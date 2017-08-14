Third Party & Independents Archives

Trump Needs A 3rd Party For 2020
Seems it’s Trump against the world and I don’t see much change coming over the next few years. Trump haters, globalist, never Trumpers, dims, rep establishment and some fringe factions are not now and will not ever stop fighting to get rid of President Trump
Those with power, while trying to figure out what to do, are defaulting to a plan to slow-roll/stonewall any policy Trump tries to implement unless it fits with their agenda. Cutting taxes and infrastructure spending may get a pass.
Even as nothing gets done we are fortunate, so fortunate to have Trump as President. He has the potential to make a super good populist/centrist President if he had some support. I don't think he will get any support from any quarter.
That's why I think those of us who support Trump and some/all of his proposed agenda should push for a 3rd party for 2020. We should have the skids greased so that Trump, should he choose, would have a somewhat organized 3rd party to carry him to victory in 20.
Now is the time for all good men to come to the aid of their country.
Trump mostly funded his primary run himself and would likely take on much of the funding for another run if he thought the folks were behind him.
It's clear the dims are daid for 2020. Trump and a 3rd party could count on getting the majority of the blue collar vote. The illegal vote will likely be reduced in 20. Many new citizens would vote for Trump if the economy is doing well at that time. IMO, Trump could take 2/3rds of the rep vote and ½ of the dem vote plus nearly all of the independent vote. An easy win under a new 3rd party.
It is hard to start a 3rd party without a strong candidate to advertise. We need to get Trump's ear on this. Seems he would be amenable as it would give him considerable leverage to force the reps off the dime.
Wow another praise Trump piece, I’m surprised. What has he done except the hypocrisy of being on vacation for the past week or two? Oh and Roy good job you didn’t mention Hannity one time , gives you a bit of credibility.Posted by: j2t2 at August 15, 2017 12:06 AM
This guy is the president of New York, New Jersey and Florida. Does he ever even leave the eastern time zone? If he had as much money as Berlusconi, he would already have his own party. It’s almost pointless to mention this to Roy, since he has no recollection of any previous discussions here.Posted by: ohrealy at August 15, 2017 1:05 AM
Roy
Third parties are a loosing proposition. Libertarians need to migrate to the republican party to push it in the right direction. Kind of like the communists/socialists have done to the democrat party. The power of the freedom caucus needs to be expanded.
Did the Democratics move out? Looks like it’s empty over there.Posted by: Weary Willie at August 15, 2017 9:16 PM
WW,
At this point it is just a matter of deep disgust with the president. As I have said before, the Trump administration will make Americans show what they are made of. Most of us never thought we would have to confront Neo-Nazis, the Klan, White Supremacists, and White Nationalists. Most of us never thought we would see a president fail to give the country moral leadership. Most of us never thought we would see a president give backing to such people.
So here we are. We face an assault on the American character in the name of white identity politics. It is not the first time in our history. But this time, we have a president behind assertion of white identity politics.
Most Americans are opposed- Trump scored yet another new low in the Gallup approval poll, 34%, and sky high disapproval numbers- but an administration pushing white identity politics has powerful tools at its disposal, including the DOJ. This is a fight most Americans never wanted- but like it or not, it is upon us. Let’s see what Americans are really made of.Posted by: phx8 at August 15, 2017 9:43 PM
Do you understand that people who support Trump see your comments for what they are, a manufactured issue. The only people calling Trump a racist are the media and the left. It’s a talking point. It’s a talking point we never believed. We don’t believe your propaganda because we’ve seen it for the last 30 years. It’s stale. It’s old. It’s empty, like the blue column. What happened to the server for the Democratic’s column on WatchBlog?
Did Hillbilly wipe it with a cloth?Posted by: Weary Willie at August 15, 2017 9:57 PM
“The only people calling Trump a racist are the media and the left.”
And Republicans. And conservatives. And libertarians. Don’t forget them.
Trump started his political career as a Birther. He championed Birtherism, a fundamentally racist conspiracy theory. He repeatedly made racist, bigoted remarks during the 2016 campaign. Paul Ryan called his comments about a judge a textbook example of racism. so, it is not new. What makes the current episode so awful is that Trump is making Neo-Nazis, the Klan, White Supremacists, and White Nationalists the moral equivalent of… well, everyone else. They are NOT. There are good people. There are evil people. It is important to distinguish between them and choose the right side. Trump failed to do that. It is a fundamental failure in moral leadership.Posted by: phx8 at August 15, 2017 10:34 PM
Phx8 I take it that you didn’t here Trump call all white supremacist, the KKK, neo Nazis and BLM and Antifa all dispicable. He even asked what was next from the lunatics on the left, my words not his, Washington’s statue, Jefferson’s? Each owned slaves. As a matter of fact 41 of the 56 signers of the Declaration were slave owners. What is it you clowns want to do rewrite HISTORY to your own liking? Sorry that won’t happen. Your wrong phx8 Trump called out both sides as having BAD people at that rally Saturday. Get out of the grocery store tabloids.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at August 15, 2017 11:30 PM
Sorry ph, but I watched the news conference today and Trump said there were good people protesting the taking down of the statue. He also said the white supremacist and neo-nazis were evil; but he also said the others (Antifa and BLM), who had no permission to protest were there with bottles and sticks to attack and hurt people. He was dead on and the American people know he was dead on. These people are all the same. Don’t come to this post and try to rehash the same thing over. It was proven in the last post antifa, BLM, white supremacist, and neo-nazis are all the same. Different name, but same roots (democrat party) and same goals. So here you guys are, rehashing the same old tired democrat talking points. Peddle the bs someplace else.Posted by: Blaine at August 15, 2017 11:37 PM
Kap, the problem with these radicals on WB is that it doesn’t matter what you say, or what proof you offer; they just keep repeating the same thing, hoping it will change the end game. They are parrots; they repeat what they hear. Al Sharpton called for the removal of the Jefferson memorial. They are nuts. There’s something wrong in their heads; the elevator don’t go to the top floor; etc, etc. It’s like they’re incapable of understanding words. No comprendo.Posted by: Blaine at August 15, 2017 11:46 PM
I’ve come to the conclusion that democrats can’t read and comprehend, so we need to start posting pictures for them. That is of the have the ability to click on the link.
