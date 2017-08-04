Third Party & Independents Archives

Andrew MacCarthy's Plea to Special Counsel Mueller
Have a great weekend! Sorry, have a Grand weekend. The jury’s still out on what you will be doing this weekend, but almost certainly it will have those two words in the news you see, read, and hear. So Mueller has impaneled a grand jury which means we are now in a criminal investigation and not merely a counterintelligence investigation. And that matters, because they are two distinct processes.
One gathers facts to determine if criminal charges should be laid. The other is an information-gathering exercise that is open-ended and does not result in charges being laid. But as we can see, a counterintelligence investigation can always lead to a criminal investigation. And this is what seems to have happened.
It looks like Paul Manafort's supposed debts with Russian or pro-Russian Ukrainian actors is the key issue here in terms of the focus of this grand jury. Now as far the supposed secrecy involved in a grand jury, Andrew MacCarthy in the National Review (he's a prosecutor with experience in national security issues as well) says the following:
The obligation of secrecy applies to the grand jurors and government personnel who examine witnesses and collect evidence through subpoenas. But subjects of the investigation, witnesses and their lawyers are under no duty to remain silent - even though it's usually a good idea to do so, since statements can be used as evidence. Of course, there are often government leaks. __ You don't say. The release this week of the full transcripts of the president's phone calls with President Nieto of Mexico and the Prime Minister of Australia demonstrate in the words of Mike Allen - a progressive media wonk if there ever was one - that this leak was:
... a real breach and a real sign of animus towards Trump somewhere in the government.
Somewhere?? How about nearly everywhere in the hallways and cubicles of the administrative state?! Especially in the corner offices, one suspects. And the fact that these outrageous leaks have barely caused the media to bat an eye, shows the general level of animus, as Mike Allen would say, towards the president.
Returning to Andrew MacCarthy and his piece in National Review, he pleads for a higher level of transparency on the part of Mueller's prosecutors despite the fact, as he points out, that normally with a grand jury, investigators prefer to operate in secrecy in order to gain advantages over the witnesses they interview.
But this is the President and his associates that are under investigation. As MacCarthy says, we should know and Trump should be told whether he is under criminal investigation. Or whether this is a fishing expedition looking to turn up some hard evidence of collusion. Which they very well might, unfortunately. But so far that is still not the case.
Given how Washington D.C. works at this point, it is likely that any information gleaned from the grand jury process will be delivered in standard format: anonymous leaks.Posted by AllardK at August 4, 2017 2:53 PM
Allard, please back up you comment that president Trump is under investigation.Posted by: Royal Flush at August 4, 2017 4:03 PM
Trump himself confirmed he is being investigated in a tweet:
“I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch hunt”
Perhaps Trump was being loose with his language, but an investigation into Obstruction of Justice would be an obvious thing to do after he fired the FBI Director. By itself, that would probably not result in impeachment.
But I think we all know where this is going. Trump will be impeached for Obstruction and money laundering. The people on his campaign will be convicted for money laundering and violation of election laws. Before we get there, Trump will trigger a constitutional crisis. We all know it is coming.Posted by: phx8 at August 4, 2017 5:10 PM
“…an investigation into Obstruction of Justice would be an obvious thing to do after he fired the FBI Director.”
I really believed that phx8 was more knowledgeable about the power of the presidency granted by the constitution.
Firing a member of the executive branch is not obstruction of justice under any interpretation.
Regarding the predictions made by phx8, phooey, balderdash, moonbeam dreaming.Posted by: Royal Flush at August 4, 2017 5:22 PM
ph is suffering from the same mind disease as Maxine Waters. It must be contagious among lefties. The disease is called “the I have no idea what I’m talking about syndrome”.Posted by: Blaine at August 4, 2017 5:42 PM
I agree Blaine. The Left wakes up each morning with hatred in their hearts for the president and the country as it is now. They do every thing they can to disparage our Democratic Republic and the free enterprise capitalism that helped bring much of the world into prosperity.
Individual Freedom and Liberty scares them as they are emotional juveniles. They feel safe only when the heavy hand of government is either patting them on the head or spanking them on the rear.
They even find fault with the notion that we should have rules regarding those we invite here to become citizens. They fear immigrants with skills and resources. How will they convince successful people to vote for poverty and death?Posted by: Royal Flush at August 4, 2017 5:58 PM
“Under the special counsel regulations, Mueller may be “disciplined or removed from office only by the personal action of the attorney general.” Attorney General Jeff Sessions has recused himself from all matters related to the 2016 presidential campaign, so only Rosenstein has the power to fire Mueller.” According to Rosenstein, “The chain of command for the special counsel is only directly to the attorney general — and in this case, the acting attorney general.”
