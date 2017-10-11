Third Party & Independents Archives

Trump On A Roll To Be A Great President

Seven months in and President Trump is proving he has the right stuff to be a great President. As we will see in Penn. This PM, Trump’s base is solidly behind him and like what he is doing and what he has accomplished so far.



Like, why hasn't the little rocket man thrown up some junk lately? Reason, Trump is on his case like stink on a June Bug.

He is likely to pull out of the Iran deal giving Congress the chance to levy strong sanctions against Iran.

His admin has good marks in handling domestic disasters.

He is restoring respect for firemen, law enforcement officers and the flag in general.

He is standing up for religion, morality, and law and order which greatly strengthens his base.

Pulled the US out of Cuba.

Gang members are being deported/jailed.

His admin has tried to repeal and replace Obamacare. It may take him a while, perhaps into his second term, but he will get it done, IMO.

Some $5T has been realized in a growing stock market. 4.6 percent unemployment, lowest in a decade.

The Saudi's are pleading for reduced oil production but we can expect the price of oil to go further down this winter.

He is definitely having a real hard time with the dem/gop/establishment and the communist news network/msm and so on. . . They are working to block the wall, block immigration control, block repeal and replace and are likely to block tax reform where it is likely to help middle class folks. But, over time, Trump will get his agenda thru.

Steve Bannon is heading up an effort to take out GOP'ers who oppose Trumps agenda. I believe he will have much success over the next three election cycles. He just needs to inform the base who to vote out as he did recently in Alabama. Corker (TN) is throwing in the towel.

He has put together a strong administration and slowly, Obama era holdovers are being removed and replaced by Trumpers. Trump is gathering steam and, IMHO, is on a path to be a really great President.

Hannity will talk with the President for an hour this evening beginning at 9. Should be an enlightening interview.

