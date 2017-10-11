Third Party & Independents Archives

Trump On A Roll To Be A Great President
Seven months in and President Trump is proving he has the right stuff to be a great President. As we will see in Penn. This PM, Trump’s base is solidly behind him and like what he is doing and what he has accomplished so far.
Like, why hasn't the little rocket man thrown up some junk lately? Reason, Trump is on his case like stink on a June Bug.
He is likely to pull out of the Iran deal giving Congress the chance to levy strong sanctions against Iran.
His admin has good marks in handling domestic disasters.
He is restoring respect for firemen, law enforcement officers and the flag in general.
He is standing up for religion, morality, and law and order which greatly strengthens his base.
Pulled the US out of Cuba.
Gang members are being deported/jailed.
His admin has tried to repeal and replace Obamacare. It may take him a while, perhaps into his second term, but he will get it done, IMO.
Some $5T has been realized in a growing stock market. 4.6 percent unemployment, lowest in a decade.
The Saudi's are pleading for reduced oil production but we can expect the price of oil to go further down this winter.
He is definitely having a real hard time with the dem/gop/establishment and the communist news network/msm and so on. . . They are working to block the wall, block immigration control, block repeal and replace and are likely to block tax reform where it is likely to help middle class folks. But, over time, Trump will get his agenda thru.
Steve Bannon is heading up an effort to take out GOP'ers who oppose Trumps agenda. I believe he will have much success over the next three election cycles. He just needs to inform the base who to vote out as he did recently in Alabama. Corker (TN) is throwing in the towel.
He has put together a strong administration and slowly, Obama era holdovers are being removed and replaced by Trumpers. Trump is gathering steam and, IMHO, is on a path to be a really great President.
Hannity will talk with the President for an hour this evening beginning at 9. Should be an enlightening interview.
I agree! Trump put the NFL in it’s proper place. He put them on a stage entertaining those that pay them. He didn’t let them disrespect what gave them their job.
I’d like to see Trump go against someone in the media or at CNN to an IQ test. I wonder if swear words really do indicate a low intellect.
Trump’s doing a fine job. It’s a big one. Our past presidents after Kennedy demonstrated they weren’t up to the task. All of them pandered and lied. All the establishment politicians are known for pandering and lying as a matter of fact.Posted by: Weary Willie at October 11, 2017 7:05 PM
I find this the most interesting presidency of my lifetime and it is not even past its first year.
Of course, President Reagan was terrific despite the resistance from his own party in his attempt to correct the abuses he identified in his campaigns. But, he had the benefit of some political experience unlike President Trump, and he had a majority of the general votes.
President Trump began his term on an electoral college win and no political experience. That’s a tough place to begin a new career.
I am amazed nearly every day at the way President Trump handles both the mundane and the sensational. He is always in control.
He has not faltered defending those issues which got him elected. He is certainly not a fence-sitter on the hard issues.
Like Roy wrote above, I too expect President Trump to become one of our greatest leaders. This man is succeeding despite the great forces aligned against him.
God bless President Trump, and God bless America.Posted by: Royal Flush at October 11, 2017 7:26 PM
Have you noticed that most of the criticism of him in the first few months was of how he hasn’t got anything done? Then Gorsuch was nominated and confirmed. It was commonly referred to as the only thing Trump has done.
His twitter account has put and kept things in the news. That’s a first, and it’s productive in raising and enforcing issues. He’s not the bumbling fool many insist he is. It’s just he doesn’t stand up and give platitudes to a hostile microphone.Posted by: Weary Willie at October 11, 2017 7:47 PM
In the Vanity Fair interview that just came out, Steve Bannon gave Trump a 30% chance of finishing his first term. In the last AP poll, Trump received a 32% approval rating. That is low. That is really, really low. Obama never received lower than 41% approval in eight years in office. Trump’s disapproval rating was even more abysmal, 67%. That is extraordinary.
Trump’s Secretary of State called him a moron. Wait, that is not accurate. Tillerson called him a “f****** moron” in front of a dozen staffers. A big supporter of Trump during the campaign, a candidate for VP, and a candidate for Secretary of State, Senator Corker- by the way, the Chair of the Foreign Relations Committee- made it clear Trump was unfit to serve. On August 17th he said the President “has not demonstrated he understands the character of this nation.” He also said “The President has not yet been able to demonstrate the stability nor some of the competence that he needs to demonstrate in order to be successful.” On October 4th Corker said “I think Secretary Tillerson, Secretary Mattis, and Chief of Staff Kelly are those people that help separate our country from chaos, and I support them very much.”
