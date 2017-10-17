Third Party & Independents Archives

​Whose First Amendment Rights Matter More? Google's or Yours?

This is why people are worried and angry about the power that Mega Silicon Valley Entities (MSVE’s if you will) wield and how that power intersects with civic values that are fundamental to America and other Western democracies.

Youtube has pulled a video by Chinese dissident Guo Wengui, for apparently harassing or threatening the poor defenseless Communist Party Officials (with capital letters of course) of the Chinese People's Republic. But Guo Wengui is not just a determined activist ranting online about the very real censorship and corruption going on in mainland China. He was a part of the system himself for many years, becoming a billionaire real estate developer in the process. He has accumulated years worth of contacts and precise details about who stole how much from what agency or other government program, and he is now living in exile in New York City apparently. And blowing the lid off the corrupt kleptocracy in Communist China.

Unlike Putin's assassination of Alexander Litvinenko, (at least for now but who knows?), China has not yet invited Guo Wengui to settle differences over a cuppa polonium210-laced tea at the Boise Tea Parlour in Manhattan. Instead, they have deemed him a criminal and are demanding the USA repatriate Guo back to China where he will rot in jail (or perhaps worse). And the Chinese regime are applying considerable pressure on American institutions to achieve this goal. They had a meeting with AG Sessions who held his ground against their demands and pointed out their hacking attempts against the Hudson Institute and Clark Hill, Wengui's law firm. The Hudson Institute, however, meekly complied with China's pressure and canceled a speech by Guo Wengui.

But it seems that China knew where to go to truly try to silence Wengui's speech concerning corruption within the Communist Party hierarchy.

Google.

Why look any further? Hire a good lawyer on this side of the Pacific, file a harassment complaint and make it clear to Google brass who's filing the complaint and presto! The offending video gets suspended. And not only that. Here's what a Google spokeswoman told The Washington Free Beacon:

We review flagged content and remove inappropriate videos according to our policies.

In other words, don't do it again, because if Guo gets another so-called strike against him, he will face further restrictions.

So was Guo Wengui's speech hate speech or harassment? Here's what Guo said to The Washington Free Beacon:

The Chinese kleptocrats are panicked about my exposure of their systematic and rampage(sic) corruption before the 19th Party Congress because they fear when the truth about how they steal from the people to enrich themselves in the name of the state, the Chinese people would demand a revolution to bring them down.

Those are hostile, fighting words. And they are political. It is a manifesto if you will, against the decadent and greedy Party structure in China. By an insider. If you deem this harassment, as Youtube (thus Google) did, then you might as well add any number of pamphlets written around the founding of the American Republic. Many written anonymously in part because of the oppressive structure of the British monarchy towards her colonies.

Clearly this is about money. Google dances to their tune and bends itself into pretzel shapes to avoid angering the mighty Chinese dragon and it's endless oceans of cash. At least the promise of endless oceans. One wonders how much of Google's profits are actually made in China. And because it is a private corporation, one hasn't the recourses to fight back. The specifics of the case are hidden behind the monolithic excuse called "company policy."

Fine. But the problem is when Google's platform is so pervasive, that can be a problem for free speech. This article was written using Google's Chrome browser and search engine, for example. Does that mean we are approaching the point where Google and Facebook and even Twitter might be regarded as utilities rather than high-tech companies?

That brings a whole other slew of problems. Think of long-distance phone calls in the early 80's for example. Or ask your parents. But Google and Facebook and Twitter are getting wake up calls and will have to account for their company policy. If they want to avoid being treated and regulated as utilities.

Or in an ideal world, someone would create a better platform. Unfortunately, companies that do this tend to be bought out at very attractive prices. By Google and the rest of the MSVE's.

In other words, will President Trump have to do a Teddy Roosevelt with Silicon Valley? And should he?