http://www.dcstatesman.com/newly-discovered-photo-1924-democratic-convention-causing-quite-stir/Posted by: Blaine at August 16, 2017 12:17 AM
Right on Blaine, I just pray for my grandkids because they are the ones who will have to put up with the BULLS××T when they get older.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at August 16, 2017 1:07 AM
He even asked what was next from the lunatics on the left, my words not his, Washington’s statue, Jefferson’s? Each owned slaves.
How embarrassing for Trump supporters that he would use such an illogical argument to defend the neo-Nazi/Fascist crowd. Treason guys, starting a war to keep slavery going…ring any bells? How ironic Trump named two people responsible for the Constitution while defending those that committed Treason against the same Constitution. I should be surprised you conservatives here on WB are defending these losers who fought against the Constitution but sadly I’m not. I expect it from you conservatives and you guys never fail to live down to the expectations.
Blaine before you start whining about your heritage Idaho wasn’t in the civil war, and KAP Ohio fought for the North.
It was proven in the last post antifa, BLM, white supremacist, and neo-nazis are all the same. Different name, but same roots (democrat party) and same goals. So here you guys are, rehashing the same old tired democrat talking points.
My God Blaine you didn’t prove anything of the sort. You babbled this nonsense but didn’t prove it. You expect us to believe your landofthefreehomeofthebrave.org BS! You stating some weird conspiracy theory about “unite the right” groups being made up of Democrats doesn’t prove anything other than how foolish you are.
Peddle the bs someplace else.
Practice what your preach Blaine.Posted by: j2t2 at August 16, 2017 3:09 AM
phx8
“Most of us never thought we would have to confront Neo-Nazis, the Klan, White Supremacists, and White Nationalists. Most of us never thought we would see a president fail to give the country moral leadership. Most of us never thought we would see a president give backing to such people.”
Trump isn’t supporting these groups, and repeating it over and over again won’t convince anyone. But while we are at it , let’s also give the radicals on the alt left credit for their hand in helping to sow the seeds of hate. Both of these fringe groups should be rejected, not just the KKK. BLM, antifa, the new black panthers are all equally deplorable.Posted by: dbs at August 16, 2017 6:41 AM
Alinsky would be proud of our little leftist friends. Sowing the seeds of discontent, and the politics of division. All in the name of socialism.Posted by: dbs at August 16, 2017 6:47 AM
Most of the issues phx8 and j2t2 have with Trump were concocted by the MSM and the left. All the way back to the birther issue (started by Obama himself) it has been unfairly blamed on Trump. It’s a Democratic tactic bring up an issue then attribute it to someone they want to attack to hide the fact they started it to begin with. They’re either guilty of the issue and want to hide it behind slander against the right, or they create it out of thin air to bludgeon their opponent with it relentlessly.
There’s absolutely no truth behind the claim Trump started the birther issue.Posted by: Weary Willie at August 16, 2017 8:09 AM
“What makes the current episode so awful is that Trump is making Neo-Nazis, the Klan, White Supremacists, and White Nationalists the moral equivalent of… well, everyone else.”
He did no such thing, Phx8, and just like J2 and his fascist conspiracy theories and conservative propaganda BS, you can’t provide anything to back up your comment.
The fact is that a group of Americans were attacked for simply exercising their rights to speech and peaceful assembly. And THAT is what you should be concerned about.Posted by: kctim at August 16, 2017 8:58 AM
The neo Nazis and white supremacist aren’t the ones destroying private property j2, now are they. It’s the left wing lunatics doing that j2 and you defend that type of action how sad for you j2.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at August 16, 2017 9:16 AM
By the way j2 I condemn any violence no matter which side it is during a protest. I believe everyone has the right to PEACEFULLY protest. The key word j2 is PEACEFULLY.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at August 16, 2017 9:22 AM
Well, it’s evident that j2 nor ph can link to pictures. The Democrat Party organized the KKK; therefore the Democrat Party is the racist party. We have pictures of the democrats dressed in white sheets during the 1924 democrat convention. Tell us j2 or ph, when did the democrat party stop supporting the KKK? It had to have been after Robert Byrd, since he was a supporting member.Posted by: Blaine at August 16, 2017 11:17 AM
Let’s try this post of facts from The American Thinker one more time. Ph and j2 said I was a liar and had no facts. They ignored these facts in the last post, so let’s try again and see if they can read and provide a logical answer. At what point in history did the democrat party reverse these following beliefs?
“It was Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Democrat, who founded the Ku Klux Klan.
Woodrow Wilson segregated Federal Buildings and jobs after 50 years of integration under largely Republican administrations.
It was the Democrat Party in the South that instituted Jim Crow Laws.
It was the Democrat Party in the South that instituted “separate but equal”.
It was the Democrat Party in the South that supported the Ku Klux Klan.
It was George Wallace and the Democrat Party in the South that said “Segregation Forever”.
It was Orval Faubus and the Democrat Party that wanted the Arkansas National Guard to enforce segregation, and Dwight Eisenhower, a Republican President, that sent the 101st Airborne to integrate the schools.