This is a flat-out disastrous presidency. Thank goodness Obama left the economy is such good shape. It’s pretty funny seeing you guys try to explain why the economy was so bad under Obama, but the exact same one is good under Trump.
Oh, but the 83 consecutive months of job growth ended last month.
At this point in the Obama presidency there were 5 resignations. For Trump, there have already been 19.
Did anyone mention the president is under investigation for Obstruction of Justice and his campaign’s cooperation and coordination with Russia? Anyone think that is treason?
How many of you guys received Russian propaganda from FB, Breitbart, InfoWars, Sputnik, and RT?Posted by: phx8 at October 11, 2017 8:10 PM
His admin has good marks in handling domestic disasters. He is restoring respect for firemen, law enforcement officers and the flag in general. He is standing up for religion, morality, and law and order which greatly strengthens his base.
Thanks for the laughs “RE”. I’m glad you’ve recovered. We’ve missed this kind of insanity while you were gone.
“He” is the biggest domestic disaster.
“He” has you fooled. He has no respect for anyone unrelated to him, much less any flag or fireman.
“He” is a degenerate rapist dotard who doesn’t believe that any laws apply to him or his family. Stay tuned for his trial for :
18 uscode 227 - Wrongfully influencing a private entity’s employment decisions
15 uscode 78dd-1, foreign corrupt practices act
52 uscode 30121 and 36 usc 510 foreign contributions
18 uscode 371 conspiracy to commit offense or defraud
18 uscode 1030 fraud and related activity with computers
18 uscode 1343 fraud by wire, radio, or television
18 uscode 2 aiding and abetting, in connection to other offenses
18 uscode 2031 Treason, aid and comfort to enemies
18 uscode 1512 Obstruction of Justice, multiple instances,
18 uscode 1956 Money laundering
18 uscode 953 Logan act, unauthorized persons negotiating with foreign governments.
18 uscode 793 Espionage, recommending russians to attack US citizens
18 uscode 201 Bribery, via court settlements and elsewhere
18 uscode 1621 and 1746 Perjury and false statements in writing
A couple of those come with a death sentence:
Title VI: Death Penalty - Federal Death Penalty Act of 1994 - Amends the Federal criminal code to provide for the imposition of the death penalty …for treason or espionagefrom https://www.congress.gov/bill/103rd-congress/house-bill/3355
He was guilty of espionage as soon as he said “Russia, if you’re listening….”
His treason and yours are both obvious because of your love of Russia over your own country.Posted by: ohrealy at October 11, 2017 8:27 PM
Oh realy! Loving every day of it. Folks shud watch Hannity/Trump interview tonite at 9 on FOX.Posted by: Roy Ellis at October 11, 2017 8:50 PM
phx8, polling your grandchildren doesn’t count.Posted by: Weary Willie at October 11, 2017 9:08 PM
Name one thing Trump has done or said that you agree with.Posted by: Weary Willie at October 11, 2017 9:12 PM
Since apologizing is in fashion these days, I apologize for the long silence we’ll experience waiting for that critique.Posted by: Weary Willie at October 11, 2017 9:17 PM
If you ask me, I’d doubt the employment and GDP numbers. When asked what’s the difference between then and now, I agree there’s no difference. I didn’t believe them then and I don’t believe them now.
I’m not saying Trump is failing and throwing up my hands in surrender. I’m just saying it’s been a political propaganda tool for decades, why should it change now?Posted by: Weary Willie at October 11, 2017 9:25 PM
Trump will get his agenda through. It will take a while to prune the Tree of Liberty.
The American people have abandoned the progressive agenda by not electing the queen of the Democratic Party. The roots of the Progressive religion grow deep and thick. Without the support of the nurturing leaves and branches of the Tree of Liberty, those roots will wither and die.
We saw past supporters of the kneeling football player abandon their “stance” and admit Trump is correct. They are proving Pence was right to walk out. None of this would have happened if Hillbilly was president.Posted by: Weary Willie at October 11, 2017 9:42 PM
I saw some of the Hannity interview. The two sat around agreeing with each other. It wasn’t really an interview. More like a sycophantic promotion. Get used to it. According to staff, Trump has “lost a step” and will no longer be exposed to adversarial interviews.
WW,
From the very beginning, Trump should have pushed bringing American jobs back from abroad, changing the laws allowing corporations to hide from taxes that incorporate abroad to avoid taxes, and punishing companies that failed to do so. Instead of tax cuts, he should have punished all those corporations that kept huge stashes of cash abroad, and for those who refused to play ball, he should have funded start-ups to compete and replace them. For those who profited in America by importing goods manufactured by little better than slave labor, he should have gone after them. Hard.
Instead, Trump parrots the establishment GOP line. He calls for tax cuts for corporations. They already pay an effective rate that is very competitive. He calls for tax cuts for the richest of the rich, and plans to pay for it in the budget with a well over $1 trillion cut to Medicare/Medicaid, something Trump promised not to do.
He touts coal. That is stupid. He gives those people in WV & PA false hope. There are far more jobs to be generated with wind & solar power, and the manufacture of electric & self-driving cars.
The opportunity was always there for him, but Trump never really had any core convictions, and that is why he let everything drift into an extremely unpopular establishment GOP agenda.Posted by: phx8 at October 11, 2017 9:53 PM
Trump has pushed bringing American jobs back home. Are you deaf? He’s also promoted bringing home the money invested abroad! Where were you when he said this, or is it you don’t listen to Trump?
Why do you think punishing someone is an effective way to get what you want? Can’t you persuade someone to fund your endeavors? Do you need the force of government to get your way?
Show me the commercial airliner powered by solar panels. Where is your support for a wall built with solar panels? Why the hypocritical, judgemental, pessimism?
Why can’t you name one thing Trump has done that you agree with?Posted by: Weary Willie at October 11, 2017 10:01 PM
Look, Trump brought no experience in government or the military to the table. His claim to fame was that he was a builder and a deal maker. Fine. It takes more than just talk or promotion or salesmanship. It requires putting together a deal, and that means knowing enough about a subject to be able to sell it in the first place, and then bringing together enough from both sides to push it through.
Both Obama and Trump focused on health care out of the gate. IMO both should have focused on infrastructure.
“Why can’t you name one thing Trump has done that you agree with?”
Because he hasn’t really done anything. The culture wars stuff about the flag and the anthem and football protests is a waste of time, a distraction. A lot of the oxygen got sucked out of the room when Trump chose to oppose the Russia investigation, instead of doing everything possible to speed it along. If he were innocent, he should have demanded an Independent Select Committee to investigate. They would have been done by this past summer. Now it drags on.
If he wanted to do something, he should have taken the middle ground. The sides in the Legislature are too close to accomplish anything lasting without cooperation from the other side. Trump had an ideal opportunity, and he owed nothing to the establishment GOP. He chose to spend all his time attacking anything and everything with Obama’s name on it. He played to the base, ignoring the fact that Obama finished his presidency with an approval rating of over 50%.
It doesn’t matter because now it is done. The Trump administration is in terrible shape, and when you get right down to it, the fault lies with Trump.Posted by: phx8 at October 11, 2017 10:18 PM
I’m still suspicious that he has Berlusconi in mind, and plans to form the Rpblcn party into his Forza, with Bannon helping to get rid of the incumbents that they don’t like. Susan Collins always has a target on her back. Remember, Bannon is a Mercer tool. Who knows what they have in mind.
http://www.politico.com/story/2016/09/donald-trump-rebekah-mercer-227799
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/the-rise-of-gop-mega-donor-rebekah-mercer/2016/09/13/85ae3c32-79bf-11e6-beac-57a4a412e93a_story.html?utm_term=.38fedb4541b0Posted by: ohrealy at October 11, 2017 10:22 PM
As for infrastructure:
Trump could have proposed a national high speed maglev rail system to ship goods between cities. For example, trucks could pull onto a train and be transported between major ports like Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, and LA at 300 mph. Instead, Trump is pushing a return to a 1950’s vision for trucking and coal.
He seems to completely lack the ability to look forward. He only looks back, whether it is attacking what Obama accomplished or MAGA.
