Third Party & Independents Archives

Dems Are Going Down - Bigggly

Was watching the press conference held by the Mayor of some town in Minn. This is the fourth day following the murder of a woman citizen by a city police officer. The Mayor trotted out the old tried and true speech about how great the police force was and what great things the Mayor had done to ensure a top notch police force, and so on - - -

She took the resignation of the police chief and appointed a new chief and presented that to the town folks in the meeting. But, the town folks turned on her, shouted her down, took over the mike's and shut the meeting down. They took to the bull horns letting her know they was tired of her admin and the police actions for the last 20 years or so. They wanted her and her admin gone and now.

I believe I'm correct in saying that there were more people in killed in the US last year than in Syria.

I'm assuming she was a dem as FOX carried it live and CNN didn't cover live. Either way, it was a great people's movement and wish we had more of that. Turning the criminal element loose on the citizenry is a great way to take their mind of politics, important issues, and so on - - -

Make the people afraid and they will look to you to save them, etc. They shut her down and took over the meeting. You gotta luv it. Just like what's going on in several major cities, Chicago and Sacramento come to mind. I'm hopeful that the Trump DOJ will move to clean up some of this crap. I believe Sessions will 'git er dun'.

Even better watching the corpocratist-dems working to obstruct the Trump admin. The Communist News Network (fake news) is at it again tonight what with 'Sessions talked with the Russian Amb. About the campaign' way back when and this from Intercepts of Russian commo. Unbelieveable, but it's in the fake news tonight.

Trump should give Sessions one week to find the leaker. And, that should be followed up with some severe jail time for that person. Never have I seen such a disregard for law. People in high places using classified info as a political toy needs to be stopped and quick. OJ does 9 years for a botched burglar and Clinton takes some 30-50k emails, many classified, outside the security perimeter, even admits to destroying 30k of them. No words for this.

But, it is highly entertaining to watch the dems-corpocracy flog the air waves 24/7 with fake news, impeachment ploys and the like. Disheartening to see much of the GOP never Trumper's working against him.

Glad to see Spicer leave and Scaramucci ? some in. I hope he will show the finger to the press about every 30 seconds during a press conference. Spicer just didn't have the 'take it to them' mentality to be Trumps mouthpiece, IMO. Trumps supporters, like me, wants red meat with every meal, and so on - -

I would like to see Trump run as an Independent in the next election. He could split the dems-gop'ers and win easily. I hope he will do that. We really need a new 3rd party if we are to pull this country out of the mouth of the corpocracy.

