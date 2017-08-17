Third Party & Independents Archives

Assange Wants A Deal To Tell All About The DNC Hack

Tonight Hannity is saying that Dana Rhorbacher - R/Ca, met with Jullian Assange and was told Assange can prove that the DNC hack was not done by Russians or state actors. He wants to tell all if the US gov’t will cut a deal with him.

Hard to believe that US intel doesn't know everything that Assange knows as he is holed up in part of a small embassy in London. But, SC Mueller needs to send someone to talk to Assange just to make sure he has such information.