It was Bull Connor, a member of the Democrat National Committee, who turned the hoses on the marchers in Birmingham, and it was the Republicans who made up the majority that passed the 1964 Civil Rights Act, over the filibuster of such Democrat paragons as William Fulbright and Al Gore Sr. - and Grand Kleagle Byrd.
(And no, the Dixiecrats didn’t join the Republican Party - most of them remained Democrats.)
It was the Democrats who kept Grand Kleagle Byrd in the party.
It was Democrats who called General Colin Powell a “house nigger”.
It was Democrats who called Condi Rice - who grew up with and knew the little girls in Birmingham who were blown up, by Democrats - an “Aunt Jemima” and ran cartoons of her with fat lips doing Hattie McDaniel riffs.
It was Democrats, or at least Obama supporters, who called Stacy Dash a hundred different racist names for daring to leave the Democrat plantaion. (sic) It’s the Democrats who hold annual dinners honoring Andrew Jackson, who owned slaves and who orchestrated the Removal, the Trail of Tears, the near genocide of several of the Indian Nations.”
Posted by: Blaine at August 15, 2017 2:09 PMPosted by: Blaine at August 16, 2017 11:27 AM
Alinsky would be proud of our little leftist friends. Sowing the seeds of discontent, and the politics of division. All in the name of socialism.
Dbs, how blind are you? The neo-Nazi/Fascist are coming to liberal cities, shouting Blood and Soil, Jews will not replace us and more yet you would say the counter protesting freedon fighters are sowing the seeds of discontent yadayadayada. Well I say you are using Goebbels propaganda techniques or just can’t see the fire because of the smoke.
BTW your neo-NAzi/Fascist friends are proudly using the Alinsky techniques does that make it alright? Oh wait you probably don’t believe me do you? Watch Vice on HBO.
By the way j2 I condemn any violence no matter which side it is during a protest. I believe everyone has the right to PEACEFULLY protest. The key word j2 is PEACEFULLY.
Seriously? The neo-Nazi/Fascist bring guns to a peaceful protest!!! The right to assemble and protest extends to both sides of the issue. Sitting silently by while Fascism rears it’s ugly head didn’t work the last time around it led to a world war. We should thank these anti-Fascist protestors for their efforts in rooting out this disease in our country.Posted by: j2t2 at August 16, 2017 11:46 AM
j2, As long as people are There PEACEFULLY and again J2 the key word is PEACEFULLY. I condemned VIOLENCE. What you are doing in your comments is just showing your ignorance. Both side have bad factions, KKK, AntifA, White supremisist, neo Nazis, BLM, Black Panthers, yes j2 even your side has bad people in it. If the loony left can protest, the loony right has the same right to protest, AS LONG AS IT IS DONE PEACEFULLY again j2 PEACEFULLY, and if you can’t understand that I’ll do it again, PEACEFULLY.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at August 16, 2017 12:24 PM
It doesn’t matter what they shout, they have a right to shout it. The self avowed socialists and communists do not have the right to commit violence against those who disagree with them.
“We should thank these anti-Fascist protestors for their efforts in rooting out this disease in our country.”
Out of a population of 320+ million, a few hundred racist idiots show up and say stupid stuff. Meanwhile, all across the country, tens of thousands of racist and ‘antifa’ idiots show up and say stupid stuff, attack individuals, and destroy private and public property, while carrying the hammer and sickle.
There’s a disease in our country alright, but it’s the tens of thousands of idiots that today’s democratic party has embraced, not the few hundred have been repudiated by 99% of American’s.Posted by: kctim at August 16, 2017 12:27 PM
j2
The neo nazi fascists aren’t my friends. Nice try.Posted by: dbs at August 16, 2017 1:33 PM
dbs,
The majority of the people love our country and its form of government. We love our freedom of speech and our freedom of religion. We love our right to keep and bear arms, to privacy and personal property. We support legal immigration, law and order, and everybody living and playing under the same rules.
The left loses on all those positions.
Their only hope is the Russian conspiracy and equating everybody who disagrees with them to fascists.Posted by: kctim at August 16, 2017 2:02 PM
KAP
The talking point pushed by Trump and repeated by KAP has been addressed, but I will say it again. There is no equivalence between Robert E Lee and George Washington. One was a founding father. The other was a traitor who led a secessionist army to tear the country apart. As for taking down statues, a historian named James Grossman said “you’re not changing history. You’re changing how we remember history.” Placing Confederate generals in heroic poses on pedestals in public places is wrong.
Blaine,
Citing history from the 1920’s and ignoring everything that has happened since then proves nothing, because things change. A lot. That argument- if you can call it one- is a waste of time. That crap does not convince anyone of anything. Just stop. And pretending you made some kind of devastating point. Send it to Ripley’s Believe It or Not.
There are a lot of confusing arguments being pushed by Trump and his supporters. Apparently there is now something called the ‘alt-left.’ Funny. Just the other day Democrats were being denounced for not standing for anything.
kctim,
“Out of a population of 320+ million, a few hundred racist idiots show up and say stupid stuff.”
Stupid? They lit torches and marched to a Robert E Lee statue chanting “No Jews in our Streets,” “Blood and Soil,” and worse. The President granted them moral equivalence with the people protesting them, even suggesting there were ‘good people’ among the Neo-Nazis and Klan. Nope. Nope. Nope. That is just wrong. The moment any good people hear marchers chanting “No Jews in our Streets,” they leave the parade. And remember, this ended with a counter-protestor dying and 19 people being injured when an alt-right Neo-Nazi drove his car, ISIS style, through the crowd.
As Mitt Romney said: “No, not the same. One side is racist, bigoted, Nazi. The other opposes racism and bigotry. Morally different universes.”
Democrats, Republicans, Liberals, and Conservatives are right. Trump supporters and Trump are wrong.
