Third Party & Independents Archives

​Tillerson vs. Haley on Iran May Be About The Money

​What will President Trump do about the Iran Deal? And what does that say about the apparent battle between Nikki Haley, UN Ambassador and rising star, and Secretary of State Tillerson - a low key middle-of-the-road diplomat with no diplomatic experience but a focus on streamlining the department?

It seems the novice - if you will, and that may not be a good description of someone who has dealt with leaders from around the world as former Exxon head - is more than willing to listen to the conventional wisdom on the Iran Deal and wants to keep it in place. The question is why?

What reasoning has Secretary Tillerson bought into? What does that reasoning provide? Perhaps some sort of justification for the Obama administration's deal, one that Iran most likely is already circumventing, with help from the crazed North Korean regime. What do the foreign policy wonks in D.C. and in Europe whisper in Rex's ear?

Things could be worse Mr. Secretary!

Or perhaps they say: this was the best we could do.

Remember this is the deal that put Ben Rhodes' echo-chamber talents to their biggest test as the scheming former deputy NSA did a masterful job at bringing the media aboard on the Iran Deal. You do those sorts of things when you know it's a bad deal. And now Rex Tillerson has joined the same side of the debate on how bad or supposedly good a deal it is. Because there is no question that this was a good deal. Even Obama, if he were honest about it, would admit it is not a good deal. The question is was it a necessary deal? Would Iran have been measurably closer than it already is to having a nuclear weapon with the right missile technology to hurl a nuclear payload at Israel and elsewhere around the Middle East?

There is a rather disturbing answer to these questions, especially if you are a diplomat or State Department analyst or official. Any deal with Iran - whether a tougher new one or Obama's Iran Deal - will never work with an autocratic hard-line Shiite regime. You can't deal with Iran, because their goals are to dominate the Middle East with violence, or the imminent threat of it, and to destroy Israel. You can only delay the inevitable if diplomacy is your only available course of action.

So sanctions and yes, some form of military option are needed. Remember Israel and Saddam's nuclear facilities back in the early 80's ? An Israeli operation took that facility out with a well-executed bombing raid. Done. Solved. That's one solution: give Israel free reign to defend their state. And yes, it would cause far more reactions nowadays than the earlier raid did, but it certainly is a far better outcome than a nuclear warhead heading to Tel Aviv.

But there's another possible reason for Tillerson's buying into the Iran Deal. The EU is holding a gathering in a few weeks with Iran over opening commercial ties. Wow. If we could just get their oil flowing at capacity again and with West Texas Intermediate easing up over $50 and beyond, think of the Audi's and the industrial machinery and all the goodies we (especially Germany) could sell to them! And imagine if Exxon could participate in that trade. Nice, huh?

It would be Mr. Secretary. If Iran wasn't a destabilizing regime spreading terror around the Middle East and further. But it very much is a rogue regime with a fanatical ideology governing its foreign policy. And it's getting closer to having a nuclear payload. Just like the DPRK. You wouldn't do business with North Korea. Would you Mr. Secretary?