Trump does have the ability to fire Rosenstein, for no reason at all, as a member of the executive branch.”
http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/22/politics/donald-trump-robert-mueller-authority/
So firing Mueller is not an option for Trump. Firing Comey obviously was an option, as we all know. If the Special Counsel refers it to Congress, they could impeach Trump for Obstruction of Justice for the firing of Comey, as part of a larger effort to prevent looking into Russian interference in the 2016 campaign, and the criminal investigation into the Trump campaign.
We already know subpoenas are going out to the attendees of that Trump Tower meeting, including Kushner and Trump Jr. They will be able to personally tell Trump what happened when they went before the Grand Jury, what documentation they face, and how strong the case looks. At that point, Trump will panic, and his typical reaction when threatened will be to attack. That will spark the crisis.Posted by: phx8 at August 4, 2017 6:04 PM
Once again our legal beagle puppy did not read all of the link he posted. His emotions outpaced his reading.
“”Our Constitution gives the president the full prosecution power in Article II; accordingly, any federal prosecutor works ultimately for the president,” Katyal explained. “The president, therefore, would have to direct Rosenstein to fire Mueller — or, somewhat more extravagantly, Trump could order the special-counsel regulations repealed and then fire Mueller himself.”
When will the tea leaf readers on the Left actually understand our constitution and the powers allotted to each branch of government? They grasp for straws hoping that an appointee can wag the tail of the boss.
What phx8 and others on the Left reveal by all their hopes and aspirations regarding Special Counsel Mueller, is that they believe him to be biased in favor of the Left. In this, I agree.Posted by: Royal Flush at August 4, 2017 6:28 PM
If the Special Counsel refers it to Congress, they could impeach Trump for Obstruction of Justice for the firing of Comey, as part of a larger effort to prevent looking into Russian interference in the 2016 campaign, and the criminal investigation into the Trump campaign.
Posted by: phx8 at August 4, 2017 6:04 PM
I don’t think impeachment is likely to happen this year or even next year. Remember, his partisans are almost as crooked as he is. If the owners of the USHOR want it, then it might happen sooner rather than later. These are some other possibilities that I think might happen sooner than that:
!. Death by natural causes
He’s old, overweight and gaining, and probably hasn’t seen a sensible doctor in decades.
2. Death from above
Lightning does strike on golf courses, although I don’t know if this happens as often in New Jersey as it does in Florida.
3. Death by misadventure
He dies, and we never know exactly what happened, leaving David Pecker to come up with the theories.
4. Assassination
He crossed Putin, and he’s opening himself up by his attitude to the Secret Service and reliance on private security.
5. Suicide
Not likely, but it could happen. This would also leave David Pecker to theorize. If an unsuccessful suicide attempt, this could trigger number six.
6. 25th amendment solution
Everyone already knows that he’s completely bonkers, and no one can rely on him. “His” generals are IMO the most likely to turn on him.
7. Resignation
The family gets him to pardon them all. He declares himself pardoned also and resigns. Legal battle ensues.
8. Impeachment
The democratic leadership doesn’t want this yet. In the USHOR, they could vote against it with wingnuts to keep him in, or abstain in enough numbers to make it all the other party’s responsibility. If it gets to the Senate, then, yes I think they might vote for impeachment.
Yikes…the door to the asylum must have been left unlocked and Ohrealy escaped.Posted by: Royal Flush at August 4, 2017 7:11 PM
Sorry, the last line of my last post should read, “vote for removal”.Posted by: ohrealy at August 4, 2017 7:13 PM
“… Trump could order the special-counsel regulations repealed and then fire Mueller himself.”
There is a concept of the Executive Branch, promoted by people like Alan Dershowitz, that the president is for all practical purposes above the law, with ONLY impeachment holding him accountable. It is a recipe for dictatorship.
Like I said, we can all see this crisis coming. Trump won’t wait for Mueller to complete the investigation. As soon as Trump knows what Mueller is has found (through Kushner & Trump Jr), and if it is threatening enough, then Trump will go on the offensive. Perhaps he could repeal the special counsel regulations & fire Mueller, but Congress would certainly re-appoint Mueller as a Special Prosecutor beyond Trump’s reach. That would slow the investigation and create even more enmity between Trump and Congress, but would push the GOP to the brink? Right now Trump has a 33% approval rating. That would undoubtedly drive it even lower. The Senate will impeach him. Will the House?Posted by: phx8 at August 4, 2017 7:37 PM
Give it a rest phx8. All your imaginings are a futile expression of your juvenile emotional inability to deal with reality and fact.Posted by: Royal Flush at August 4, 2017 7:47 PM
The left thinks they are still in power.
