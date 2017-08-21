Third Party & Independents Archives

The Eclipse Traversed the Continent!

I wonder how many virgins the Democratics chucked into volcanoes today? When the sun came back out, did they say, “OOPS!”?


Nope! They said, "Hey, It worked!"

Posted by Weary_Willie at August 21, 2017 6:31 PM
Comments
Where do you think they would find any “virgins” Weary?

Posted by: Royal Flush at August 21, 2017 6:37 PM
They kill a couple million of them a year!

Posted by: Weary Willie at August 21, 2017 7:39 PM
Weray you must be getting forgetful. It wasn’t the Dems it was the good Christians that tossed so many into the fire virgin or not.

Posted by: j2t2 at August 21, 2017 10:28 PM
It went directly over your head, j2t2, and I’m not talking about the moon.

Posted by: Weary Willie at August 21, 2017 10:49 PM
Perhaps he knows exactly what I’m talking about, and he is using a well known Democratic’s tactic called, Changing The Subject.

Posted by: Weary Willie at August 21, 2017 10:51 PM
