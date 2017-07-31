Third Party & Independents Archives

President Trump Should Let John Kelly Do His Job

Whose idea was it to hire The Mooch? Ivanka? Kushner? Trump himself? Somebody else? Anthony Scaramucci is not just out as Communications Director, but according to spokesperson Sarah Sanders, he has no job in the administration. One assumes he’s not going back to the Ex-Im Bank, for example.

Do you have to wear a uniform to get respect from the president? While he did have to fire Mike Flynn, he was supportive of him even after he was forced to let him go. Not so with Scaramucci, who seems to have been given the axe by incoming Chief of Staff John Kelly. The White House staff sat down for their first Monday morning meeting with their new chief, and Kelly apparently announced that Scaramucci was out. Presumably they were both sitting at that same table, but who knows?

As Matthew Continetti wrote in his Friday piece in the Washington Free Beacon, Trump is a man of action. Could it be that Chief of Staff Kelly is just as much one as the president is? With the difference that he has commanded troops in Iraq, and he has been head of US Southern Command. And he lost a son to a landmine in Afghanistan. This is someone who understands a thing or two about the relative value of things in our world, and what it truly means to serve one's country.

Is Kelly the man to put order in the White House? As of just a short while ago, CNN is tweeting that Kelly considered resigning in solidarity with James Comey, after the former FBI Director was fired. This tweet is likely being read or has been read multiple times by the president himself. What other tweets on Kelly will the media unleash like so much incoming shrapnel?

The president should let this tweet go. If Kelly did indeed express anger and sympathy in a phone call to Comey right after Comey was fired, then that's exactly the kind of man you want on your staff. One who will serve, but not be seen as overly partisan.

Or is it? Chiefs of Staff have normally been close aides to the president during the campaign, and Priebus was not even half-way there. At best he was a quasi Trump campaign official. Kelly is a military man who had nothing to do with the campaign. Will President Trump trust him enough to let him do his job?