One thing the establishment hasn’t considered, Trump isn’t an insider. Perhaps Trump is allowing this charade to go on as long as he can find out useful information.
I think the left believes they will force Trump from office by way of insinuation, much like they do with insiders. They embarrass them and charge them and the media harasses them until the left gets what they want. Trump doesn’t work that way.
Trump is not an inside the beltway mentalist. He takes people to court instead of apologizing. Wouldn’t it be embarrassing for the left if Trump cleans Mueller’s clock in a court of law?! That would be hilarious?! And, who’s to say it couldn’t happen? Most of the guilty verdicts handed down by the media are from unrelated charges stemming from an unrelated investigation. Does anyone remember what the initial investigation was that got Libby a guilty verdict for perjury? It wasn’t a perjury investigation, was it? There were no other guilty verdicts handed down from that investigation, either. So, Libby was collateral damage from a failed investigation. The Whitewater investigation changed to the Lewinsky Affair, to perjury, to impeachment, but he was a Democratic. It was a failed investigation, none the less.
Let’s see Trump in court against a charge of “collusion”. Let’s see the evidence of money laundering, or any of the charges the left is throwing out, in public court. Let’s see the proof brought up in front of a judge and jury instead of in front of a camera. Let’s watch Trump’s lawyers take the phony out of the equation and see if the left’s predictions will pan out for them as well as the election did.Posted by: Weary Willie at August 4, 2017 8:10 PM
You guys on the left need to get back on your mess. This is the most ridiculous chatter I have ever heard. Talk about conspiracies and hypotheticals; there is no proof of anything that you two have said.Posted by: Blaine at August 4, 2017 8:37 PM
MedsPosted by: Blaine at August 4, 2017 8:42 PM
Probably ole hat by now but: Hannity noted that the first FOIA for info on Lynch went to the FBI and the FBI responded that they had no information on the Clinton/Lynch tarmac meeting.
Some months later a 2nd FOIA request went to the DOJ and they came back with 240 pages of detail commo between the DOJ and FBI working to develop ‘talking points’ re the tarmac meeting. Every word of text of what was said was redacted.
Comey’s FBI responded that ‘there is no records’.
This cesspool created by the dem’s is going to be the largest political scandal, by far. A historical event is in the making. Will take several years to play out.
The dem party should disband itself for a myriad of reasons.
GOP incumbents should be voted from office asap.
We need a new 3rd party w/a/dif/pol/att … .
Otherwise, we have the corpocracy we deserve …Posted by: Roy Ellis at August 4, 2017 11:37 PM
Once again we see the ignorance of the left. The left is now complaining it is a violation of their civil rights for AG Sessions to crack down on security leaks. Only in the mind of a leftist could it be a violation of one’s civil rights if caught leaking top secrets of the nation.
The WH is having weekly bible studies, seeking divine guidance in running the country, and leftist atheistic organizations are crying that it’s a violation of the constitution. It’s a never ending assault on the beliefs and morals of America. Seven percent of Americans have claimed to be atheists and yet they believe it is their right to dictate to the other 93% how to live their lives.
Every time the left opens their mouth, they turn more Americans against them. Their radical beliefs do not match up with the beliefs of normal Americans. What the east and west coast believe are not in alignment with flyover country. There is a reason why the democrats have lost over 1200 state and local political seats during Obama’s presidency.Posted by: Blaine at August 5, 2017 8:36 AM
When Maxine Waters and Nancy Pelosi start down the path of their leftist rants, people literally laugh at them. They sound like a couple old hags that have lost their minds. The arguments of the leftist on WB are no different. Please explain what difference in the message of SD, WP, ph, j2, or any other liberal, is there from the message of the two old crazy women? I read the comments of ph and j2 and literally laugh out loud at the ignorance.
Reading Trumps supporters’ comments here, I can only be reminded of the line from Hamlet, “Methinks the lady doth protest too much”. Conservatives brazenly take refuge in the fact that Mueller’s investigation has hardly leaked a thing since its creation 2 months ago. But this silence cannot be taken as an indication that Mueller’s team won’t find any evidence of wrongdoing. It means Mueller is a competent leader who commands the respect and admiration of those around him and nothing else. Not everyone is as feckless and undisciplined as our current President.
Donald Trump insists that these allegations are all one giant hoax. He hangs his hat upon the gullibility of his supporters, the sort of people he believes would stand by his side if he shot a man in open daylight on Fifth Avenue. It’s incredibly condescending, to be honest, but apparently it’s okay as long as lip service is paid to issues of immigration, religion and taxation.
So, it comes to this: Robert Mueller has something cooking in the oven and us bystanders are witnessing a plethora of olfactory sensations. Is that citrus aroma a lemon, an orange or a lime? Nobody but chef Mueller and his kitchen aides knows, but it certainly doesn’t smell like there’s a nothingburger in the oven.
