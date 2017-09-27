Third Party & Independents Archives

Trump Backs a Loser in Alabama - Who Wins?
What a shock! Roy Moore - who’s been leading comfortably in the polls for a little while now - wins the GOP primary runoff senate race in Alabama. How humbling it must be for Majority Leader McConnell and President Trump.
Maybe for Mitch McConnell. Maybe less so for Trump.
Yes, it was a little odd that the president decided to come down on the side of Luther Strange who had McConnell's endorsement and millions of ad money, and not on the side of a socially conservative hell-raiser (if the honorable Judge Moore will forgive the metaphor). Does anyone think it was because the GOP is scared that Moore can't win re-election? Or perhaps exactly the opposite. Senator Moore - should he win against Democrat Doug Jones and Moore likely will - may prove to be both a lasting and disruptive presence representing Alabama in the upper chamber.
And of course, what does this defeat of Luther Strange mean for upcoming GOP primaries? Senator Flake in Arizona, you watching live TV tonight? Taking any calls perhaps? Making any calls?
So what does the base do with regards the president's choice in this Alabama race to fill Session's seat? Do they forgive him? It seems fairly likely they will, at least most of them. But the bigger question is:
What does President Trump do now?
Does he say bring on the dogs of primary warfare? Against establishment senators up for re-election, for example. As he has been hinting loudly since he entered the White House, and before that as well. Does Trump use this latest McConnell flop as an excuse for ... exactly what? No way that Trump will get McConnell to resign his position as Senate Majority Leader. That stuff happens in the House, hardly ever in the Senate.
And what does it mean for the GOP Senate bare-majority in general? What does Susan Collins have in common with Roy Moore, other than that they apparently belong to the same party?
But most of all what it does say to the money donors? Do the Koch brothers double down or stick their wallets away? Do the Mercers double down and up the spending in primaries where they think they have a chance of upending sitting senators and representatives?
The latest salvo in the slow-burn GOP civil war has just claimed a 6' 9" scalp. Big Luther Strange and the establishment GOP have struck out in Alabama. Who's next?Posted by AllardK at September 27, 2017 5:29 PM
Much like a referendum on establishment Republicans.Posted by: Richard Kapitan at September 27, 2017 9:05 PM
This just goes to show how tone deaf and weak-willed the President really is. He was swindled/manipulated/cajoled by McConnell and establishment Republicans into supporting Strange. How can he drain the swamp when he doesn’t have enough backbone to pick his own Senate endorsements?Posted by: Warren Porter at September 28, 2017 8:42 AM
There are many conclusions that can be drawn from the Alabama primary:
1. That republicans can think for themselves; they don’t walk like a bunch of mind dead robots in lockstep with those in leadership positions.
2. President Trump, like any president, depends on his staff to give him information. If the information is not correct, then his decisions will not be correct.
3. The conservative voters in Alabama had the president’s back by choosing a true conservative.
4. Mitch McConnell is the big loser; with a personal approval rating of 18% he chose to pump 8/9 million into an establishment candidate who would be a rubber stamp for McConnell.
5. Moore will support Trump and Trump will support Moore.
6. And lastly, to the dismay of the fake media and the left, this will have no effect on the relationship between Trump and his supporters.
Sorry WW, but what happened is called politics. I can see Trump making the mistake of trying to work with the backstabbing Mitch McConnell, not realizing that McConnell is a never Trumpper. Trump is not a politician, and is realizing there is a learning curve when dealing with crooked politicians. Of course, this has never happened on the left.Posted by: Blaine at September 28, 2017 8:55 AM
A mentor one told me, “There are two types of mistakes: good mistakes and bad mistakes. The former are committed once (and only once) and serve the basis of learning. The latter are repeated over and over and serve the basis of incompetence.”
How many times does Trump have to keep making these mistakes before his supporters conclude that these are in fact bad mistakes?
I draw the conclusion that Trump is too feeble-minded to properly evaluate the information given to him. He is very gullible and easily manipulated by those in his inner circle. This would not be a big problem if these people were paragons of excellence, but they are not. Most ascend on the basis of nepotism or toxic journalism; or they are establishment types with no loyalty to Trump’s agenda. Trump still has the capacity of becoming a great President, but that won’t happen until he changes the people around him.Posted by: Warren Porter at September 28, 2017 9:24 AM
What if:
McConnell goes to Trump and says, “I’ll get you this if you campaign for L. Strange.” Trump says, “Strange isn’t going to win but I need that, so I’ll take one in the shorts to get it.”
?
What kind of concession or agreement did Trump get from the senate in the last 6 months that could explain Trump’s support for Strange?Posted by: Weary Willie at September 28, 2017 9:54 AM
So the conservatives in Alabama chose a true conservative?
Moore believes:
1) 9/11 happened “because we’ve distanced ourselves from God.”
2) There are American communities living under Sharia law.
3) Islam is a “false religion.”
3) Democratic Keith Ellison should not be allowed to serve in Congress because he’s a Muslim.
4) Moore was removed as the state’s Chief Justice in 2003, later elected by voters, and then suspended last year for six violations of judicial ethics. He advocated judges break the law and ignore the Supreme Court decision re gay marriage. Remember, this guy is supposed to be a judge. Apparently conservatives are punting on the whole thing about law and the constitution and so on.
5) “Homosexual behavior is… a crime against nature, an inherent evil, and an act so heinous that it defies one’s ability to describe it.”
A bit over the top, isn’t it? Methinks he protesteth too much. Guys who talk like that about homosexuality are inevitably the ones who get caught cruising the strip propositioning male teenage hookers.
So, a true conservative will be the GOP nominee for Senator from Alabama. Steve Bannon warned Alabama Republicans others would “think they are a pack of morons.”
LOL.
On the positive side, only about 450,000 Alabamans voted in the primary. Hillary Clinton won over 700,000 votes in that state in 2016. It is a long shot, but the Democrats have a very good candidate and stand an outside- a very outside chance- of winning.
Posted by: phx8 at September 28, 2017 1:26 PM
they are a pack of morons
How did this idjit even become a lawyer? Is there a law school at Bob Jones specializing in this brand of stupidity?
The kind of Democrat who could win in Alabama would be another Shelby, who switched parties after elected. This Moore idjit makes Shelby look like a rocket scientist, well, a somewhat schizoid rocket scientist.Posted by: ohrealy at September 28, 2017 1:54 PM
HTML Formatting Tips:
<strong>bold text</strong>
<em>italicize text</em>
<u>underline text</u>
<strike>
strike text</strike>
<a href="http://domain.com/link">link text</a>
<blockquote>quote text</blockquote>
By clicking the "Post" button you agree to abide by the Rules For Participation. Please report abuse and inappropriate behavior to editor@watchblog.com.