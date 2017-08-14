Third Party & Independents Archives

Trump Needs A 3rd Party For 2020

Seems it’s Trump against the world and I don’t see much change coming over the next few years. Trump haters, globalist, never Trumpers, dims, rep establishment and some fringe factions are not now and will not ever stop fighting to get rid of President Trump

Those with power, while trying to figure out what to do, are defaulting to a plan to slow-roll/stonewall any policy Trump tries to implement unless it fits with their agenda. Cutting taxes and infrastructure spending may get a pass.

Even as nothing gets done we are fortunate, so fortunate to have Trump as President. He has the potential to make a super good populist/centrist President if he had some support. I don't think he will get any support from any quarter.

That's why I think those of us who support Trump and some/all of his proposed agenda should push for a 3rd party for 2020. We should have the skids greased so that Trump, should he choose, would have a somewhat organized 3rd party to carry him to victory in 20.

Now is the time for all good men to come to the aid of their country.

Trump mostly funded his primary run himself and would likely take on much of the funding for another run if he thought the folks were behind him.

It's clear the dims are daid for 2020. Trump and a 3rd party could count on getting the majority of the blue collar vote. The illegal vote will likely be reduced in 20. Many new citizens would vote for Trump if the economy is doing well at that time. IMO, Trump could take 2/3rds of the rep vote and ½ of the dem vote plus nearly all of the independent vote. An easy win under a new 3rd party.

It is hard to start a 3rd party without a strong candidate to advertise. We need to get Trump's ear on this. Seems he would be amenable as it would give him considerable leverage to force the reps off the dime.