Apply Occam’s Razor and a little bit of common sense and it’s quite clear that this investigation will not end well for Donald Trump. The only question at this point is the magnitude of the damage. The DOJ is not in the business of fabricating scandals against our President. If there really was no there there, then none of the current rumors or innuendos would exist.
But alas, if such reasoned speculation offends a conservative’s blind loyalty to his dear leader, I am willing to still concede to those pearl clutchers that it is best to wait until after Mueller has finished his investigation before reaching any final conclusions. I’m just saying that I won’t be holding my breath for complete vindication of President Trump & Company. For your own sake, I recommend you do the same. Consider the rash of articles written defending Richard Nixon from the Watergate allegations in 1973. They have not aged well. It would be a pity for comments here to join those ranks.Posted by: Warren Porter at August 5, 2017 9:36 AM
Roy
“This cesspool created by the dem’s is going to be the largest political scandal, by far. A historical event is in the making. Will take several years to play out.”
Posted by: dbs at August 5, 2017 10:59 AM
The deep state is doing everything in it’s power to destroy the one person who has vowed to dismantle it. The globalist and establishment will not be taken down without a fight. Trump needs to clean house. Anyone that does not support his agenda, and actively works to undermine him needs to go, and sooner rather than later.
“little bit of common sense and it’s quite clear that this investigation will not end well for Donald Trump.”
I wouldn’t hang my hat on that. There was ample evidence to impanel a grand jury for hilarys mishandling of classified data, and obstruction of justice for destroying evidence. It never happened. This investigation is nothing more than a distraction designed to bog down the trump agenda. Mueller and the others assigned to this investigation are political hacks, who have all supported democrats. If this were a regular case, they would all be dismissed because of conflict of interest. There has been no evidence leaked because there is nothing of substance to leak.Posted by: dbs at August 5, 2017 11:11 AM
And I’m sure that WP remembers the watergate allegations of 1973…Oh, wait a minute, WP wasn’t even a glimmer in his father eye in 1973. All he knows about 1973 is the leftist revisionist history crammed into his head by his 1960’s pot smoking, flower children, communist professors.
Secondly, I have seen WP’s plethora of comments hoping that Trump succeeds because in WP’s words, “he could be a very successful president”. Then we read WP’s conclusion that Trump must be guilty, because, “if there was no there there, then none of the current rumors and innuendos would exist “. So now WP has found Trump guilty of “SOMETHING” based on rumors and innuendos. Of course, WP loves to go on to say let’s wait until the investigation is over, but make no mistake folks, WP has already found Trump guilty and is rooting for guilt. As much as WP wants to sound intellectual and above the fray, he nothing more than a ph or j2, using big words.
I hate to bust the left’s conspiracy bubble, but Trump is not being investigated for anything. There is no Russian there there and Trump is well within his rights to call this a witch hunt from the democrats and the socialists media.
But heck, let’s just keep accusing Trump supporters of being blindly loyal, gullible, and falling for a hoax. Perhaps if you say it enough times, someone will begin to believe you. WP has said nothing original. The comments he has said can be read and heard in the daily MSM, for I might add the past 10 months.
Lastly I would say that WP’s comment about leaks from the Mueller investigation is illogical. There has been NOTHING kept secret where the democrats are concerned. The president can’t even talk by phone to foreign heads of states without a transcript of the exact words being released to the press. The democrats and some republicans have released everything. Yet WP wants us to believe that Mueller and his investigators are able to keep secret anything they find that would hurt Trump. Sorry WP, but if we’re not hearing anything, it’s because there is nothing. A grand jury was convened, which was supposed to be secret, but it was released. Mueller was supposed to investigate a Russian interference in our election, but now is looking into Trump finances and the history of the finances of anyone related to Trump, and I’m not talking about just blood relatives. All of this was leaked for the purpose of making Trump look guilty of something. No WP, if there was anything there, we would know it.
Where you mouth the words about waiting until Mueller is finished, I actually believe in innocence until proven guilty.
You’re nothing special WP, just another liberal pushing hypotheticals and conspiracies.Posted by: Blaine at August 5, 2017 11:19 AM
Evidently Blaine was hanging around those pot smokers, if he thinks what we know of Watergate is revisionists history. This is his normal dribble not based in reality.Posted by: Cubed at August 5, 2017 12:34 PM
ALL history provided by liberals is revisionist history. Liberals are liars and they NEVER tell the truth. I listened to a liberal today, while condemning the weekly bible study in the WH, made the comment that separation of church and state is in the Constitution. Needless to say, the conservative he was debating didn’t let him get by with his revisionist history.
