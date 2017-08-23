Third Party & Independents Archives

​Afghanistan - Pakistan the Ally From Hell and Trump

As former CIA and NSA Director Michael Hayden puts it: Pakistan is the ally from hell. Yes General Hayden, Pakistan has been a hellish ally for America over the last 25 years or so. And, it does appear that President Trump is possibly going to apply more pressure on Pakistan’s government than his predecessors, and especially it’s intel services who have played footsie with crazed radical jihadist terrorist groups from Al Qaeda to ISIS to the Taliban to Lashkar-e-whatever (there’s at least 2 or more of these South Asian terrorist groups).

But Pakistan sits just east of Afghanistan, separated by the infamous and ageless Kyhber pass, and so America's security and military forces have engaged in endless compromises and pleading with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (or ISI) Agency. Please help us bring stability to Afghanistan. And here's a few billion. Spend it wisely and please stop supporting groups like the Taliban and people like Osama Bin Laden. Who had to be taken down by American Special Ops with almost no help and more than some hostility from Pakistan's military and security.

And here's the unsaid but possible further step that Trump's speech on Afghanistan implies quite logically. India may be brought into the picture. Which infuriates Pakistan, who at the time of what was called "partition" in the late 40's experienced (in what was then still India) sectarian violence that left countless killed on both sides of the not yet established border. A border that now divides two nuclear powers. And that other power, India, a corrupt and flawed but eminently democratic nation is now finally being embraced literally and politically by America in ways that really haven't happened before. Imagine Indian peace keepers in Afghanistan. Would merely the threat of that change Pakistan's behavior? And how?

But there's another key link that's being strengthened between Prime Minister Modi of India and another key player, this one in the Middle East. Bibi Netanyahu. Yes, Israel and India are forging ties on multiple levels. Including military alliances. And have been for some time now.

Pakistan is a disaster and has been since partition in 1947. Unfortunately, India, has in the past chosen to cozy up to the Soviets and denounce Israel's policies towards it's neighbors; all as part of India's Third Way posture in the 50's through the 80's. That is finally changing (although there have been steps since the 90's towards India's current stance).

A rising, democratic India allied with a strong Israel and with America means Pakistan will be increasingly isolated in terms of influencing policy in Afghanistan. Good.