Choose sides.
Posted by: phx8 at August 16, 2017 2:05 PM
phx8, Washington owned slaves, Jefferson owned slaves, 41 of the 56 signers of the Declaration owned slaves. The Civil War was fought for States rights NOT slavery, there were slaves in the North. The White House, The Capital Building, were built by slaves, Arlington National Cemetery has confederate soldiers buried there as well as being Robert E. Lee’s former property should we destroy all that. Yes changing how we remember history by taking out all the bad stuff, but even the bad stuff is OUR HISTORY phx8. The revolution,, the Civil War, WW1 & 2 Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan all our History however good or bad. Even how we treated the Natives that were here and who’s land WE STOLE how about that phx8. Yes you want to change HISTORY to suit your warped LIBERAL vision of it.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at August 16, 2017 3:02 PM
Rich asks; “What is it you clowns want to do rewrite HISTORY to your own liking?”
Absolutely correct Rich. The thinking behind the movement, that the followers such as phx8 don’t even understand, is to destroy the reputations of our Founders. Destroy them, destroy what they stood for. Destroy that, and destroy what they created. Destroy the Constitution and anarchy ensues. Anarchy begets tyranny; and that is the goal.Posted by: Royal Flush at August 16, 2017 4:06 PM
Phx8,
Yes, those chants are stupid and are just as bad as those by blm and antifa. Extremist groups like those always chant stupid things like that. But as long as they are obeying the law, they all have the right to hold their little ‘protests’ without being violently attacked.
You had radical blm racists and their anti American antifa terrorist comrades on one side of the fighting, and you had neo-nazi and klan idiots on the other side of the fighting.
Are you saying that none of the counter-protestors were good people? That all of them were part of the racist blm and anti American antifa groups? Or are you simply indulging in some of the typical left-wing hypocrisy.
Yes, an idiot suspected neo-nazi type drove his car into a crowd of people, and he will be held accountable for his act. Why wouldn’t I remember that? He11, if I had my way, if he is found guilty, I would favor the death penalty.
These neo-nazi idiots are nothing. 99+% of Americans have rejected their views and thrown them so far out on the fringe that nobody even thought twice of them. Well, at least until you guys started comparing everybody who disagrees with you to them.
You guys should be ashamed of yourselves for all the division you are creating for nothing more than political gain.Posted by: kctim at August 16, 2017 4:15 PM
Front page of today’s Sun Times. http://gaia.adage.com/images/bin/image/x-large/suntimes20170816.jpg America’s bigot in chief
Posted by: ohrealy at August 16, 2017 4:34 PM
DanikaK has a problem with her post. Does anyone else see that? I think the ability to comment is limited to a group that does not include anyone here.Posted by: Weary Willie at August 16, 2017 4:37 PM
I heard the president’s comments in English, and understand when he says there are good people who want to tear down symbols of the Confederacy and good people who don’t wish to tear down what is historically important to them. phx8 and his Pals heard the same comments in Klingon I would guess.
These decisions should be made by the citizens who live in the communities who erected, and paid for the monuments. These monuments are public property. What gives any mob a right to destroy public property? Are mobs now to be honored as “freedom fighters”? Whose freedom are they fighting for?
President Lincoln could not find a clear legal basis to oppose secession and resorted to a parsing of the Articles of Confederation and the Constitution. Scholars today still debate this issue.
Many who supported the Confederacy believed their cause was legal according to the Founding documents. It is not dishonorable to fight for one’s core beliefs; is it?
War decided who was right, by the exercise of might. War did not settle the legal issue.Posted by: Royal Flush at August 16, 2017 4:41 PM
KAP,
Once upon a time I taught history at the high school level. I have always been a Civil War buff. Coincidentally, I am related to Robert E. Lee. My Mother even went to a Robert E. Lee High School. And growing up I spent some time in the South. So I have a VERY good idea of the history of the Confederacy.
Why do you think those monuments were erected in the first place? When?
There are (now) just under 1500 monuments and memorials dedicated to Confederate soldiers and generals. Most of them are not historical markers. Most were not erected in the years after the Civil War. They were put up in the early 1900’s. They were put up to glorify the Confederacy and to justify and encourage Jim Crow laws.
So there is a history behind them- a very ugly history. Today we are seeing them once again becoming focal points, rallying points for the White Nationalist/Supremacist/Neo-Confederate/Alt-right crowd. Notice how many Stars and Bars flags you are seeing these days?
Hillary Clinton was right. She said Donald Trump would mainstream hate. We are seeing that now, not just with the emboldening of the Neo-Nazi crowd, but in the introduction of new words into the nation’s language intended to denigrate those who oppose hate.
Posted by: phx8 at August 16, 2017 4:59 PM
phx8, If you are related to Robert E Lee then you should know some of his History and why he fought for the confederacy. If not you aren’t much of a Civil War Buff. It’s heritage and Southern pride as well as HISTORY however cruel and inhuman some of our HISTORY is and the fact that people like you would rather see it erased from memory. If people want to erect monuments in their cities and towns to honor whoever they wish is their business. Like in that burg just North of you called Seattle which has a statue of Lenin. Who are you or me to say who Seattle may honor? Other cities have the same statue. It’s up to the individual city or town who they honor. As far as whatever group wants to PEACEFULLY hold a rally or protest so be it and again I emphasize PEACEFULLY. As long as they leave me and mine out of their BS. The left really has no room to talk about hate groups considering the way they acted on Jan. 20 of this year in and around D. C.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at August 16, 2017 5:24 PM
Some old stuff:
Comment #245516
FCC to fine any television station that ever shows even a picture of D——- T—— or Paris Hilton.
