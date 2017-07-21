Third Party & Independents Archives

Dems Are Going Down - Bigggly
Was watching the press conference held by the Mayor of some town in Minn. This is the fourth day following the murder of a woman citizen by a city police officer. The Mayor trotted out the old tried and true speech about how great the police force was and what great things the Mayor had done to ensure a top notch police force, and so on - - -
She took the resignation of the police chief and appointed a new chief and presented that to the town folks in the meeting. But, the town folks turned on her, shouted her down, took over the mike's and shut the meeting down. They took to the bull horns letting her know they was tired of her admin and the police actions for the last 20 years or so. They wanted her and her admin gone and now.
I believe I'm correct in saying that there were more people in killed in the US last year than in Syria.
I'm assuming she was a dem as FOX carried it live and CNN didn't cover live. Either way, it was a great people's movement and wish we had more of that. