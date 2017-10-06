Third Party & Independents Archives

​Las Vegas - Can We Build Trust Again?

Now it appears that the Vegas Police and the FBI are exchanging warning shots. The local bureau chief in Las Vegas, Aaron Rouse, basically told Sheriff Joseph Lombardo to stick to “the facts.” This was probably in response to Lombardo speculation on whether Paddock had an accomplice who may have helped him accumulate his arsenal of weapons and may have helped him plan the attack. This after evidence that Paddock may have scoped an earlier music festival by renting a condo overlooking the festival grounds. In other words, same tactics, different venue, with a possible plan that was abandoned for some reason.

While it is true that any investigation of any crime in America, especially a mass shooting with unknown motives (at this point) involved, should proceed methodically and not leak unsubstantiated theories that are really speculation, the lack of trust with most institutions makes this a hard ask. Yes the military and the police do not suffer the base criticism that Congress does, for example. But police have to contend with their fair share of criticism - some of it justified; much of it hostile and destructive. And keeping a tight lid on this investigation will only help fuel media speculation and online rumors.

It's not an easy balance for the Las Vegas Police Department, especially when Las Vegas has the reputation as a place where hotel and casino owners like to sweep unseemly incidents under the rug.

So this horrifying incident may be, ironically, a chance to slowly start to build up trust. This is saying something that is very easy to sneer at in today's climate, but it is worth saying, and more than worth trying to achieve for the sake of civil life in America.

In the first place, a little more coordination between law enforcement agencies on the PR side would help. The investigation is proceeding full steam 24/7, but like justice, it has to be seen to be proceeding efficiently and methodically by the general public. No black helicopters (metaphorically speaking); no unnecessary leaks. Theories should be presented as just that, with a clear understanding that facts may or may not support any given theory. Trust needs to be maintained and built with respect to forensics.

And yes, on the legislative side, there appears to be some flexibility on the part of the GOP towards regulating bump stocks. This is not capitulation. This is common sense. If automatic weapons are banned - and they are - then bump stocks should be as well. Yes, criminals will get their hands on automatic weapons far more easily than you can. That's why we have police. But if one feels that one should be free to purchase most light artillery for personal defense than we are indeed in what Hobbes described as a "state of war." I prefer to believe - and the evidence is clearly supportive of this - that America is a long, long way from an any kind of actual civil war, rather than a cultural one.

Las Vegas provides the opportunity to prove that no one should feel they need automatic weapons in order to defend themselves, even as a little evil does indeed exist in most of us. It's about slowly building trust again. One day at a time.