Actually, I have never smoked pot and have never done drugs, but I was a teenager in the 60’s, so I know who ended up with the professor’s positions. It’s not rocket science.Posted by: Blaine at August 5, 2017 1:16 PM
I wouldn’t hang my hat on that. There was ample evidence to impanel a grand jury for hilarys mishandling of classified data, and obstruction of justice for destroying evidence. It never happened. This investigation is nothing more than a distraction designed to bog down the trump agenda. Mueller and the others assigned to this investigation are political hacks, who have all supported democrats. If this were a regular case, they would all be dismissed because of conflict of interest. There has been no evidence leaked because there is nothing of substance to leak.
Last I checked, the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton damaged her significantly. I have no prediction as to whether or not Mueller’s grand jury will issue an indictment or not.
Then we read WP’s conclusion that Trump must be guilty, because, “if there was no there there, then none of the current rumors and innuendos would exist “. So now WP has found Trump guilty of “SOMETHING” based on rumors and innuendos.
You speak of ‘guilt’ four times when I made no such insinuation. It’s quite possible for things to be politically damaging, yet not break the law. I believe Hillary Clinton can attest to that.
I hate to bust the left’s conspiracy bubble, but Trump is not being investigated for anything. There is no Russian there there and Trump is well within his rights to call this a witch hunt from the democrats and the socialists media.You have provided no reasons to justify your speculation that Mueller will exculpate President Trump. Relying on the public’s temporary obliviousness of the internal details of Mueller’s work is foolish.
A grand jury was convened, which was supposed to be secret, but it was released,Sounds like Blaine forgot to do his homework. AllardK cited Andrew McCarthy’s article in The National Review, a conservative political magazine. Here’s what he had to say:
It is frequently observed that grand-jury proceedings are secret. That is not quite accurate. The obligation of secrecy applies to the grand jurors and government personnel who examine witnesses and collect evidence through subpoenas. But subjects of the investigation, witnesses, and their lawyers are under no duty to remain silent — even though it is usually a good idea to do so, since statements can be used as evidence.
We learned of Mueller’s grand jury from the subjects of the investigation and NOT from the investigators. People were served subpoenas and they passed that scoop onto the press. That is the difference between strong leadership demonstrated by Robert Mueller and weak leadership demonstrated by the White House, where all sorts of sensitive matters are leaked.
WP has already found Trump guilty and is rooting for guiltI root for nothing other than the truth. It does not matter whether the truth is exculpatory or incriminating. However, I am not going to deride an investigation as a witch hunt just because they have been judicious not to release the evidence they have collected thus far.
ALL history provided by liberals is revisionist history. Liberals are liars and they NEVER tell the truth.
So says the person who has lied repeatedly on Watchblog and has been caught numerous times. On topics from Taqiyya to the US Constitution, Blaine is just a fountain of falsehoods. It must be the opioid-addicted talking heads he outsources his thinking to. Anyway, these sort of absurd absolute statements are an obvious tell for cognitive dissonance. They are a truly desperate gasp from a brain in pain from the truth.
In the meantime, I will maintain my previous positions. Regardless of whether or not Donald Trump is personally culpable of any wrongdoing, it is reasonable to expect that Mueller’s investigation will ultimately leave permanent political damage. It’s hard to imagine a scenario where Michael Flynn or Paul Manafort avoid indictments unless they work out an immunity deal that nabs a bigger fish. When the public learns the truth regarding financial entanglements between Flynn, Manafort, Russia and Turkey, it will not be good for Trump in the short term. In the long term, there is a chance Trump can weather this tempest and rise again. Like a phoenix, I think he is capable of returning stronger and better than before. But, he will need to surround himself with different people for that to be the case. The Democratic Congress that will be elected next year will do a good job facilitating that, but I am getting ahead of myself.
For the time being, it is best to sit and wait for Robert Mueller to do his work unmolested. In the end, he will find the truth and it is the truth that will set us free.Posted by: Warren Porter at August 5, 2017 2:07 PM
Warren Porter, and you have provided no proof that Trump is being investigated for anything.
Pick and choose WP; you claimed we would not know if Mueller had evidence because the secrets wouldn’t leak out. I gave you several examples of leaks from Mueller’s group and all you answered was that I was wrong about the grand jury. I still stand by my comment that if Mueller has something, it would be leaked.
Secondly, I stand by my comment that the left are liars. The left is represented by politicians and the media. Schumer lied, Harry Reid certainly lied, Maxine Waters lied, Nancy Pelosi lied, Terry McCaullif lied, MSNBC lied, CNN lied, ABC, NBC, CBS all lied, WAPO and NYT lied; and I could just keep quoting the liars. These are the people that your side quotes. That makes you liars too.
