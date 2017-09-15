Third Party & Independents Archives

Frank Giaccio (R)
Donald Trump High Fives 11-Year-Old Frank Giaccio Who Came to Mow White House Lawn
Weary, I commented on this young man yesterday in another column. What a great kid.
I wonder how many WB’ers had money making jobs outside the home around that same age.
I mowed lawns and had a paper route.Posted by: Royal Flush at September 16, 2017 3:21 PM
Great kid? They showed him cutting a lawn and he was doing a really crappy job, leaving a couple of inches of uncut grass between rows. Hopefully someone made him go back and do it right.Posted by: phx8 at September 16, 2017 3:25 PM
Once again our Liberal Pal does not disappoint. Because he is perceived as a fan of President Trump; this kid is thrashed by phx8. Even children can’t escape the hate filled wrath of Liberals/Socialist.
Consider how many times this same Liberal has praised those who have done nothing at all to help themselves?
He favors affirmative action.
He favors handouts to those able to work, but won’t.
He favors illegals who break our laws and consume our resources.
He favors unions who base jobs on longevity, not competence.
He favors rewarding demonstrators who riot and pillage over the citizens affected.Posted by: Royal Flush at September 16, 2017 3:45 PM
This kid had a “push” mower and it was easy to see he was working hard to do the job. He didn’t even stop, on his own, to speak with the president.
Question for Weary. If this was the son of some Liberal; would the kid, or his parents have demanded; a riding mower, two ten minute breaks every hour, lemonade on demand, a sweatband and new work shoes, and a pension plan?Posted by: Royal Flush at September 16, 2017 3:51 PM
If he was a liberal I doubt he would even be doing the job. Kids don’t mow lawns now. They’re spoiled.
I had to mow my lawn since I was about 12. I had a paper route and I also mowed other people’s lawns. I shoveled walks in the winter. I stuffed chickens and helped on some farms tending the animals. Now a days, people want 15$ and hour doing a job a trained monkey could do. I’m not criticizing those who do work at McDonalds, but for 15$ an hour!? That’s crazy!
phx8 ought to be ashamed of himself for criticizing a kid. I’d miss my stride if the President of the United States was interrupting my work. phx8 has a problem with optimism. It’s sad.
Posted by: Weary Willie at September 16, 2017 8:51 PM
Sorry, but I don’t ascribe to the ‘everybody wins first prize for participating’ philosophy. Do the job right, or don’t do it at all. I’m not sure a kid that young should be handling a push mower, but whatever.
If the kid suffered from some sort of retardation then of course I would give it a pass and praise him anyway. We all do the best we can. But there’s no point pretending someone who should be able to do better is succeeding when they do a crappy job.Posted by: phx8 at September 16, 2017 11:38 PM
phx8 just proved I was right when I said a liberal wouldn’t even be doing the job.Posted by: Weary Willie at September 17, 2017 5:07 AM
