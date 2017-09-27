Third Party & Independents Archives

Trump Backs a Loser in Alabama - Who Wins?​

What a shock! Roy Moore - who’s been leading comfortably in the polls for a little while now - wins the GOP primary runoff senate race in Alabama. How humbling it must be for Majority Leader McConnell and President Trump.

Maybe for Mitch McConnell. Maybe less so for Trump.

Yes, it was a little odd that the president decided to come down on the side of Luther Strange who had McConnell's endorsement and millions of ad money, and not on the side of a socially conservative hell-raiser (if the honorable Judge Moore will forgive the metaphor). Does anyone think it was because the GOP is scared that Moore can't win re-election? Or perhaps exactly the opposite. Senator Moore - should he win against Democrat Doug Jones and Moore likely will - may prove to be both a lasting and disruptive presence representing Alabama in the upper chamber.

And of course, what does this defeat of Luther Strange mean for upcoming GOP primaries? Senator Flake in Arizona, you watching live TV tonight? Taking any calls perhaps? Making any calls?

So what does the base do with regards the president's choice in this Alabama race to fill Session's seat? Do they forgive him? It seems fairly likely they will, at least most of them. But the bigger question is:

What does President Trump do now?

Does he say bring on the dogs of primary warfare? Against establishment senators up for re-election, for example. As he has been hinting loudly since he entered the White House, and before that as well. Does Trump use this latest McConnell flop as an excuse for ... exactly what? No way that Trump will get McConnell to resign his position as Senate Majority Leader. That stuff happens in the House, hardly ever in the Senate.

And what does it mean for the GOP Senate bare-majority in general? What does Susan Collins have in common with Roy Moore, other than that they apparently belong to the same party?

But most of all what it does say to the money donors? Do the Koch brothers double down or stick their wallets away? Do the Mercers double down and up the spending in primaries where they think they have a chance of upending sitting senators and representatives?

The latest salvo in the slow-burn GOP civil war has just claimed a 6' 9" scalp. Big Luther Strange and the establishment GOP have struck out in Alabama. Who's next?