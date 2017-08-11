Third Party & Independents Archives

Now Is The Time To Reunite Korea's
I agree with the way Trump is dealing with NK. I am hoping he will do the right thing and make the change that has been needed for decades.
IMO, it's an int'l crime to allow a dictator such as Kim to remain in power for decades and his father before him. The world shouldn't entertain these kind of folks for very long. This is 2020 and int'l communities/orgs are united/strong enough to deal with these types.
I base my opinion not so much on his threat to the US/Asia, but how he has governed NK. We've heard horrible stories coming out of there every since the Korean war. The millions of people living there have and are, being treated poorly to badly while the rest of the world has done better by a long shot.
This recent hiatus offers a turning point to rid the world of Kim's dictatorship.
Things to do: first, rally the UN and make sure China understands what is going down. Carry out a 1 month propaganda program to let the NK citizens know what is going down, how they can help, how they can protect themselves and so on - - - Give Kim a weeks notice to bail or else. Offer him exile somewhere.
Go from there with whatever it takes to get the hard core out, shock and awe and all that. Engage the two countries in trying to be one. It should be explained in the propaganda fliers that if there is a shooting war along the border it will be harder to reconcile the two countries.
Denuke and go from there. . .
Roy, it all sounds good, except for a few problems.
1. The UN can never be depended upon to do the right thing. They will never seek to remove a blood thirsty dictator. So you can’t count on the UN for anything.
2. Secondly, it’s a sad situation in NK, but there comes a time when the residents have to sacrifice. When our country made a decision to stand against the King of England, it meant that people of means pledged their support and fortunes, and that those who were not rich had to put their lives on the line for freedom. It means people are going to die or live free. The people of NK have lived under this dictator so long that they have no idea what freedom means. Your literally looking at 4 generations of people who have never known freedom. We can’t comprehend that because we know what freedom is, and if pushed far enough, we would take up arms for freedom. They are a defeated people.
3. A months long propaganda means nothing, they would never believe the fliers because they are told by the government what to believe. Think of it like this; we have liberals on WB who have their heads stuck so far up the annul cavities of the communist drive by media and politicians, it would take a pure miracle for them to ever change their ideology. Multiply that by 100 and you see the situation in NK. Much like our leftist, they are unable to think for themselves.
4. The little fat dictator is a psycho. He thinks he’s a demigod. The only life he knows is ruling over the masses. My guess is that he believes he can honestly beat us in a war. Stop and think about this, which of his generals is going to tell him he can’t win? That would mean immediate execution.
The fastest way to take care of the situation is to cut off the head. It’s a small country and our spying technology ought to allow us to know where the fat boy is holed up. Take out his bunker and kill him.Posted by: Blaine at August 11, 2017 5:17 PM
Well said, Blaine. By the numbers: perhaps the UN won’t ‘do the right thing’ but, we can make the world aware of how the deal is going down, Just sit back, relax and watch the show.
They truly are a defeated people. The world should not sit by any longer and allow millions of humans to be treated thusly. If they get fliers and radios tuned to SK dropped in on them they will at least know to expect something. I would think a number of them speak some Chinese along that border. China could support a propaganda program or we could drop fliers in Chinese, Chinese radios and so on - - - Better to have China’s permission/participation but, not necessary.
Agree that the first shot should be to take out Kim. Should be easy. Just catch him on the parade ground. Immediately level all gov’t bldgs in the city.
Measure the response along the border for about 30 seconds. Then decide whether the fliers worked or not and go from there.
Blaine, I don’t believe you can end it by just taking out the top man. His puppets will unleash their military. But, it might be possible to destroy the city, telcom and all that, and create so much panic/uncertainty that the generals in the field just might take a 2 minute wait and see, then a 5 minute wait and see, and so on … they will have read the flier
But, even if it goes badly I believe this is time to take it on. We’ve got the President and cabinet to do it. We’ve got the weapons and military to do it.
I’m hopeful that most of the SK’s could exit for a couple of months, go underground, stick to the East side of the mountains and so on - - - to escape the bulk of a bombardment. Asian countries should allow SK’ers free pass to their countries for a time. Transport ships and planes could be provided by friendlies.
I just hope Trump will move on it and ‘git er dun’Posted by: Roy Ellis at August 11, 2017 6:12 PM
I may be wrong, but it’s my understanding that the little fat dictator is the only one left in the Kim dynasty; since he had his brother murdered. With no one left to take the throne, it would come done to battle between the generals. So who knows what they would do.Posted by: Blaine at August 11, 2017 6:49 PM
Now we are going to save the North Koreans from another horrible dictator like we did with Sadaam Hussein. How did that work out? And Hussein didn’t really have any WMDs. We are not going to war because North Korea is a dictatorship.
This is madness. How the hell are the South Koreans supposed to “exit for a few months?” There are 26 million people living in and around Seoul.
The Chinese are not going to allow us to preemptively attack North Korea. I don’t think the South Koreans are going to agree either.
The North Koreans aren’t so stupid as to make a major military strike against the US.