And thirdly; if you’re going to try to change the subject by calling me a liar, then you should have told me what I lied about at the time. That would be like me saying, “WP made a racist comment 3 years ago”.
And lastly, you say let’s wait and see what Mueller says, but in reality you have already made up your mind and are promoting your beliefs.
“If there really was no there there, then none of the current rumors or innuendos would exist.”
Hurrah for Warren, he found another way of saying; “Where there’s smoke, there’s fire!” Brilliant!
I suggest our Pal review all the “rumors and innuendos” regarding Obama and his minions. phx8 and others insist there really was no there there”.Posted by: Royal Flush at August 5, 2017 3:10 PM
As we get closer to the senate primaries leading to the candidates for 2020, I believe the Republican senators up for election will begin to feel the heat from their failure to pass legislation to fix or eliminate Obamacare and other pressing issues which propelled Mr. Trump into the White House.
When the electorate go to the polls in November 2020 will they be thinking about some murky connection between Russia and some Republican campaign underling?
Or, will the electorate be thinking about electing senators who will carry out the agenda that the president ran on and won. Americans want illegal immigration stopped, legal immigration fixed, tax reform that helps both the working class and corporate American to create more and better paying jobs, and the failed Obamacare legislation fixed or eliminated.
Some hazy connection to Russia pales in comparison to the big issues on which voters will express their desire.Posted by: Royal Flush at August 5, 2017 3:24 PM
I’ve said many times on WB that the country is drifting, and that the generals and Goldman Sachs guys are in charge. Now others are noticing that we have undergone a soft coup. Now the generals are in charge of the country, and the Goldman Sachs guys will run the economy.
General Kelly is the new Chief of Staff, and controls access to Trump. General McMasters heads the NSA. General Mattis heads Defense.
Kelly finally made a prolonged effort by McMasters come true. He fired Ezra-Cohen Watnick over at NSA. He was originally brought into the administration by Flynn, and then protected by Bannon and Kushner. Ezra-Cohen earned the enmity of McMasters for helping Congressman Nunes concoct the fake unmasking stories. Republican Senator Burr and others repeated yet again that Susan Rice did nothing wrong, and that there were no issues associated with unmasking.
Bannon launched a full scale assault on McMasters using Breitbart, with repeated demands for his resignation. What makes this really interesting is that Russian bots did everything in their power to help Breitbart and Bannon, swamping social media with stories about how McMasters should resign.
Trump sided with McMasters.
According to the AP, since the first months of the administration, Kelly and Mattis have agreed that both can never be out of the country at the same time, because one of them has to monitor Trump.
Congress is now not only ignoring Trump, they tied his hands by refusing to go into recess, thereby denying Trump the opportunity to fire Mueller and make a recess appointment- that is, an appointment without a confirmation hearing. Congress is also ignoring Trump’s demands to continue working on repeal and replace. In a way, they don’t have a choice. There are not many days left when they will be in session, and they have to pass some critical legislation.
The military is completely ignoring Trump’s tweet about transgender discrimination.
And I doubt many military people appreciated Stephen Miller going to the Press Room podium, spouting alt-right attacks on legal immigration and the Statue of Liberty, while using Neo-Nazi/Stalinist vocabulary to put down all who oppose, words like “cosmopolitan.”
Funny. I heard Limbaugh after that Miller speech. Conservatives freakin’ HATE the Stature of Liberty, especially that poem encapsulating what America is all about. The idea that America is about freedom, liberty, and opportunity is anathema to them.Posted by: phx8 at August 5, 2017 3:51 PM
phx8 forgot a couple things in his hypothetical conspiracy theory:
1. The government is hiding real evidence at Area 51 of aliens who have visited earth.
2. Bigfoot has been spotted in California.
3. There is evidence that JFK was killed by the Russian mob.
4. And lastly, Al Gore has said, “no kidding, the earth is going to melt”.Posted by: Blaine at August 5, 2017 4:34 PM
Blaine,
If you doubt ANYTHING I wrote, choose one or two and I will provide links from credible sources.
The word ‘cosmopolitan’ is very interesting. See if you recognize yourself in this quote from the World Press:
“… the country is in ruins, its economy robbed blind by international capital, while the foreign ownership of some newspapers and other types of mass media outlets made Poland into a colony, infecting Poles’ minds with rootless cosmopolitanism. … What is at stake is Polish Christian national values that must be protected at all cost, namely the linguistic and religious homogeneity of the country. Only Poles should reside in Poland, and a proper Pole must be a Polish-speaking Catholic.”