And my biggest fear is that he will decide to wag the dog and rally everyone around the flag by starting a war.Posted by: phx8 at October 11, 2017 10:31 PM
Why do you blame everything congress isn’t doing on Trump?Posted by: Weary Willie at October 12, 2017 2:59 AM
Because Trump fails to lead.Posted by: phx8 at October 12, 2017 9:57 AM
You can’t herd cats, which is why the federal government shouldn’t be superior to the states.
Looks like someone has a different opinion of what leadership is.
http://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2017/10/the_progressive_machine_takes_a_big_hit_in_cook_country_illinois.html
After half a century and more of dominance, the progressive machine that cooks up studies and then uses them as the pretext for more control over our lives is facing a head-on challenge. I think that the election of President Trump has empowered a lot of people that normally are ignored to express themselves and take action to guard their interests. In Cook County, we see the application of Trumpian populism in the heart of Blue Beast, even thoough the POTUS has said nothing at all about the soda taxes.
Forcing others to do your bidding is not leadership, phx8. Your version of leadership is why the left is losing elections.Posted by: Weary Willie at October 12, 2017 10:43 AM
Right WW. The progressive machine is going down.
Had a GOP candidate other than Trump won the election the MSM and left establishment would have been pretty much complacent. There would have been some fringe change and business as usual thereafter.
But Trump is a progressive killer and the left knows whats in store for them over the next 8 years. He will leave a progressive wasteland and should a decent GOP’er follow him that would be the final blow.
The Pak’s are getting Trump’s message. The US woman and her family was freed thru Pak military operation and are safe.
Geeeze, I’d kinda like the little rocket man to send one up … and so on.
Posted by: Roy Ellis at October 12, 2017 11:52 AM
Great piece Roy worthy of the Onion. I laughed my a** off reading this brilliant piece of comedic thought.
Weary, The sad thing is the way you guys have lowered your standards to such a degree. I mean asking “Why do you blame everything congress isn’t doing on Trump?” after 8 years of you and the right wing blaming Obama for Congress doing nothing.Posted by: j2t2 at October 12, 2017 3:16 PM
Congress voted to repeal Ocare 48 times. It was Democratics who played the obstructionist. To bad they enjoyed the double standard and weren’t crucified for it like Republicans were.
Your cult will suffer another round of devastating losses in the next election. It will be another surprise, tear jerking, moment for rose colored, blinder wearing, Democratics.
I’m looking forward to it.
I was confident Obama wouldn’t do permanent damage because Democratics were consumed with their narrow minded health care when they were in control the first 2 years. Republicans stepped in after those wasted 2 years and kept power away from Obama. So I didn’t feel the gut wrenching sobs the left will feel when Republicans increase their majority in the house and get 60+ seats in the senate. The incessant whining from the left will be falling on deaf ears in Trump’s second term.
You folks on the left don’t realize the opportunity you squandered in those first 2 years it controlled all branches of the federal government. Had they made any kind of effort to successfully return our economy to a sustainable and productive state in the first 2 years they could have had another 100 years to figure out their precious health care takeover. But they blew it. Good for us. Bad for you.Posted by: Weary Willie at October 12, 2017 4:00 PM
“From the very beginning, Trump should have pushed bringing American jobs back from abroad, changing the laws allowing corporations to hide from taxes that incorporate abroad to avoid taxes, and punishing companies that failed to do so.”
Spoken like a true Liberal/Progressive/Socialist phx8.
These Left-wingers always prefer the government stick to the carrot. They prefer laws that punish rather than ideas that promote cooperation and success. Obamacare is full of penalties for those who want to make their own health care decisions.
Governments that rule their people by the sword rather than reason and freedom always fail. The Democrat Party is failing ever faster as it slides into obscurity bereft of ideas to promote freedom and liberty.Posted by: Royal Flush at October 12, 2017 4:53 PM
As for infrastructure: Posted by: phx8 at October 11, 2017 10:31 PM
I would suggest a national program to put most wiring underground, where possible, to reduce the cost and time of recovery from disasters. I wonder if earthships would withstand some of these fires.
