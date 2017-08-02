Third Party & Independents Archives

Chamber of Commerce Corpocracy 49 - Trump 1
WOW! No new money appropriated for the ‘wall’ and the Chamber of Commerce GOP’er’s and Dem’s are off and running with a plan to fast track green card immigration.
No HC, no wall, no infrastructure BUT, 'let's do tax reform', 'let's do 'green card immigration' and so on - - - that say's a bunch, like shoving it down your throat and other orifices, about the CofC corpocracy.
It's become clear that Trump will never get 'repeal and replace' thru the CofC. The corpocracy has set the high$ water mark with Obamacare and they ain't about to slack off one green dollar (about 15 cents).
I can understand Trump negotiating with the legislator's but every day, every day I am warming up more to a Sean Hannity 3rd party ticket. If Trump doesn't get the wall built by the end of his term he will be daid meat, IMO, with his base.
Meanwhile, the base has to get rid of RINO's/CofC'ers like Flake, Graham, McCain and so many others.
Roy I think Trump and his followers should shoulder the blame for his failures instead of trying to push it off on others. He told us he was the best negotiator ever and would get the repeal and replace taken care of. He didn’t because the replacement plan was terrible. It was tax cuts for the rich screw everything else.
Get over your hatred for Obamacare, all that stuff you heard from the repubs and conservatives the past 7 years was just BS to keep people like you in line and voting with their negative emotions.
Funds for the wall!! Did you really believe that ol’ line? We don’t have the money for that. It was a bad idea and it was a line Trump used to get people to vote for him, nothing more. Tax money should go for infrastructure not nonsensical walls on the border.
I see Trump’s administration is trying to open up negotiations on immigration. Hopefully the Congress can come to terms with a rational bi-partisan plan that is fair and works for the country.
WTF is a Sean Hannity 3rd party ticket? You can’t be serious. Just when you think there is a bottom to the stupidity of the conservatives they come up with something even lower than a snakes belly.Posted by: j2t2 at August 2, 2017 5:49 PM
j2, should you be right about Trump and ‘that ol’ line’ I want a Sean Hannity greased up and ready to run. The admin and corpocracy should not be allowed to open their mouths on immigration until the wall is 90% done.
Just heard that the proposed immigration bill will cut immigration in half by ‘2027’. How corpocratic is that? Sounds a lot like Obamacare - writing the bill several years after it’s been passed.
j2, Hannity is going to get us some justice re Hillary & Bill, Lynch, Rice, Comey and several others. A Ben (somebody) is the first to be called to appear before a judiciary cmtte for unmasking. A bunch of folks will get wrapped up in that, all thanks to Sean.Posted by: Roy Ellis at August 2, 2017 5:58 PM
“Get over your hatred for Obamacare…”
Perhaps j2t2 can tell us why middle-class working folks should love Obamacare.Posted by: Royal Flush at August 2, 2017 6:08 PM
Not everyone hates President Trump and his agenda.
“The Republican National Committee is touting some big fundraising numbers bolstered by President Trump’s appeal with his base, including small donors.
“The $75 million-plus brought in by the party in the first six months of this year is more than double the amount that Democrats raised during Barack Obama’s first six months, ABC reported.
“‘Our base loves the president,’ RNC chair Ronna Romney McDaniel said this morning.
I have read that the DNC remains deep in red ink. It appears that our Pals on the Left are all talk with no financial support. We understand. They never expect to pay for what they want.Posted by: Royal Flush at August 2, 2017 7:56 PM
Yeah, Royal. The dem’s are in the tank now but wait until Sean opens up these crimes committed by the likes of W. Schultz, Rice, Lynch, Clinton’s and others. You would think Soros and Alynski ? would run to the mountains and hide themselves. But, I suppose they will just continue as nothing happened.
Don’t you find it mysterious that a guy like Rich could be murdered and nobody knows anything????? I do.Posted by: Roy Ellis at August 2, 2017 8:41 PM
What was on his computer? Has anybody looked? Does anybody care?Posted by: Roy Ellis at August 2, 2017 8:42 PM
Roy, Should I be right!!! Trump cannot even get the Mexican president to publicly stop telling us to go f**k ourselves over the wall and who pays for it. He has to lie about the phone call with the guy and gets caught doing it. My god man what does it take for people to understand the wall and the money for the wall will come from Mexico is a scam. Those on the right have fallen for the line that it is the immigrants that are the problem in this country, just like the people of Germany in the early 1930’s. Trump is exploiting that just like…..
