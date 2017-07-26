Third Party & Independents Archives

How Should Trump Deal With North Korea?

It’s being reported that within the next year to 18 months NK will have a nuclear weapon that can hit the US mainland. Some say there is still time to negotiate or use sanctions and so on - - -

I don't believe there is sufficient time left to accomplish any of that. Too late. Too many Obama years wasted sitting on our hands. Now, Trump has to do something and pdq.

Dead options were: sanctions on NK and/or China. Try to get Japan and S. Kor. to defend themselves with their own nukes. Try to reach some kind of agreement thru diplomacy. Install missile defense system in Japan and S. Kor. Go to war with NK.

None of that seems doable or desirable, IMO. If the goal is solely to prevent NK from developing a deliverable nuclear weapons system then here is a possible plan:

Pull a Navy/military task force together from the US and other countries that might want to participate. Place ships in international waters off the coast of N. Kor armed with missiles capable of taking down any NK'ean missile that leaves NK'ean air space and enters international waters.



We could invite other countries to participate. Some countries might provide land based missile sites to support US missile batteries.



Through such an effort the US could prevent NK from properly testing their long range weapons and thus, prevent them from developing a significant number of deliverable nuclear tipped missiles. If NK can't test their delivery system they can't invest in producing a large number of weapons.

The US keeps an active naval force in the Pacific around the clock. A beefed up task force would be cost effective and provide excellent training for those serving with the task force.

How might NK react? They might stop launching test missiles into international waters. They might try to buy and assemble weapons from Iran, Pakistan or similar. Putting a cork on their nuclear program might force a regime change. NK might attack S. Kor.



We should be ready for any outcome but wasting any more time is not an option.

