclear power plants in association with the United States Enrichment Corps. This second deal was sold to the public as a way to continue the Megatons to Megawatts projects whereby Russia had sold enriched uranium from it's decommissioned arsenal to American nuclear power plants.

According to the anonymous source throughout this process in 2010 and 2011:

The Russians were compromising American contractors in the nuclear industry with kickbacks and extortion threats, all of which raised legitimate national security concerns. And none of that evidence got aired before the Obama administration made those decisions.

Apparently Vadim Mikerin - a Tenex Director - was Putin's point man in this thuggish attempt to dominate uranium mining, processing, and sales in America. None of this evidence - which started to be collected in 2009 - was aired at the time of the subsequent deals in 2010 and 2011.

Again. Why Not?

There are affidavits. There is at least one confidential witness who participated in the kickback scheme in order to allow the FBI to record the illegal transactions. Which the FBI duly did. No-bid contracts were offered to American firms in exchange for kickbacks to offshore bank accounts.

Why was all this evidence suppressed? How about starting with who was then the US attorney in charge of the investigation of the Russian uranium scandal. Rod Rosenstein. Yeah, that guy. Who is now Deputy AG and who authorized special prosecutor Bob Mueller, who himself was the FBI Director from 2001 to 2013, when James Comey took over.

So that's who was ultimately running this show at Justice, Rod Rosenstein. Who was in charge of the investigation at the FBI? Why Andrew McCabe, then Assistant FBI Director. Now Deputy Director. Then and now, husband of Jill McCabe who received a bundle of money from Terry McAuliffe for her Senate campaign in Virginia.

The very people interested in that other Russia probe, involving President Trump.

Will this story have legs? It's hard to be too optimistic. But let's put it this way. If the NYT eventually turned on Harvey Weinstein, anything can change at some point. It's just a pity that it's the same corrupt players playing and judging this venal game of corruption in D.C.