Third Party & Independents Archives

President Trump and the Fall of the House of Reagan

One of the treats of Fridays is Matthew Continetti’s opinion pieces/editorials in the Washington Free Beacon. They are usually funny and observant, and often espouse rather counterintuitive views. He has been one of the few conservative columnists - along with Byron York - to take the Trump presidency seriously, for better and for worse, and not as some nightmare from which we will awaken when some form of ousting occurs - impeachment, Article 25, whatever - that so much of the media consume themselves with.

But this Friday, Continetti was forced to admit how absurd and perhaps dangerous the situation has become. What seemed a heated crucible got even hotter this past week. With Scaramucci's obscene rant at a New Yorker journalist who wrote about a dinner at the White House that may have been leaked, perhaps by Reince Priebus. With Sessions enduring in the face of sadistic taunts by President Trump.

And now with McCain rising from his hospital bed to stride into Congress and stick one up the unsunny end of the President's and the Senate's plan for a skinny repeal of Obamacare, the disruption is reaching a critical mass that may indicate something far deeper than merely Trump's style of governing. Yes, as Continetti puts it:

Trump doesn't want stability, he wants motion. He isn't interested in details or arguments, he's energized by accomplishments, achievements, placards on the wall. He doesn't have a cabinet, he has employees. And the primary job of those employees is to protect their boss.

But Trump has now gone beyond a war with the Washington establishment. He's at war with his own administration. And that may be the final straw that brings down his high-wire act. Maybe. Because President Trump - as candidate and as president - has defied every reasonable expectation of failure from the moment he rode the escalator to the cheers of a rented crowd. So the question becomes:

Can his mercurial will actually take on the very process of government in America?

The immediate answer would seem to be hell no. But there may be far more going on beneath the surface than we (that "we" especially includes Trump himself) are aware of. Continetti linked to a fascinating piece in nplusonemag.com, written earlier this year by Corey Robin that analyses the long term cycles that underlie America's republican system. It's based on work by Yale's Stephen Skowronek's 1993 study of presidential power. It works like this:

If you think about regimes as deep structures of interests and beliefs then you can think of presidents and regimes. Weak or strong presidents working with or opposing weak or strong regimes. The regime is a little like the culture that underlies Washington's power structure and the values that culture is based on.

In America these regimes tend to last for decades and go through a cycle of: reconstruction, articulation, preemption, and disjunction. For example. FDR brought down the Republican Gilded Age framework that was in tatters by the time he took over. Although some disagree that Lincoln's regime lasted that long. LBJ articulated the New Deal Regime that FDR had established with LBJ's Great Society entitlement bonanza. Nixon was unable to overthrow the still-strong New Deal Regime and had to gain advantage where he could with his Southern Strategy, and pander where he had to with wage and price controls as well as establishing the EPA. Nixon could only preempt in other words. Clinton was also forced to preempt Regan's regime in the 90's with his triangulation and third way policies.

And that leads to a fascinating and almost laughable comparison for Trump. Jimmy Carter, who was according to this theory was a disjunctive president who tried to reform a collapsing system - the New Deal Regime in it's inflationary, sclerotic, final stages in the late 70's - only to perish politically under the collapse of the ancient regime.

A little like Roderick Usher in Edgar Allen Poe's classic tale.

And that means that Trump may very well turn out to be a disjunctive president who tries to take on the Reagan coalition in it's final collapsing years but is unable to do so and is instead buried beneath its rubble. Of course, with Trump it's like he's bashing away at the foundation of the structure with a jackhammer and with nary a hard hat to be seen.

This is wonky and fascinating, and it might even be relevant. But right now no one knows if it is. Once again, we know not where we are heading. And by the way, Carter did accomplish some of the welfare state reform that Regan would then go on to use to build his shining city on a hill. So there may well be hope. But maybe not with President Trump.

And of course, the reconstructive president who may follow President Trump - and that's assuming Trump was the disjunctive president and not Obama who instead may have been a preemptive president - may create a regime that would horrify those of us who still admire what Reagan achieved. We just don't know who that president will be and what regime is coming down the road.