Third Party & Independents Archives

Trump's Chain Saw Massacre of the GOP

Jon Meecham is right: it’s not even a dog whistle anymore. Whatever uncomfortable reactions as a conservative one might have had with Trump’s slow-walk of any condemnation of David Duke and the Clansmen, after his Tuesday free wheeling press conference at Trump Tower in Manhattan, the president left it clear. He believes in a moral equivalence between antifa thugs and racist white supremacists. A moral equivalence. The antifa’s are violent and divisive because they believe in a quasi-anarchist creed of smashing any institution that pisses them off, especially softer targets like the glass panelling at Berkeley or a conservative academic assaulted in a hallway.

That is violent, ideologically ridiculous, and offensive.

Racists are worse. Far worse, because they drive at the heart of natural rights: God-given inalienable rights that America holds as evident truths and on which the republic's astonishing achievements are founded. Slavery has always been the original sin, the near-fatal flaw in America's founding. Duh. No kidding.

But no, Trump was not kidding. And his motivation is as much from personal offense at the media - which yes mostly hates him and is very biased against him - as any true racist beliefs. Although one can't quite separate those two psychological motivators. And the political calculation was well: his base.

And that's disastrous for his administration. His base - those forgotten workers in middle America he paid tribute to in his inaugural address - has now been conflated with the alt-right. Consider what Mike Allen said this morning in his Mike's Top Ten email for Axios:

... his searing question: "What about the alt-left?" - was praised by David Duke and alt-right hotbed Breitbar. Let's be honest with ourselves: a huge chunk of Trump's base lapped it up, too.

In other words, you voted for Trump, you're an alt-right Nazi. This is the narrative emerging from Charlottesville. Hillary Clinton couldn't have framed it better. Much more lethal than her "basket of deplorables." A white supremacist, a violent young racist from Ohio drove his care into a crowd of protestors, killing and maiming, and apparently if you voted for Trump, you're to blame.

We are here because of various factors, but the president's blunders have worsened a tense situation to the point now were we are entering a period of true uncertainty. Maybe crisis. Conservative commentators are self-selecting over Charlottesville. Those who resist the tearing down of statues and those who say it's inevitable and not the beginning of wholesale revisionism of America's history.

But this is not the Civil War. This is local governments deciding whether to take down some statues, even if they are still powerful symbols. They shouldn't be. But apparently they still are. And the president is to blame at least in part.

Yes, the Democrats are being ripped apart over identity politics. But Trump just gave them a buzzing chainsaw to take to the bruised and battered body of the Republican Party. And they've picked it up and revved it and will take it to the Right, with glee. This is beyond tragic because it did not have to be this way. But three political actors insisted that it in fact did have to be this way:

Hard left identity politics thugs and activists.

A few crazed supremacists.

And President Trump.