Perhaps j2t2 can tell us why middle-class working folks should love Obamacare.
Two things Royal, one because the repubs R&R is so much worse. Two, why do you think repubs/conservatives worry about the middle class working folk seeing as they have spent the entire “Reagan reconstruction of the gilded age” destroying the middle class.
Hannity is going to get us some justice re Hillary & Bill, Lynch, Rice, Comey and several others. A Ben (somebody) is the first to be called to appear before a judiciary cmtte for unmasking. A bunch of folks will get wrapped up in that, all thanks to Sean.
So Roy who do you think Hannity colluded with on the Seth Rich fake news scam? It was the Trump administration. Why on earth would you think Hannity should be anything but a propagandist?
The dem’s are in the tank now but wait until Sean opens up these crimes committed by the likes of W. Schultz, Rice, Lynch, Clinton’s and others. You would think Soros and Alynski ? would run to the mountains and hide themselves. But, I suppose they will just continue as nothing happened.
Hannity has no credibility after being exposed as the Trump water carrier on the Seth Rich fraud Roy.
BTW Alinsky has been dead some 40 plus years so I’m pretty sure he won’t be running to the mountains to hide. Didn’t Sean tell you that? Did he lead you to believe that the threat was real? Once again Roy just like the people of Germany in the early 1930’s you are being duped. Trump and Hannity are part of this propaganda.
This is a link to an article written by Roy Ellis in 2010:
http://www.watchblog.com/thirdparty/archives/006926.html
Does anyone seriously believe that the article at the top of this page was written by the same person?Posted by: ohrealy at August 3, 2017 11:59 AM
Illegal immigrants are a big problem for our country. To deny that fact and then use silly partisan opinions about Reagan and outlandish comparisons to Nazi’s in order to dismiss and deflect, is beyond ridiculous.
Hannity is a partisan talking head. It is almost laughable to watch you guys complain about him working with Republicans, while ignoring the fact that the mainstream news outlets glorified Obama for 8 years non-stop, promoted Clinton throughout her campaign, and are currently pushing baseless accusations and partisan assumptions as fact in order to bring down our duly elected Republican administration.
There has been no facts of Trump and Russian collusion, that Russia altered election results, or that Trump and Putin are best friends forever, but news outlets still promote them as if they are fact. But yet, the real propaganda is coming from those questioning the circumstances surrounding the death of Seth Rich?
FFS
The blatant hypocrisy would be funny if it wasn’t so pathetic and destructive.Posted by: kctim at August 3, 2017 12:54 PM
Royal, apparently stuff like this is why us middle class working folk should love ‘Obamacare.’
https://apps.doi.idaho.gov/DisplayPDF?ID=3351Posted by: kctim at August 3, 2017 1:23 PM
But yet, the real propaganda is coming from those questioning the circumstances surrounding the death of Seth Rich?
kctim,
Rod Wheeler filed a lawsuit this week alleging unprecedented fabrication and fraud regarding Fox News’ reporting last April.
IF you were an objective and reasonable person instead of a partisan hack you would be more skeptical of the Trump administration’s denials of wrongdoing regarding Russia and and more dismissive of the conspiracies involving poor Seth Rich.
apparently stuff like this is why us middle class working folk should love ‘Obamacare.’Hopefully Idahoans can wake up and smell the roses and toss out their state politicians who opposed the Medicaid expansion and instead do everything they can to sabotage Obamacare. Massachusetts, New York, California, Maryland and similar states are not having any of these problems. Posted by: Warren Porter at August 3, 2017 2:11 PM
Does anyone seriously believe that the article at the top of this page was written by the same person?
Roy has always been a bit conspiratorial in his thinking, ascribing so many things to our “Corpropracy” whatever that is supposed to mean. Given his longstanding opposition to NAFTA and skepticism to immigration, it does not completely surprise me that he supports Trump. Those were two of President Trump’s biggest issues in last year’s campaign.Posted by: Warren Porter at August 3, 2017 2:36 PM
Warren,
Again with the “partisan hack” nonsense, eh? Sad to see you having to resort to such level. Meh.
