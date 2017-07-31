Third Party & Independents Archives

President Trump Should Let John Kelly Do His Job
Whose idea was it to hire The Mooch? Ivanka? Kushner? Trump himself? Somebody else? Anthony Scaramucci is not just out as Communications Director, but according to spokesperson Sarah Sanders, he has no job in the administration. One assumes he’s not going back to the Ex-Im Bank, for example.
Do you have to wear a uniform to get respect from the president? While he did have to fire Mike Flynn, he was supportive of him even after he was forced to let him go. Not so with Scaramucci, who seems to have been given the axe by incoming Chief of Staff John Kelly. The White House staff sat down for their first Monday morning meeting with their new chief, and Kelly apparently announced that Scaramucci was out. Presumably they were both sitting at that same table, but who knows?
As Matthew Continetti wrote in his Friday piece in the Washington Free Beacon, Trump is a man of action. Could it be that Chief of Staff Kelly is just as much one as the president is? With the difference that he has commanded troops in Iraq, and he has been head of US Southern Command. And he lost a son to a landmine in Afghanistan. This is someone who understands a thing or two about the relative value of things in our world, and what it truly means to serve one's country.
Is Kelly the man to put order in the White House? As of just a short while ago, CNN is tweeting that Kelly considered resigning in solidarity with James Comey, after the former FBI Director was fired. This tweet is likely being read or has been read multiple times by the president himself. What other tweets on Kelly will the media unleash like so much incoming shrapnel?
The president should let this tweet go. If Kelly did indeed express anger and sympathy in a phone call to Comey right after Comey was fired, then that's exactly the kind of man you want on your staff. One who will serve, but not be seen as overly partisan.
Or is it? Chiefs of Staff have normally been close aides to the president during the campaign, and Priebus was not even half-way there. At best he was a quasi Trump campaign official. Kelly is a military man who had nothing to do with the campaign. Will President Trump trust him enough to let him do his job?Posted by AllardK at July 31, 2017 7:58 PM
I believe John Kelly will be a powerful force for good within the White House. Replacing Priebus with Kelly is a wise move for President Trump. I pray that the President can find the courage to follow Kelly’s advice, but I’m not holding my breath.Posted by: Warren Porter at July 31, 2017 8:04 PM
Until we hear otherwise, Jared Kushner is still in charge of all hiring at the WH, and in the executive branch generally. Scaramucci was Ivanka’s choice. He was never actually working there. He was just a stalker who showed up and pretended to take over because he was allowed access by the family. He couldn’t be hired officially until the SkyBridge sale was finalized. There’s a story behind all this that’s part of a complex web of financial dealings that connect back to Deutsche Bank, the main creditor of the POS. Scaramucci expects another appointment, as chairman of the Export-Import Bank, which “provides financing for transactions that would otherwise not occur because commercial lenders are either unable or unwilling to accept the political or commercial risks inherent in the deal.” I wonder what kind of deals he’s planning.
With another military man coming in, it looks like our form of government is changing, from civilian control over the military, to military control over the civilian.Posted by: ohrealy at July 31, 2017 9:35 PM
As much as I support the integration of the US military in regards to transgender soldiers, I am still quite disturbed at the military’s outright refusal to obey an order given to them by the President of the United States. Acting independently of our civilian leadership is not a lesson the military ought to learn. What starts as a benevolent defense of minority rights can become very dangerous in the future.Posted by: Warren Porter at July 31, 2017 9:54 PM
Kelly is mostly known for not wanting to close Guantanamo previously, and more currently for putting a large number of people in detention camps. I have no reason to believe that he will do any good, unless he’s willing to participate in a 25th amendment solution to this problem.
The military is right IMO not to regard a tweet as a direct order. The tweeter always wants to have it both ways. He creates the outrage, enjoys the headlines and control over the news cycle, and then later denies or blames others for whatever happens. This is the kind of stuff that brought Charles I of England to the chopping block. As far as the military knows, he could later claim that he was only joking, and blame them if they acted on his words. Their prejudice yielded to better knowledge of people who aren’t the only ones in the military that don’t fit in well elsewhere.Posted by: ohrealy at July 31, 2017 10:18 PM