Posted by: ohrealy at February 16, 2008 5:53 PM
Maybe Paris Hilton will be the next Rpblcn presidential candidate.
Comment #243422
dbs, don’t be disingenuous, it makes people not want to read what you write.
Posted by: ohrealy at January 21, 2008 11:39 AM
It’s been going on that long.
Comment #273914
What would David Milch say? From Deadwood ep 17 s2 (Difficulties/Complications):
Hugo: Had you vision as well as sight, you would recognize within me not only a man, but an institution and the future as well.
Steve: F*ck you, f*ck the institution, and f*ck the future!
Hugo: You cannot f*ck the future, sir. The future f*cks you.
Posted by: ohrealy at January 20, 2009 12:01 PM
Comment #252493
My race is the human race. All the other distinctions are merely tribal. If you hate black Americans, you hate America. They’ve been here for long enough to be respected, regardless of any individual’s frailties.
Posted by: ohrealy at May 8, 2008 7:24 PM
KAP,
Someone mentioned Arlington earlier. It was originally Robert E Lee’s plantation. The Union took their revenge and literally buried their soldiers at Lee’s front doorstep.
Interesting about that Lenin statue in Seattle. It is for sale. The owners originally bought in from the Czechs in 1998. The Czechs were going to melt it down, but the buyer thought it should be treated as a work of art. The statue has little if any political meaning anymore since Communism is virtually extinct and no one follows Lenin. However, the people in Seattle have had some fun decorating it.Posted by: phx8 at August 16, 2017 6:01 PM
Phx8, if a statue of Lenin is considered art please tell me why a statue of Robert E Lee or any other confederate person be considered art?Posted by: Richard Kapitan at August 16, 2017 6:21 PM
“It was originally Robert E Lee’s plantation.”
Wrong phx8. You, as a self-admitted relative of Lee and history teacher should not make a blunder like this.Posted by: Royal Flush at August 16, 2017 6:34 PM
“In May 1864, Union forces suffered large numbers of dead in the Battle of the Wilderness. Quartermaster General Montgomery C. Meigs ordered that an examination of eligible sites be made for the establishment for a large new national military cemetery. Within weeks, his staff reported that Arlington Estate was the most suitable property in the area.[12] The property was high and free from floods (which might unearth graves), it had a view of the District of Columbia, and it was aesthetically pleasing. It was also the home of the leader of the armed forces of the Confederate States of America, and denying Robert E. Lee use of his home after the war was a valuable political consideration.”
Wikipedia, Arlington National Cemetery
KAP,
The statue of Lenin lost its original meaning with the demise of Communism. The purchasers shipped it to the US solely for its artistic value. They thought they would make money selling it. That did not work out, at least, not yet.
RE Lee and Stonewall Jackson statues retain their meanings. A lot were put up to glorify to glorify the Confederacy and sanitize its image, hence the heroic poses, and that was done to make Jim Crow laws seem more acceptable. The Neo-Nazi march did not choose an RE Lee statue for its artistic merit.Posted by: phx8 at August 16, 2017 7:05 PM
Sorry phx8, do some research. It was not “originally” the plantation of Robert E. Lee.Posted by: Royal Flush at August 16, 2017 7:10 PM
If one considers the party of the Confederacy, of slavery, of segregation, and more; the only logical conclusion is to ban the Democrat Party.Posted by: Royal Flush at August 16, 2017 7:29 PM
Sorry phx8 but the confederacy has been dead for 150years. Let’s quit with the BULLS××T, if you can consider a Lenin statue art when he was far worse then Lee was, Lee’s statues and other confederate persons can be considered art. If you find a statue repulsive then don’t look at it.Posted by: Richard Kapitan at August 16, 2017 7:36 PM
It was Lee’s property. They buried them there to make a point.Posted by: Weary Willie at August 16, 2017 7:48 PM
True Weary. But he was not the Original owner as phx8 mistakenly wrote.Posted by: Royal Flush at August 16, 2017 7:50 PM
Your right Royal, I read that it was originally owned by one of Washington’s relatives.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at August 16, 2017 7:54 PM
Ph, I’m not pushing an argument made by Trump. I gave you the historical facts that the KKK originated with the Democratic Party and I gave the facts of examples of racism within the Democratic Party clear up until present century. My question to you was at what point in history did the platform of the democrats change from supporting the KKK and racism? It’s not a hard question, so why can’t you answer it?
“The President granted them moral equivalence with the people protesting them, even suggesting there were ‘good people’ among the Neo-Nazis and Klan. Nope. Nope. Nope.”
Phx8, is it possible for you to come up with an up with an original thought. You’re simply parroting the words of the leftist media. Every silly argument you and j2 have made is based upon what the socialist media has said.
“Hillary Clinton was right. She said Donald Trump would mainstream hate. We are seeing that now, not just with the emboldening of the Neo-Nazi crowd, but in the introduction of new words into the nation’s language intended to denigrate those who oppose hate.”
phx8, Hillary Clinton is an old hag who shouldn’t be quoted as saying anything. She crooked as a dog’s hind leg and has absolutely no right to say anything about anyone. But putting that aside, it’s the left that is propagating mainstream hate.
Let me explain to my conservative pals what the left is attempting to do. When Trump responded to the riots the first time, the fake news attacked him for not naming the KKK and neo-nazis by name, the Trump came out and named these groups and the fake news media attacked him again for not really meaning what he said; so finally Trump told the truth, that there were good people on both sides who had grievances, but that there were also evil people on both sides who’s sole purpose was to create riots and injure people. To this the left and the fake news went nuts; there can’t possibly be good people who support the statue of a confederate general remaining and there can’t possibly be evil people on the side of BLM or antifa. The left has a long history of violence, just in my lifetime. Back to the days of the war protests of the 60’s. Riots, bombings, looting, burning businesses; all of this is the way of the left. We saw a resurgence during the Obama years, the killing of dozens of police officers, Fergusson, Baltimore. This how the left works, but don’t dare accuse them of it. To do so brings down the wrath of the fake media. The left defends these actions.