“you would be more skeptical of the Trump administration’s denials of wrongdoing regarding Russia”
It has nothing to do with their denials, and everything to do with the severe lack of facts to back up the claim.
“and more dismissive of the conspiracies involving poor Seth Rich.”
How can I be any more dismissive than by not commenting on it?
Perhaps, instead of lecturing others on what you think they should be skeptical and dismissive of, maybe you should be asking yourself why you eagerly dismiss one conspiracy theory while being so willing to be blindly skeptical to another conspiracy theory?
And yes, of course, the problem with ‘Obamacare’ is that it was sabotaged by those evil Christian straight cis white males. LOLPosted by: kctim at August 3, 2017 2:57 PM
Back in 2010 I was writing with a political bias, pushing a ‘new 3rd party w/a/dif/pol/att … and all that. I didn’t touch on social issues and mostly wrote on issues like tax reform, CFR, or similar.
I thought a 3rd party could be built from the ground up. Now, I don’t think that way. So, we need an Independent/populist/centrist like Trump or Hannity to take on the mantle of a 3rd party.
The dem’s and gop wisely use immigration to win big donations from corporations. Further, the dem’s use every social issue to fill their coffers. They have done really well using divisive politics to collect donations.
This last election it got super serious. The dem’s was sure they had enough votes with the immigrant and illegal immigrant vote that would make it an impossibility to lose. They were right ESCEPT for one thing … TRUMP …
The gop legislators cared very little as to whether Hil won or not. They would still have their power, still support the corpocracy, same as the dem’s.
Now that Trump is pushing his agenda you can see it clear as day that the gop has no interest. They would much rather support Hil’s/Bernie’s agenda than Trumps. Hannity knows that and more and more GOP’er’s and Indies are recognizing that.
We must get rid of the dem/rep corpocracy. The best way to do that, IMO, is thru a 3rd party. Right now, Trump is the closest thing we’ve got to a 3rd party. But, if he weakens up on the agenda that got him elected we need to have s populist/centrist/independent greased and ready to run.
Right now, as I see it, that man is Hannity. Maybe he can build a new 3rd party from the top down.
Otherwise, we have the corpocracy we deserve.Posted by: Roy Ellis at August 3, 2017 3:09 PM
Illegal immigrants are a big problem for our country. To deny that fact and then use silly partisan opinions about Reagan and outlandish comparisons to Nazi’s in order to dismiss and deflect, is beyond ridiculous.
Beyond ridiculous is thinking a wall along the southern border is the answer to the illegal immigration problem, IMHO Kctim. I don’t deny we have an immigration problem and it needs to be addressed I simply don’t buy into the that it is that big of a problem as you suggest. Congress has needed to address it for years and refuse to do so. There needs to be comprise on the issue and neither side is willing to give an inch. In fact Congress is a bigger problem than immigration,legal or illegal.
Read the previous Reagan post and the link kctim. What I have said isn’t partisan as you seem to think.
I am not comparing Roy Royal You or anyone to the Nazi’s kctim. Once again I am comparing Roy and most other conservatives to the good and decent people of Germany in the early 1930’s, the same people that were fooled by the Nazis into going to war because they wanted to make Germany great again.Posted by: j2t2 at August 3, 2017 3:13 PM
“Does anyone seriously believe that the article at the top of this page was written by the same person?”
Roy - “The right choice, IMO, is hardcore reform brought about by a populist 3rd party initiative”
I’m not sure how a person could come to any other conclusion than that they were written by the same person.Posted by: kctim at August 3, 2017 3:13 PM
Enforcement and more effective border security are the ONLY answers to our illegal alien problems, J2.
You don’t have to believe illegal immigration is a problem, but the fact is that they are a threat to our citizens and a burden on our resources.
“I am comparing Roy and most other conservatives to the good and decent people of Germany in the early 1930’s, the same people that were fooled by the Nazis into going to war because they wanted to make Germany great again.”
Sigh. There is no comparison between the two, J2.