Trump visited Poland prior to the G-20 meeting and gave an ethno-nationalist speech. Shortly afterwards, Polish democracy faced collapse as the right-wing Law and Justice Party threw out judges in order to replace them with its own. That matters in Poland because the Judiciary oversees elections. They effectively underwent a far right, anti-democratic coup.
It is ironic, given Poland’s experience with ethnic purity in WWII. It is also ironic that Stephen Miller, who is jewish, would use a word like ‘cosmopolitan’ to attack opponents.Posted by: phx8 at August 5, 2017 4:58 PM
phx8 believes a “poem encapsulate(s) what America is all about”.
Sure, we know how much easier it is to understand a few lines in a poem rather than read and comprehend our Founding documents that actually reveal why we declared our independence and the form of government we want for ourselves to ensure individual freedom and liberty from oppressive government.
Lady Liberty could grace the harbors of many nations where our brand of freedom and liberby under our Democratic Republic is not practiced.
The poem by Emma Lazarus is not unique to America. The essence of the poem is “yearning to breathe free”. So many uneducated believe it is about immigration.Posted by: Royal Flush at August 5, 2017 5:03 PM
pdx8, judging by the stories that have come out recently, Bannon is probably the next target of the generals. It brings up an interesting subject in this ethics waivering swamp. Just how many people working in the administration are employed or paid by outside persons or entities besides those who have been waved?Posted by: ohrealy at August 5, 2017 5:06 PM
Does the left understand that the words at the base of the Statue of Liberty do not supersede the Constitution and the Bill of Rights?
But here phx8, I’ve got one for you…is it truth or lie?
The Democrats have been attempting to erode the credibility of the Trump administration by promoting the narrative that Trump only won because of interference by the Russian government.
While Democrats in Congress and the media have not yet produced substantial evidence of collusion between Russia and Trump, GOP Congressman Steve King has shed light on President Obama’s interference in the Macedonian elections. Obama funneled millions of dollars into Macedonia to fund left-wing George Soros-sponsored groups.
President Obama used his office and public money to push his preferred type of progressive socialism in the small Balkan country. The public funds, channeled through the government agency USAID, were even used to translate Saul Alinsky’s infamous leftist work Rules for Radicals.
King stated: “I learned that the United States government, borrowing money from China and Saudi Arabia, had handed over at least $5 million dollars in contracts transferred through USAID into George Soros organizations that were used to manipulate elections in the Balkans. And that’s just particularly Macedonia – not including the neighboring countries that are there.”
Congressman King described how Alinsky’s book was used as a basis for undermining Macedonia’s conservative ruling party: “And some of that money was used to translate Saul Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals into Macedonian to distribute the book, and the Rules for Radicals and actions of radicals were manifested in the election efforts in that part of the world.”
Obama’s election interference expenditures in Macedonia, which have reached $5 million so far. A total of $9.5 million up to the year 2021 has been earmarked by the US State Department specifically for this purpose.
In Macedonia, USAID has been working hand-in-hand with George Soros’s Open Society Foundation. Obama’s Macedonian policies were aimed at defeating the center-right government, a pro-life, low-tax administration that is one of the most conservative in Europe.
Much of the money has gone to news outlets supporting the leftist Social Democratic Union of Macedonia (SDSM). Members of this party, who donned “Soros Army” t-shirts, took to Macedonia’s streets to throw rocks at police guarding the conservative Internal Macedonian Revolutionary Organization (VMRO) headquarters.
Although VMRO managed to win a plurality of the vote in the 2016 parliamentary elections, SDSM formed a coalition with the left-of-center Albanian DUI Party to claim a majority in parliament. The DUI aims to completely reshape Macedonia by making Albanian the official language and changing the country’s flag and national anthem.
This is not the first case of election meddling for either Obama or Soros. The American Spectator detailed President Obama’s extensive involvement in foreign elections, including funneling State Department grants to Israeli groups that opposed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In another case, Obama threatened Honduras after they legitimately removed their Hugo Chavez-allied president–who had illegally tried to make himself a lifetime ruler.
George Soros has played a massive role in European and American politics for decades. Most recently, Soros has been funding anti-Trump groups in America.
Obama not only worked to entrench far-left socialism in the US, but abroad as well. Many of his programs to manipulate foreign elections are still in place. It now falls on President Trump to put an end to the Obama-era exportation of progressivism.
http://conservativefighters.com/news/watch-congressman-breaks-house-floor-says-one-thing-obama-wanted-hidden/?utm_content=buffercf064&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook.com&utm_campaign=buffer
I gave you several examples of leaks from Mueller’s group and all you answered was that I was wrong about the grand jury.
