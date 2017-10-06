Third Party & Independents Archives

Las Vegas - Can We Build Trust Again?
Now it appears that the Vegas Police and the FBI are exchanging warning shots. The local bureau chief in Las Vegas, Aaron Rouse, basically told Sheriff Joseph Lombardo to stick to “the facts.” This was probably in response to Lombardo speculation on whether Paddock had an accomplice who may have helped him accumulate his arsenal of weapons and may have helped him plan the attack. This after evidence that Paddock may have scoped an earlier music festival by renting a condo overlooking the festival grounds. In other words, same tactics, different venue, with a possible plan that was abandoned for some reason.
While it is true that any investigation of any crime in America, especially a mass shooting with unknown motives (at this point) involved, should proceed methodically and not leak unsubstantiated theories that are really speculation, the lack of trust with most institutions makes this a hard ask. Yes the military and the police do not suffer the base criticism that Congress does, for example. But police have to contend with their fair share of criticism - some of it justified; much of it hostile and destructive. And keeping a tight lid on this investigation will only help fuel media speculation and online rumors.
It's not an easy balance for the Las Vegas Police Department, especially when Las Vegas has the reputation as a place where hotel and casino owners like to sweep unseemly incidents under the rug.
So this horrifying incident may be, ironically, a chance to slowly start to build up trust. This is saying something that is very easy to sneer at in today's climate, but it is worth saying, and more than worth trying to achieve for the sake of civil life in America.
In the first place, a little more coordination between law enforcement agencies on the PR side would help. The investigation is proceeding full steam 24/7, but like justice, it has to be seen to be proceeding efficiently and methodically by the general public. No black helicopters (metaphorically speaking); no unnecessary leaks. Theories should be presented as just that, with a clear understanding that facts may or may not support any given theory. Trust needs to be maintained and built with respect to forensics.
And yes, on the legislative side, there appears to be some flexibility on the part of the GOP towards regulating bump stocks. This is not capitulation. This is common sense. If automatic weapons are banned - and they are - then bump stocks should be as well. Yes, criminals will get their hands on automatic weapons far more easily than you can. That's why we have police. But if one feels that one should be free to purchase most light artillery for personal defense than we are indeed in what Hobbes described as a "state of war." I prefer to believe - and the evidence is clearly supportive of this - that America is a long, long way from an any kind of actual civil war, rather than a cultural one.
Las Vegas provides the opportunity to prove that no one should feel they need automatic weapons in order to defend themselves, even as a little evil does indeed exist in most of us. It's about slowly building trust again. One day at a time.Posted by AllardK at October 6, 2017 1:27 PM
Bump stocks are not needed in order to obtain a higher rate of fire. If bump stocks are banned, all semi-auto firearms will be banned within a decade.
The “cultural war” that this AllardK bot refers to is what would lead us into a civil war.Posted by: kctim at October 6, 2017 2:39 PM
kctim
Bump stocks are irrelevant to anyone who is serious about using an AR for defense or fighting in general. They’re useless. Thing is like you said, if we allow them to ban something just to make people feel better, where does it stop ?
The knee jerk nonsense needs to come to a stop.Posted by: dbs at October 6, 2017 3:02 PM
dbs,
I also couldn’t care any less about bump stocks. Not only are they useless, they are highly inaccurate.
But bump stocks are not what is really at issue here, it’s rate of fire. That is why the left and its media are constantly shouting ‘automatic weapons.’
If govt bans bump stocks because of higher rate of fire, but you don’t need a bump stock in order to attain a higher rate of fire, the semi-auto itself becomes the target of the govt.Posted by: kctim at October 6, 2017 4:46 PM
The shooter wasn’t a sniper and he wasn’t aiming, he was high above them and shooting fish in a barrel. He just needed a high rate of fire. The bump stocks are just something for the left to harp on. It’s no wonder fly over America don’t trust anything the democrats say. The bump stocks were legalized by the Obama administration…why? The democrats opened the door for them to be used. If it wasn’t bump stocks, it would be something else. About 25 or 30 years ago you could by a little crank handle that fit the trigger guard and each time it made a revolution, the rifle would fire. Full automatics have a selector switch and the mechanism is internal. There will always be a way to fire a rifle fast. The problem is we know the goal of the left is not to ban bumper stocks, the goal is to ban semiautomatic weapons. We have had semiautomatos for well over a hundred years. They are not something new. The democrats are like a cancer that just keeps eating. They have shown what they will do if in charge; just take a look at the gun control and the crime rate in the cities they control. Where there are gun free zones, there is murder; where people are allowed their constitutional rights, there is a reduction in crime. The left will not be happy until they have started a civil war in this country.
HTML Formatting Tips:
<strong>bold text</strong>
<em>italicize text</em>
<u>underline text</u>
<strike>
strike text</strike>
<a href="http://domain.com/link">link text</a>
<blockquote>quote text</blockquote>
By clicking the "Post" button you agree to abide by the Rules For Participation. Please report abuse and inappropriate behavior to editor@watchblog.com.