Our government is not led by a dictator with complete power. It is not forcibly suppressing opposition and criticism. While it regulates our industry and commerce, it does not yet control and run it. Our government does not practice systemic racism, actual racism is frowned upon by the overwhelming majority of Americans, and actual racists have been relegated to the extreme fringe.
Love of country is not aggressive nationalism.
Fact is, this Nazi and fascist nonsense is nothing but the childish reaction to the undoing of progressive policy. It has absolutely nothing to do with any actual fascism being present.Posted by: kctim at August 3, 2017 4:01 PM
Thanks for the link to Idaho insurance info kctim. Regular working class Americans will feel even more pain. Those on subsidies will feel little pain. Liberals love that arrangement.
Warren believes more people on Medicaid is the answer. Certainly people love “free” stuff. Problem is, noting is ever truly free. Someone always pays. Don’t believe me. Care to show us what we got for $20 Trillion in national debt.
President Trump, and those who support his agenda do wish to make America great again. j2t2 believes this requires war. We don’t.Posted by: Royal Flush at August 3, 2017 4:59 PM
kctim, to continue … our gov’t doesn’t act dictatorial by illegally unmasking citizens abusing them of their 4th amd’t rights. Our gov’t doesn’t collude interfere with criminal investigations by armtwisting the FBI or by meeting with Justice officials in secret to discuss, what? The weather? Our gov’t doesn’t, at the end of one’s term of office, change the rules on who has unmasking authority from a few to a few hundred. Our gov’t doesn’t turn a blind eye to gov’t officials evading communications security rules. Our gov’t doesn’t allow gov’t officials to, wittingly or not, allow adversaries access to classified communications thru negligence and improper use of technology.
fangers are tired …Posted by: Roy Ellis at August 3, 2017 5:15 PM
I haven’t heard the news report, but I did heard that the democrat governor of WV is going to announce at the Trump rally in WV that he’s changing Party affiliation to the Republican Party. That means another loss for the democrats. If Trump is doing so badly in the polls, why would the governor of a union blue state change to the Republican Party?Posted by: Blaine at August 3, 2017 6:36 PM
This guy has switched parties before Blaine. No BIG deal.
COWBOYS PLAY THE CARDINALS TONITE.
GO BOYS!Posted by: Royal Flush at August 3, 2017 6:44 PM
Trump approval rating down to 33%.
A Grand Jury has been empanelled in Washington D.C. by Special Counsel Mueller. It was actually set up several weeks ago. Now Mueller can issue indictments anytime he wants, although the DOJ regulation asks him to finish the investigation and then submit a report. There are several situations where indictments could be issued before it is finished.
Congress went into a pro forma session instead of a recess, courtesy of Senator Lisa Murkowski. Think she enjoyed doing that? This means no recess appointments for Trump, and that means it will be extremely difficult for Trump to get rid of Mueller. And just in case, the House & Senate are passing regulations to protect Mueller and make him bullet proof. It looks like Trump has very few friends in Congress. Tough to command loyalty with approval polling at 33%.
Best guesses are that this investigation will not run its course until somewhere between May & November of next year. Now there are 16 lawyers on Mueller’s team, with the latest addition being a guy who specializes in prosecuting white collar crime and foreign bribery. This guy, Greg Andres, is REALLY bad news for Trump.Posted by: phx8 at August 3, 2017 11:57 PM
Yeah, Mueller’s most recent hire is for:
15 U.S.C. 78dd-1, foreign corrupt practices act
so add that to:
52 uscode 30121 and 36 usc 510 foreign contributions
18 uscode 371 conspiracy to commit offense or defraud
18 uscode 1030 fraud and related activity with computers
18 uscode 1343 fraud by wire, radio, or television
18 uscode 2 aiding and abetting, in connection to other offenses
18 uscode 2031 Treason, aid and comfort to enemies
18 uscode 1512 Obstruction of Justice, multiple instances,
18 uscode 1956 Money laundering
18 uscode 953 Logan act, unauthorized persons negotiating with foreign governments.
18 uscode 793 Espionage, recommending russians to attack US citizens
18 uscode 201 Bribery, via court settlements and elsewhere
18 uscode 1621 and 1746 Perjury and false statements in writing
