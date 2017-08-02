Third Party & Independents Archives

Chamber of Commerce Corpocracy 49 - Trump 1



WOW! No new money appropriated for the ‘wall’ and the Chamber of Commerce GOP’er’s and Dem’s are off and running with a plan to fast track green card immigration.



No HC, no wall, no infrastructure BUT, 'let's do tax reform', 'let's do 'green card immigration' and so on - - - that say's a bunch, like shoving it down your throat and other orifices, about the CofC corpocracy.

It's become clear that Trump will never get 'repeal and replace' thru the CofC. The corpocracy has set the high$ water mark with Obamacare and they ain't about to slack off one green dollar (about 15 cents).

I can understand Trump negotiating with the legislator's but every day, every day I am warming up more to a Sean Hannity 3rd party ticket. If Trump doesn't get the wall built by the end of his term he will be daid meat, IMO, with his base.

Meanwhile, the base has to get rid of RINO's/CofC'ers like Flake, Graham, McCain and so many others.