This is a straight, bald-faced lie. You gave me a single alleged ‘leak’ regarding Mueller’s group regarding the Grand Jury, which I refuted. Apart from that you have given me nothing.Posted by: Warren Porter at August 5, 2017 5:21 PM
Blaine,
Macedonia is complicated. It is a poor, small country of just 2 million people that used to be part of the communist empire. They are currently dealing with epic amounts of corruption, and they face threats from Russia, who wants to see the EU and NATO weakened, and prevent a free market economy from flourishing. Macedonia is a candidate for both the EU & NATO.
http://thehill.com/blogs/pundits-blog/international/328398-gop-senators-dont-side-with-russia-on-macedonia
And you should know better than to listen to Representative Stephen King. When you see people attacking Macedonia and American relations with that country, you are seeing people doing the work of the Russian government and Putin.Posted by: phx8 at August 5, 2017 5:45 PM
WP, so you don’t consider the fact that Mueller was supposed to look into Russian influence in the presidential election, but it now comes out that he is looking into Trumps financial records, as a leak? Or that he is looking into the financial records of Trump’s associates as a leak? This information has been all over the media, could you explain where it came from? The only one that knew Mueller was investigating finances was Mueller.Posted by: Blaine at August 5, 2017 6:27 PM
ph, so you ignored the fact that Obama used taxpayers money and worked with George Soros to affect the outcome of a foreign election? Not to mention the spreading of Saul Alinsky book “Rules for Radicals”. You instead call congressman King a liar when he is speaking on the House floor.Posted by: Blaine at August 5, 2017 6:44 PM
you don’t consider the fact that Mueller was supposed to look into Russian influence in the presidential election, but it now comes out that he is looking into Trumps financial records, as a leak? Or that he is looking into the financial records of Trump’s associates as a leak? This information has been all over the media, could you explain where it came from? The only one that knew Mueller was investigating finances was Mueller.
You never said anything about finances in your earlier comments in this thread. Your earlier statement, “I gave you several examples…” remains just as false as before. You are a liar.Posted by: Warren Porter at August 5, 2017 6:48 PM
Whoops! Scratch that recent comment. I shot first and asked questions later and made a mistake. Sorry.Posted by: Warren Porter at August 5, 2017 6:50 PM
Anyway, it is my assumption that the reports regarding Mueller’s investigation into financial histories of Trump and his friends comes from the mouths of the banks and financial institutions that have been served subpoenas from Mueller and his subordinates.Posted by: Warren Porter at August 5, 2017 6:52 PM
Comment #419048, 5th paragraph down. You’re an idiot.Posted by: Blaine at August 5, 2017 6:53 PM
So you assume? I assume Mueller would have told anyone he was going to question, that this information was not to be released to the press. It doesn’t change the fact that it was released and if Mueller had anything on Trump it would have been released too.Posted by: Blaine at August 5, 2017 7:03 PM
The organization funded by Soros “promotes democracy, government accountability and freedom of expression.” But there is not doubt, Western values are under attack.
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/03/01/world/europe/after-trump-win-anti-soros-forces-are-emboldened-in-eastern-europe.html
The attack is being led by the Russians in order to further Russian interests. The Russians have found willing allies in Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The attackers favor ethno-centrism. They oppose economic and military cooperation between the western democracies. They favor nationalist cultures and national religions because those prevent cooperation across borders. They oppose immigration as well.
There is a good reason the Statue of Liberty infuriates these people.
Congressman King is one of those favoring ethno-nationalism. He is much worse than a liar. He is a bigot and a racist, and terrible for the future of this country.
So is Trump. That is part of the reason Trump will argue with allies such as Australia and Mexico, yet never say anything negative about him. More importantly, Trump has been compromised. That will come out in the investigation, but it has been glaringly obvious from the beginning.Posted by: phx8 at August 5, 2017 7:19 PM
I assume Mueller would have told anyone he was going to question, that this information was not to be released to the press.
There’s no reason to assume that. People who receive subpoenas are generally under no legal obligation to keep them secret. Regardless, it would not be the fault of Mueller or his team if any of these people being questioned released information to the press.
It doesn’t change the fact that it was released and if Mueller had anything on Trump it would have been released too.Just because banks and financial institutions leak doesn’t mean Mueller’s team does too. Mueller has led a pretty tight ship. Most of the media reports are sourced to the White House itself. The leaks are the currency expended by Jared Kushner, Steve Bannon and others as they vie for power. Posted by: Warren Porter at August 5, 2017 7:27 PM
HTML Formatting Tips:
<strong>bold text</strong>
<em>italicize text</em>
<u>underline text</u>
<strike>
strike text</strike>
<a href="http://domain.com/link">link text</a>
<blockquote>quote text</blockquote>
By clicking the "Post" button you agree to abide by the Rules For Participation. Please report abuse and inappropriate behavior to editor@watchblog.com.