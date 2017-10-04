Third Party & Independents Archives

​Are We Waiting for a Leviathan?

David French, of the National Review, is right. The Las Vegas shooting is strange in its details. At least those details that we have so far found out about from the police. Stephen Paddock had spent the whole weekend (perhaps since Thursday) at the Mandalay and had booked a hotel room with a perfect overview of the fairground where the country music festival was held. He had tripods, a platoon’s worth of weapons, and bump stocks that turn a semi automatic weapon into an automatic weapon by providing automatic “bumps” that act like a trigger pull. His girlfriend seems to have been in the Philippines during the weekend and Paddock may have wired her $100,000 days before the shooting. There seems to have been a lot of planning that went into this.

And ISIS is doubling down on its claims that Paddock was one of theirs.

This last claim is, of course, a toxic bit of poison injected into the media bloodstream at a time of suffering and should be treated with scornful caution until compelling evidence becomes available. Nothing in Paddocks's life suggests he turned towards militant islamic violence. But we can't rule it out at this point.

The closer analogy seems to be one of the earliest mass shootings in modern American history, the U of T shootings at Austin in 1966. And yes, Paddock's father was a violent criminal who had run-in's with the law and served time for robbery. Stephen Paddock would have been 13 when Charles Whitman unleashed his rampage from the University's Main Building Tower, a few years after his own father had been arrested.

But the great difference between these two shootings is the public reaction. The 2nd amendment debate is so entrenched (left-wing gun control advocates who want confiscation versus gun rights advocates who view any compromise on the issue as capitulation) that as horrific as this shooting has been, positions will only harden and any bipartisan solution is hightly unlikely. The dead will be mourned for, deeply and passionately, but the debate just goes on.

At the Federalist, John Davidson - a hard-hitting no-nonsense journalist - comes to a disturbing conclusion over the Las Vegas tragedy. It's one he has pointed to more than a few times over the last few years. And that is that the divisions in the cultural war (cultural revolution is perhaps a good alternative description of the political climate today in America) are beyond any healing or unity. And what he's saying is this: you come for our guns and there will be war.

But if Davidson is right, then this potential violent conflict over any possible future confiscation of legally owned weapons didn't need a Las Vegas style shooting to come to the point where it is ready to explode. It's been about the left imposing, or trying to impose, dramatically different visions of how American society should exist on that part of America that disagrees strongly with that progressive view. And that's been happening for decades.

In other words, everything is politicized in this cultural revolution, including tragedy. And that is an explosive situation. We need to de-escalate. But how? With trust in institutions, in those who hold opposing views, in elites, in establishments, at all time lows, we start to feel we only have ourselves to depend on. A dark regression to a Hobbesian worldview. That's false of course. America is a highly interconnected, complex, post-modern society. There are arts. There are letters. There are societies. And if there is fear, there is far more safety than is given credit for. And if there is danger of violent death, there is far far more promise of the fulfillment of good life. We all depend on everyone else in some way or other. But it doesn't feel that way for too many people.

What will unify? What Leviathan will rise up? In peace or in evil? Or will America return to its far more constructive solutions that long ago moved far beyond Thomas Hobbes' deep pessimism?