Watch out for Pence to resign or be removed in some way. Then I think Cruz would be appointed as VP, with agreement to pardon the whole “first” family, then the POS resigns or is impeached, and Rebekah Mercer gets what she wants. Watch how Cruz reacts or doesn’t react to what’s going on now.Posted by: ohrealy at October 12, 2017 5:33 PM
Does the area in your peripheral vision shimmer when you type? It’s probably the fog on your rose colored glasses rising from your heated state.
Where did you get this information, ohrealy? Holy cow! It’s a new fantasy every day!
Posted by: Weary Willie at October 12, 2017 7:43 PM
Your cult will suffer another round of devastating losses in the next election. It will be another surprise, tear jerking, moment for rose colored, blinder wearing, Democratics.
I don’t doubt it Weary, especially if the SCOTUS allows the current extreme gerrymandering to remain.
The only surprise is how the repubs haven’t taken many more seats in Congress already. You see Weary you guys really don’t have the majority you think you do. You have enjoyed the concerted effort of ALEX backed legislatures as they have passed voter suppression laws and gerrymandering to embarrassing levels for a “free” country.
Governments that rule their people by the sword rather than reason and freedom always fail.
I would add that between civil forfeitures laws, that the Trump administration recently made stricter, and the support of police brutality in the name of “law and order” qualifies for the “rule by the sword” award much more than any paying their fair share corporate tax law you speak of Royal. But then you support these rule by the sword laws Royal, why is that?
Something to realize that our religious liberty, moral compass, and national pride would be protected, reinforced by a so-called ex-playboy from NYC. Life really is stranger than fiction.
Today, he began working on stopping Iran from developing the bomb.
Today, he began working on a healthcare program.
Wonder what tomorrow will bring???Posted by: Roy Ellis at October 13, 2017 2:24 PM
Does anybody here believe the Roy Ellis who just posted is the same one who posted for years?
He used to end posts with a line about corporatism. Now he cheers for big cuts in the corporate tax rate.
No American, not even the most rabid Trump supporter, would believe that Trump stands for religious liberty, or sets the example of a man with a moral compass. He has fathered five children on three different women. He does not attend church. He knows nothing about the Bible, or any other religion for that matter. His grasp of the Constitution is shaky, at best. As for morality, he lies all the time about big things and small things, calls people hurtful names, has already settled one fraud case for $25 million, brags about sexually assaulting women- you can just grab them by the p*ssy, as he says- denies sexual assault by claiming the women accusing him were not attractive enough to assult- and has declared bankruptcy a half dozen times.Posted by: phx8 at October 13, 2017 6:11 PM
Good points, phx8. Ohrealy has made the same observation. Whatever happened to the corporacy(?), Roy? Once a real corporatist became president, Roy appears to have folded like a cheap lawn chair.Posted by: Rich at October 13, 2017 10:19 PM
It occurs to me that Trump has no real agenda. All he has is a deep hatred of that terrible black man, Obama. As a result, the only thing he does is repeal Obama achievements by executive order.
The disconnect between Trump and the Republican establishment is that, while they hate Obama too for presidenting while black, they have an agenda that is very simple. They exist to pay off their donors with tax cuts and favorable regulations.
There are two fundamental problems: 1) no one outside the GOP establishment in Washington can come up with a reason why corporations & the rich should receive big tax cuts, and 2) the only way those big tax cuts can happen without making the deficit and debt even worse is for the GOP to take money away from Medicaid & Medicare, along with a 30% increase on taxes for the middle class.
That’s a heavy lift.
But Trump does not care. He did great harm to his ability to negotiate by decertifying the Iran deal. No one will trust him to negotiate in good faith- not the Democrats, not anyone involved in trade deals, not North Korea, no one. The US will abide by the Iran deal, but in the meantime, no one will work with Trump. Like I said, Trump does not care. It is all about competing with that terrible black man.
The attack on Obamacare, in the form of an executive order taking away CSR payments, falls into the same category. It makes no sense other than another swipe at Obama. Reneging on CSR’s will cause a 20% increase in premiums. For some bizarre reason, Trump and his ilk believe making health care more expensive for Americans will force the Democrats to negotiate with him to make health care even worse. It makes no sense, but that’s because Trump has no real positive agenda, other than expressing his hatred for Obama.
It started with Birtherism. Trump is, at heart, a racist, a bigot, a misogynist, and a xenophobe. And that is why he hates Obama so much.Posted by: phx8 at October 14, 2017 11:05 PM
