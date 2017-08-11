Third Party & Independents Archives

Now Is The Time To Reunite Korea's

I agree with the way Trump is dealing with NK. I am hoping he will do the right thing and make the change that has been needed for decades.



IMO, it's an int'l crime to allow a dictator such as Kim to remain in power for decades and his father before him. The world shouldn't entertain these kind of folks for very long. This is 2020 and int'l communities/orgs are united/strong enough to deal with these types.

I base my opinion not so much on his threat to the US/Asia, but how he has governed NK. We've heard horrible stories coming out of there every since the Korean war. The millions of people living there have and are, being treated poorly to badly while the rest of the world has done better by a long shot.

This recent hiatus offers a turning point to rid the world of Kim's dictatorship.

Things to do: first, rally the UN and make sure China understands what is going down. Carry out a 1 month propaganda program to let the NK citizens know what is going down, how they can help, how they can protect themselves and so on - - - Give Kim a weeks notice to bail or else. Offer him exile somewhere.

Go from there with whatever it takes to get the hard core out, shock and awe and all that. Engage the two countries in trying to be one. It should be explained in the propaganda fliers that if there is a shooting war along the border it will be harder to reconcile the two countries.

Denuke and go from there. . .