Now, what the left and the fake news wanted to do was trap Trump into condemning the KKK and the neo’s, but at the same time legitimizing the BLM and Antifa. It wouldn’t work with Trump and the left is going nuts. But just like Trump, any sane person who had the faculties to see and listen to the TV broadcast, knew that the violence came from both sides; but then add to that the fact that the BLM and Antifa had no permits to protest. So why were they there and why did the police stand down at the crucial moment. j2t2 and phx8 do not have the ability of original thought, so they parrot the same questions they hear the fake media asking Trump. They are attempting to back conservatives into a position of only condemning the KKK and the neo’s and there by legitimizing the claim that the KKK and the neo’s are a part of the alt-right or conservativism. They become very upset at the term alt-left. There can be no alt-left, there is only an alt-right. To add to their frustration, they claim the KKK and the neo’s are part of the Republican Party; but when evidence of the KKK and the neo’s is presented that they originated with the democrats, the left once again goes nuts. We know the democrat party is socialists in their political views, and we have Bernie Sanders, a presidential candidate and a spokesman for the democrats, who is himself a self proclaimed socialist. Would anyone like to gues what the neo-nazis used to be called…..yes, you have it “the socialist party”. And it has already been proven that the KKK was started and supported by the democrat party. The platform of the KKK was the platform of the democrat party in 1924. For which ph still can’t explain. So to the left we say, we know your little game.
Kap, ph has no problem with Lenin because Lenin was a communist (a socialist on steroids). As long as socialism is found in the identity, he’s fine with it. If we could only prove that Lee was a socialist…????Posted by: Blaine at August 16, 2017 8:29 PM
Kind of obvious Blaine calling a Lenin Statue art while basicly calling a confederate statue garbage.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at August 16, 2017 8:51 PM
KAP,
The purchaser of the Lenin statue thought it had artistic merit. The Czechs did not. They were going to melt it down. The purchaser brought it to the US and then attempted to sell it. There were no takers. Then they were going to melt it, and then they changed their mind. It is for sale right now if you want it.
Confederate statues might be appropriate for a museum. They might be appropriate as historical markers on civil war battlefields. Unfortunately, too many were placed to soften the image of the Confederacy, to glorify it and make it appear heroic, and make segregationist Jim Crow laws more acceptable. The Neo-Nazis and Klan white supremacists chose a Robert E Lee statue for a reason.
RF,
I used the word “originally” in the sense that previously to becoming a cemetery, Arlington was Lee’s home.
Blaine,
Stop wasting time. The parties reversed polarity during the Civil Rights movement.
And by the way, the counter-protestors did have two permits. Trump was wrong about that.
Who is the alt-left? Does anybody know? I never heard the term before this.
Lee only escaped trial and execution for treason because Grant didn’t want it, and he was more popular than the first President Johnson. Treason seems popular with the right wing these days. I hope their POS lives long enough to be executed for his treason.Posted by: ohrealy at August 16, 2017 11:14 PM
ohrealy,
Lee was also the best person to convince his troops not to resort in guerrilla warfare.
Ever see the movie “Cold Mountain”? It gives a good look at what the home front looked like for Confederates during the Civil War. It was absolutely brutal.
After all the shouting is over, I still think they will get Trump on money laundering, and possibly violating bribery laws abroad. As we all know by now, Trump has no moral compass. He is more than capable of committing financial crimes.
To prove collusion with the Russians, someone will have to sing. Given the raid on Manafort’s house last month, it’s not likely to be him. Flynn has been under investigation for a while and recently amended his financial information as a foreign agent. Maybe he will turn?
We’re in a bad situation. Trump can spew all sorts of crap about participants in that march being good people, but the generals are in charge of the serious stuff. We have essentially seen a soft military coup. It will be interesting in a horrible kind of way to see what Trump does as he becomes more and more desperate, and less and less effective.Posted by: phx8 at August 16, 2017 11:33 PM
“The parties reversed polarity during the civil rights movement “???
What in the world does that mean and where’s your facts. Oh, I understand, you just pulled that one out of the old annal cavity….
So explain this one to me; Robert Byrd was a democrat and Klan member when he voted against civil rights and was a democrat for the rest of his life. How many democrats who voted against the civil rights movement became republicans? Wow, ph, you had to reach for that one!!! Does the fake media know your spreading that one?Posted by: Blaine at August 16, 2017 11:41 PM
phx8, the point is if you call one despicable statue art and another despicable statue garbage you loose credibility. That is the problem with the Confederate Statues and monuments, those decisions to either take them down or leave them up should be left to the communities by majority vote not because some poor little snowflake finds it offensive. The Civil War was a bad time in our history but it still remains our HISTORY. As far as that episode this past weekend that was DESPICABLE and both sides were at fault, the KKK, white supremisist, BLM, neo Nazis, Antifa and whatever other hate group was involved.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at August 16, 2017 11:46 PM
pdx8, Malcolm Nance was really good on the Stephanie Miller Show today. I missed the show, but found a clip on YT:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A-egkugtPZU
Her show is usually fun, but there isn’t very much content most of the time.
Joy Reid is also doing great on her show, and substituting for others. I wish they would change Morning Joe to Morning Joy.
Kelly, Mattis, and McMaster have some kind of agreement to stick together until the end.
I’ve gotten behind on my reading, but apparently, Manafort was brought on as a fixer for the convention, to make sure that the NEVER movement didn’t go anywhere. His own daughter knows that he’s the worst person in the world.
