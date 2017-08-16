Third Party & Independents Archives

Trump's Chain Saw Massacre of the GOP
Jon Meecham is right: it’s not even a dog whistle anymore. Whatever uncomfortable reactions as a conservative one might have had with Trump’s slow-walk of any condemnation of David Duke and the Clansmen, after his Tuesday free wheeling press conference at Trump Tower in Manhattan, the president left it clear. He believes in a moral equivalence between antifa thugs and racist white supremacists. A moral equivalence. The antifa’s are violent and divisive because they believe in a quasi-anarchist creed of smashing any institution that pisses them off, especially softer targets like the glass panelling at Berkeley or a conservative academic assaulted in a hallway.
That is violent, ideologically ridiculous, and offensive.
Racists are worse. Far worse, because they drive at the heart of natural rights: God-given inalienable rights that America holds as evident truths and on which the republic's astonishing achievements are founded. Slavery has always been the original sin, the near-fatal flaw in America's founding. Duh. No kidding.
But no, Trump was not kidding. And his motivation is as much from personal offense at the media - which yes mostly hates him and is very biased against him - as any true racist beliefs. Although one can't quite separate those two psychological motivators. And the political calculation was well: his base.
And that's disastrous for his administration. His base - those forgotten workers in middle America he paid tribute to in his inaugural address - has now been conflated with the alt-right. Consider what Mike Allen said this morning in his Mike's Top Ten email for Axios:
... his searing question: "What about the alt-left?" - was praised by David Duke and alt-right hotbed Breitbar. Let's be honest with ourselves: a huge chunk of Trump's base lapped it up, too.
In other words, you voted for Trump, you're an alt-right Nazi. This is the narrative emerging from Charlottesville. Hillary Clinton couldn't have framed it better. Much more lethal than her "basket of deplorables." A white supremacist, a violent young racist from Ohio drove his care into a crowd of protestors, killing and maiming, and apparently if you voted for Trump, you're to blame.
We are here because of various factors, but the president's blunders have worsened a tense situation to the point now were we are entering a period of true uncertainty. Maybe crisis. Conservative commentators are self-selecting over Charlottesville. Those who resist the tearing down of statues and those who say it's inevitable and not the beginning of wholesale revisionism of America's history.
But this is not the Civil War. This is local governments deciding whether to take down some statues, even if they are still powerful symbols. They shouldn't be. But apparently they still are. And the president is to blame at least in part.
Yes, the Democrats are being ripped apart over identity politics. But Trump just gave them a buzzing chainsaw to take to the bruised and battered body of the Republican Party. And they've picked it up and revved it and will take it to the Right, with glee. This is beyond tragic because it did not have to be this way. But three political actors insisted that it in fact did have to be this way:
Hard left identity politics thugs and activists.
A few crazed supremacists.
And President Trump.Posted by AllardK at August 16, 2017 9:53 PM
if you voted for Trump, you’re to blame.
You are absolutely correct, non-existent AllardK.Posted by: ohrealy at August 17, 2017 1:22 AM
Don’t see why anyone is surprised. Its not as if Trump pretended to be something else. The people who voted for him knew what he was. They agreed with him. They are him.
What they are upset about is the removal of their rationalizations. This was never about “the forgotten workers”. Its about becoming a minority. Now the mask is off and the dog whistling has stopped. The Trump voter has looked into the mirror in horror.
I imagine poor racists will now claim ignorance and blame it all on Trump.Posted by: henryjones000 at August 17, 2017 6:05 AM
He came out immediately and condemned the violence. Nothing short of adopting the lefts agenda will ever satisfy them. This continuing onslaught by the deep state, and the left will not change the minds of those that voted for him. It will only act to make them even more determined to tear down this overreaching behemoth of a gov’t. Keep it up, you want a conflict, you will get one.Posted by: dbs at August 17, 2017 6:48 AM
http://thefederalist.com/2016/05/23/how-anti-white-rhetoric-is-fueling-white-nationalism/Posted by: dbs at August 17, 2017 6:53 AM
It is with great glee watching the dim’s spin their way into the trash can of history. In past years there were a few dims that I would at least listen to their spiel. Last couple of years there is not one dim that I would even bother to listen to.
The dim party has lost it all and the reins have been taken over by the far left. They’ve got Maxine Waters, Pelosi, the sleeze bag from Pa., and the communist news network trying to use BLM and some rather colorful street fighters to represent the dregs of the party.
The far left folks having nothing to offer other than the same ole bag of stench. Attack a rep for being racists, as in the case of Joe Arpaio. Then, when that wrong is righted, like a Trump pardon for Joe, the left will label Trump et al as racists.
A similar ploy is to stage a confrontation such as the c’ville thing. The dim’s had a couple of months to stage the thing. Let one group into the downtown area where nobody in their right mind would allow a protest to be held. Let the opposing group come into town at the same time and place. Both sides bused them in from all parts of the US. The city fathers might have stipulated that ‘you can’t bring guns, clubs, etc to the fight. But not the dim’s. They wanted plenty of blood for the cameras. After letting them fight for half an hour or so they allowed the police to intervene once in a while.
So, the dim’s have acted as expected. Before all the dim political appointees are moved out of gov’t they have done what they can to label Trump as a Soviet collaborator. Trump has to sit thru a special prosecutor session which somewhat hampers his carrying out of his agenda. Dim’s are slo-rolling congressional approval for Trump’s appointees and thus will take 3 more years to get his people in place and the dim’s out.
Well, I don’t hate these people. I just celebrate the demise of the dim party as we know it.
My wrath is for the rep’s who are Trump hater’s/never Trumper’s/globalists like Linsey Graham and John McCain. For the life of me, I can’t understand why Jeff Sessions hasn’t confiscated the commo associated with the c’ville incident. The sorry a**ed reps just sit on their hands and act as they always have when it comes to letting the dim’s run wild. I’m really disgusted with these guys and am so hopeful they will be voted from office soonest … 7 years to put a HC plan in place and now that Trump is Pres. they can’t seem to hit their a** with both hands. Man, I won’t them guys gone asap,. Sorry bastards.
Otherwise, we have the closest thing to a 3rd party President that we could hope for at this time. Calls it like he sees it, every time. No violence, no how, no time … .
And the truth shall make you free … . . Thank you God for shutting Hillary down …
Good comments Roy. I still expect to see Hillary doing a perp-walk. Even CNN will cover that. And, Bill C. and Loretta L. are now being investigated by the FBI. Good news all over the place. The economy is beginning to hum…let’s get the tax code fixed and really make Americans happy.Posted by: Royal Flush at August 17, 2017 4:50 PM
Wish I could have ur confidence, Royal. I believe HC is a harbinger of things to come. The rep’s, like the dim’s are doing, will try and slo-roll things thru this 1st Trump term.
This Bob Corker of Tn is come up Fall. I really hope we can work to get him taken out. The Centrists and Inde’s need to pay close attn to how these reps are voting and moreso, what they are saying about Trump and his admin…
I hope Trump will call out by name those he wants to see gone.Posted by: Roy Ellis at August 17, 2017 5:19 PM
Corker, McCain, McConnell, Graham, Flake, these globalists, NAU’er’s, open border folks need to leave. We need to help them leave.
Only reason we aren’t looking at similar terrorists events is because Hillary lost the election. Europe’s citizens are going to be paying the price for years to come, IMO. Good.Posted by: Roy Ellis at August 17, 2017 5:49 PM
