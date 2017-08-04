Third Party & Independents Archives

Andrew MacCarthy's Plea to Special Counsel Mueller

Have a great weekend! Sorry, have a Grand weekend. The jury’s still out on what you will be doing this weekend, but almost certainly it will have those two words in the news you see, read, and hear. So Mueller has impaneled a grand jury which means we are now in a criminal investigation and not merely a counterintelligence investigation. And that matters, because they are two distinct processes.

One gathers facts to determine if criminal charges should be laid. The other is an information-gathering exercise that is open-ended and does not result in charges being laid. But as we can see, a counterintelligence investigation can always lead to a criminal investigation. And this is what seems to have happened.

It looks like Paul Manafort's supposed debts with Russian or pro-Russian Ukrainian actors is the key issue here in terms of the focus of this grand jury. Now as far the supposed secrecy involved in a grand jury, Andrew MacCarthy in the National Review (he's a prosecutor with experience in national security issues as well) says the following:

The obligation of secrecy applies to the grand jurors and government personnel who examine witnesses and collect evidence through subpoenas. But subjects of the investigation, witnesses and their lawyers are under no duty to remain silent - even though it's usually a good idea to do so, since statements can be used as evidence. Of course, there are often government leaks. __ You don't say. The release this week of the full transcripts of the president's phone calls with President Nieto of Mexico and the Prime Minister of Australia demonstrate in the words of Mike Allen - a progressive media wonk if there ever was one - that this leak was:

... a real breach and a real sign of animus towards Trump somewhere in the government.

Somewhere?? How about nearly everywhere in the hallways and cubicles of the administrative state?! Especially in the corner offices, one suspects. And the fact that these outrageous leaks have barely caused the media to bat an eye, shows the general level of animus, as Mike Allen would say, towards the president.

Returning to Andrew MacCarthy and his piece in National Review, he pleads for a higher level of transparency on the part of Mueller's prosecutors despite the fact, as he points out, that normally with a grand jury, investigators prefer to operate in secrecy in order to gain advantages over the witnesses they interview.

But this is the President and his associates that are under investigation. As MacCarthy says, we should know and Trump should be told whether he is under criminal investigation. Or whether this is a fishing expedition looking to turn up some hard evidence of collusion. Which they very well might, unfortunately. But so far that is still not the case.

Given how Washington D.C. works at this point, it is likely that any information gleaned from the grand jury process will be delivered in standard format: anonymous leaks.