I haven’t even finished The New Yorker July 31st yet. Marc Burnett should be deported as an undesirable alien for bringing this multiple bankrupt businessman into the limelight. By my calculations, the only unencumbered assets are what he made from his Apprentice series. Burnett turned a failure into a fake mogul, and the second series turned a notorious tightwad into a fake philanthropist.Posted by: ohrealy at August 17, 2017 12:39 AM
Blaine,
“In American politics, the southern strategy was a Republican Party electoral strategy to increase political support among white voters in the South by appealing to racism against African Americans. As the Civil Rights Movement and dismantling of Jim Crow laws in the 1950s and 1960s visibly deepened pre-existing racial tensions in much of the Southern United States, Republican politicians such as presidential candidate Richard Nixon and Senator Barry Goldwater developed strategies that successfully contributed to the political realignment of many white, conservative voters in the South to the Republican Party that had traditionally supported the Democratic Party. It also helped push the Republican Party much more to the right.”
“The perception that the Republican Party had served as the “vehicle of white supremacy in the South”, particularly during the Goldwater campaign and the presidential elections of 1968 and 1972, made it difficult for the Republican Party to win the support of black voters in the South in later years. In 2005, Republican National Committee chairman Ken Mehlman formally apologized to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), a national civil rights organization, for exploiting racial polarization to win elections and ignoring the black vote.”
Wikipedia, The Southern Strategy
You write: “How many democrats who voted against the civil rights movement became republicans?”
You mean like Strom Thurmond?Posted by: phx8 at August 17, 2017 12:58 AM
ohrealy,
Good link. Nance has made a lot of good calls.
Who is the alt-left? Does anybody know? I never heard the term before this.
Depends on who is using it phx8.
http://www.pbs.org/newshour/rundown/term-alt-left-came/Posted by: j2t2 at August 17, 2017 11:33 AM
Every silly argument you and j2 have made is based upon what the socialist media has said.
Wow Blaine you say this as if your prattle is original! What a troll, you talk about the fake media but then you spout fake news from the supposedly not fake media that is fake news. You do this consistently. I give you credit for the amount of bull s**t you have produced but the problem is it is still bulls**t.
Your defense of Trump is the height of stupidity Blaine. Suggesting it was the “socialist media” colluding with the government officials and the police of C-ville to get at Trump.
You continue to claim that todays KKK is the same KKK as the 1870’s version or the 1920 version but it isn’t. Just because it is spouted on conservative propaganda sites as being true doesn’t mean it is true. But you don’t seem to notice that you are parroting this misinformation, probably because you are to bust claiming “it is them it is them. they are doing it”. Sad.
Once again who supported the Nazis and the Fascist in Europe and the US up until it was apparent Hitler was bent on conquering the world? Who fought against the Nazis and the Fascist during the lead up to WWII?
While you are denying this reality you might as well ask yourself who the neo-Nazis/Fascist support today? Do you think the red hats that say “make America great again” are just infiltrators from the commies in league with the socialist media and the police and dem politicians of VA? That is what the conservative propagandist are saying, parrot. What is your “original thought” ….never mind it was a joke, continue to spout your lies Blaine.
“You continue to claim that todays KKK is the same KKK as the 1870’s version or the 1920 version but it isn’t.”
Other than their numbers dropping from a few million to just an estimated few thousand today, and their total lack of any power whatsoever, they pretty much are the same.
Perhaps you could explain the difference, J2?
“Who fought against the Nazis and the Fascist during the lead up to WWII?”
That would be the antifa communists, who are really nothing more than unpatriotic fascists pretending to hate racism.
Perhaps you could explain why American’s should embrace communism, J2?Posted by: kctim at August 17, 2017 1:02 PM
Other than their numbers dropping from a few million to just an estimated few thousand today, and their total lack of any power whatsoever, they pretty much are the same.
Not really kctim, there were separate and distinct versions of the KKK over the centuries according to those that study these things closely.
Perhaps you could explain the difference, J2?
As an example the 1920’s version of the KKK did have much more power, as Blaines 1924 Dem convention shows us, than the scattered KKK groups of today. That being said there are many more white power groups today than just the KKK don’t you think? And of course the big difference is which side of the aisle these people sit on. They seem to have decided the far right side of the political spectrum is their choice since the 1960’s.
It is hard to deny these groups are energized with Trumps election to office. They feel they voted him into office and want their rewards. I think Trump feels this to be true and wants to accommodate the portion of his base. SO as far as power it is hard to say. They have some influence with Trump and Bannon perhaps and since they are in smaller groups they tend to fly under the radar which is a type of power isn’t it?
That would be the antifa communists, who are really nothing more than unpatriotic fascists pretending to hate racism.
Yes the communist did fight the Nazis and the Fascist, but so did other political groups including the socialist and the anarchists. They do so today and yes some may be communist but I think there are only a handful of them in the country todsay. Far less than the KKK and other fascist/neo-Nazi groups. In C-ville the actual number of the anti-fa were much smaller as most of the counter protestors were local liberals and maybe even some moderate conservatives and centrist according to reliable media sources.
Perhaps you could explain why American’s should embrace communism, J2?
Well I really can’t kctim. I don’t embrace communism but I also recognize the anti-fa to be more than just communists as I believe some consider themselves to be anarchist and perhaps libertarians . But to your point I don’t think communism is any better than fascism, they are at the far ends of the left/right political scale, and I don’t think none of us should embrace either. What we seem to be seeing the last few years is the denial by those on the right that fascism is right wing in practice.