The only winner in this Kabuki dance is going to be China.Posted by: Rich at August 11, 2017 6:58 PM
Roy and Blaine,
What do you guys think about military action in Venezuela? Trump thinks that it might be a real option.Posted by: Rich at August 11, 2017 7:03 PM
Rich, is Venezuela planning to attack us of a US territory? Or are we talking another leftist hypothetical? A gotcha moment.
The communist left are the only ones talking about a preemptive strike against NK.Posted by: Blaine at August 11, 2017 7:34 PM
Blaine,
Typical. Just move the goalposts from threat red lines to actual attacks. Who has ever doubted that we would retaliate if North Korea shot a missile at us? What’s new?Posted by: Rich at August 11, 2017 7:40 PM
“Polly want a qwacker”
Parroting the drive by media’s talking points.Posted by: Blaine at August 11, 2017 8:04 PM
Agree, Rich, that NK would never attack the US. He wants to be able to develop nukes which, when he gets an arsenal of them, he knows his dynasty is safe from all.
He wants to be able to test his nukes which is his rhetoric about throwing them out in the Pacific near Guam. Trump is saying, I think, ‘if you hit Guam your in trouble’.
I don’t believe we should allow NK to test/perfect their nukes. This would just solidify his dictatorship for years to come. Should he get knocked off or pass on, there will be someone to take his place and they will have to prove how tuff they are, as Kim has done.
Now is the time to end it. We, and the world are in a better position right now to ‘git er dun’. It won’t get any better, IMO.
Trump is talking with the Chinese this evening. I hope he is telling them that unless they want some hundreds of million starving in their streets they need to sit on their hands on this one…
China has done a great job helping NK with their nuke program. They feel safer with NK having nukes. It’s ‘rest of world’ 358 - NK 2.
This is the right time, let’s get to it…Posted by: Roy Ellis at August 11, 2017 8:09 PM
I’m sure China wouldn’t want Japan, SK, or Taiwan to have an arsenal of nukes and I’m sure Trump is reminding China of that.Posted by: Blaine at August 11, 2017 8:18 PM
“China has done a great job helping NK with their nuke program.”
It was Pakistan.Posted by: Rich at August 11, 2017 8:32 PM
I agree, Blaine, and, neither do we. We don’t want those relatively small countries possessing nukes. We should never have allowed Pakistan to develop them. And, we don’t want Iran to have them.
When Trump finishes up with NK he should move right on to Iran. Can you imagine what Israelis would feel like if Iran was allowed to have nukes.
IMO, the world will be a better place by not letting nukes spread beyond where they are today.
I hope Trump will expend the resources to develop US counter nuke capability to a point where nukes are rendered useless.
At this time, we need to stop NK in it’s effort to have nukes. We just need to do it in the most sensible and least harmful way for SK.Posted by: Roy Ellis at August 11, 2017 8:48 PM
The left always seems to oppose anything that guarantees our safety, but what really puzzles me is why the left was always so against developing a missile defense system. That, plus the fact they always want to cut the military and defense spending.Posted by: Blaine at August 11, 2017 8:56 PM
Rich, what I read relates that China helped Pakistan get the nuke and have/are helping NK. They think it is in their security interests to do so. We need to change their mind on that thinking.Posted by: Roy Ellis at August 11, 2017 9:11 PM
Roy, A Q Khan network.Posted by: Rich at August 11, 2017 9:29 PM
What we are seeing is what happens when a president has a 32% approval rating. Trump needs a war. Any war. North Korea? Anyone for the military option in Venezuela?
“The people are suffering and they are dying. We have many options for Venezuela including a possible military option if necessary.”Posted by: phx8 at August 11, 2017 10:07 PM
phx8, the coup leaders need to stick this POS in a straight jacket. He’s spending money on “his” properties all over the country, while thanking Putin for saving him money in russia. Maybe he wants to have a fake wrestling match with KJU.
Bloomberg and Forbes assess his net worth at a high figure because of all the unorthodox financing. He doesn’t own what he claims. As far as I can tell, “his” tower in Chicago is owned by Deutsche Bank.Posted by: ohrealy at August 11, 2017 11:04 PM
Trump is saying, I think, ‘if you hit Guam your in trouble’.
That is not what Trump said. Here’s the transcript (emphasis mine):
North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen. He has been very threatening beyond a normal state. And as I said, they will be met with fire, fury, and, frankly, power, the likes of which this world has never seen before.
Trump warned North Korea that if they made another threat that they’d subjected to “fire and fury like the world has never seen”. North Korea promptly threatened to test a missile near Guam, crossing the line in the sand just drawn by our President. And now, North Korea has learned that Donald Trump doesn’t follow through on his threats. Trump has made the United States a paper tiger.
I predict that North Korea will not test its missiles near Guam as threatened and Trump’s supporters will hail it as a great victory, forgetting the tremendous damage to American credibility that we have just witnessed. We expect bluff and bluster from Kim Jong-Un, not our own side. Par for the course, his regime made a threat on Guam that it had zero intentions of ever carrying out. It should not be heralded as a miracle when it doesn’t.Posted by: Warren Porter at August 12, 2017 1:11 AM
