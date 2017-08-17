Third Party & Independents Archives

Assange Wants A Deal To Tell All About The DNC Hack
Tonight Hannity is saying that Dana Rhorbacher - R/Ca, met with Jullian Assange and was told Assange can prove that the DNC hack was not done by Russians or state actors. He wants to tell all if the US gov’t will cut a deal with him.
Hard to believe that US intel doesn't know everything that Assange knows as he is holed up in part of a small embassy in London. But, SC Mueller needs to send someone to talk to Assange just to make sure he has such information.Posted by Roy Ellis at August 17, 2017 11:06 PM
“There’s two people I think Putin pays: Rohrabacher and Trump.”
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, 2016
“It is time to call out WikiLeaks for what it really is, a non-state hostile intelligence service often abetted by state actors like Russia. In January of this year, our Intelligence Community determined that Russian military intelligence — the GRU — had used WikiLeaks to release data of U.S. victims that the GRU had obtained through cyber operations against the Democratic National Committee. And the report also found that Russia’s primary propaganda outlet, RT, has actively collaborated with WikiLeaks.”
CIA Director Pompeo, April 2017
“I love Wikileaks.”
Donald Trump, 164 times in the month of October 2016
By the way, Pompeo was one of the most partisan Republicans in pursuing Hillary Clinton during the Benghazi Investigation. (I’m referring to the 8th and final one).
Hannity is fortunate to still have a job. He pushed a conspiracy theory about Seth Rogers in order to distract from the Russia investigation. FOX retracted the story because it was utterly false. FOX is being sued by the Rogers family. Why Hannity is still employed is a mystery.
For all of his hostility to the United States, Julian Assange could be telling a version of the truth about his source. It is highly unlikely the Russians gave the hacked material directly to Wikileaks. They need plausible deniability. It is not like the Russian Ambassador printed the material, placed it in a manila folder, and walked it up the steps of the Ecuadorian embassy to personally hand it to Assange. They almost certainly went through cut outs, and probably more than one. I would not be surprised if at least one was not an American.
We’re dealing with a nest of traitors and crooks. Don’t get mixed up with those people. Stay away from the likes of Rohrabacher, Hannity, and Assange. And Trump.
Posted by: phx8 at August 18, 2017 12:34 AM
More likely Assange was scared of this guy:
http://thehill.com/policy/cybersecurity/346864-ukrainian-hacker-cooperating-with-fbi-in-russian-hacking-probe-reportPosted by: henryjones000 at August 18, 2017 5:33 AM
Yes, this should be viewed by all. Not much people know about this. I myself included in this.Posted by: Amazon.com at August 18, 2017 8:11 AM
It is not like the Russian Ambassador printed the material, placed it in a manila folder, and walked it up the steps of the Ecuadorian embassy to personally hand it to Assange. Posted by: phx8 at August 18, 2017 12:34 AM
It was probably Nigel Farage.Posted by: ohrealy at August 18, 2017 10:30 AM
Interactive Timeline: Everything We Know About Russia and President -rump:
http://billmoyers.com/story/trump-russia-timeline/
From Cohn and Stone to this month, much more to come later.Posted by: ohrealy at August 18, 2017 12:54 PM