I suggested in the past that these anti-fa were freedom fighters and I would say thanks for their efforts against the neo-NAzi/fascist but why can’t we have it both ways? Can’t I appreciate their effort without embracing their ideology? After all the Communist helped defeat Hitler in WWII. They sacrificed more than the Americans of the time did in lives by about 8 million.Posted by: j2t2 at August 17, 2017 4:27 PM
“Who fought against the Nazis and the Fascist during the lead up to WWII?”
The first prominent name that comes to mind is Winston Churchill.
Thomas Sowell, one of my three favorite political commentators writes that it is not accurate to describe President Obama as a “socialist.” Socialists believe in the government ownership of the means of production, and Obama is perfectly content to leave the ownership of the means of production in private hands.
Sowell, writes, it’s far more accurate to call President Obama a “fascist.” A fascist allows you to own your business, but tells you how to run it. So under President Obama, the government CONTROLS the economy through burdensome taxes and regulations, but does not OWN it.
The Competitive Enterprise Institute estimated in 2012 that regulations alone are a $1.8 trillion drag on our nation’s economy. That amount is ten times the total of all corporate taxes collected by the IRS, and substantially higher than the total of all corporate profits.
https://www.onenewsnow.com/perspectives/bryan-fischer/2014/06/05/why-president-obama-is-a-fascistPosted by: Royal Flush at August 17, 2017 4:36 PM
“there were separate and distinct versions of the KKK over the centuries according to those that study these things closely”
They all pretty much shared the same goal, J2.
“As an example the 1920’s version of the KKK did have much more power”
Having 4+ million members in a population of just over a 100 million, will give you that. Today, the estimates say around 6 thousand members in a population of over 325 million.
“That being said there are many more white power groups today than just the KKK don’t you think?”
Of course there are. He11, according to the SPLC there are also almost two hundred black power groups. But it’s the number of people in those groups that matter, and those numbers are insignificant.
“And of course the big difference is which side of the aisle these people sit on.”
Only to those with a political agenda.
“They seem to have decided the far right side of the political spectrum is their choice since the 1960’s.”
They were thrown to the ‘far right’ side, J2. You see, if one is willing to toss their partisan blinders off to the side for minute, they would see that people on the right don’t really take too kindly to actual racists. That’s why the idiots have to hide their little get togethers. Surely you don’t actually believe that it is the law or the left doing that, do you?
“They feel they voted him into office and want their rewards.”
What ‘rewards’ could Trump give them? How can he accommodate them?
They don’t have ‘some influence with Trump,’ sheesh.
“Yes the communist did fight the Nazis and the Fascist, but so did other political groups including the socialist and the anarchists.”
All are nothing but different sides of the same coin.
“They do so today and yes some may be communist but I think there are only a handful of them in the country todsay.”
Then you are not paying attention, my friend. The hammer and sickle are very prevalent every where they show up.
“In C-ville the actual number of the anti-fa were much smaller as most of the counter protestors were local liberals and maybe even some moderate conservatives and centrist according to reliable media sources.”
I know, that’s what President Trump said.
“What we seem to be seeing the last few years is the denial by those on the right that fascism is right wing in practice.”
The denial is that there isn’t any actual fascism sweeping across the country, J2.
“I suggested in the past that these anti-fa were freedom fighters and I would say thanks for their efforts against the neo-NAzi/fascist but why can’t we have it both ways?”
1. Because they are not fighting any actual fascism that is present, they are fighting those who simply disagree with them.
2. They are using fascist tactics themselves in order to silence people.
3. The few idiots they are fighting pose no harm at all to the country.
You can appreciate anybody you want my friend, makes no difference to me. As for myself though, appreciating antifa is no different than appreciating the neo-nazis.Posted by: kctim at August 17, 2017 5:55 PM
Only to those with a political agenda.
Well here on WB it seems political agendas are like a**holes kctim, everyone has one. The right wing has increasingly been trying to tell us the Neo-Nazi/Fascist are left wing, I disagree.
Then you are not paying attention, my friend. The hammer and sickle are very prevalent every where they show up.
Oh come on kctim, the number is minuscule. The KKK outnumbers the commies probably 2 to 1.
All are nothing but different sides of the same coin.
Yeah just like the neo-Nazi/Fascist and conservatives… right?
I know, that’s what President Trump said.
If he only he would have said that and denounced the neo-Nazi/Fascist base that started all the violence like his daughter did.
The denial is that there isn’t any actual fascism sweeping across the country, J2.
Tell them that while you keep on the look out for the commies kctim. BTW look up how many protests the neo-Nazi/Fascist have coming up in cities and colleges across America. Then lets talk.
The few idiots they are fighting pose no harm at all to the country.
Tell that to the Heather Hayer.
You can appreciate anybody you want my friend, makes no difference to me.
Without embracing them as well?
I think we need to realize that the neo-Nazi/Fascist threat in this country is greater than kctim would like us to believe. They in fact are a bigger threat than the commies despite conservatives telling us they are everywhere.Posted by: j2t2 at August 17, 2017 7:18 PM
j2, Trump like his daughter denounced the neo Nazis, maybe not by name but he did denounce them. ALL when I went to school and what I read in a dictionary means everyone maybe it means something else to you liberal/progressives which is possible from what I have read on WB and facebook and heard from the MSM but to me ALL means everyone. So lets quit with the stupidity on that point j2.Posted by: Rich KAPitan at August 17, 2017 7:34 PM
Saw a cartoon today that made me laugh out loud.
It’s late night and Trump’s phone rings. It’s Hillary. She says that a Liberal Supreme Court Justice has just died, and asks if she can replace her.
Trump thinks a moment and says, “It’s OK with me Hillary, but you’ll have to ask the undertaker.”Posted by: Royal Flush at August 17, 2017 7:39 PM
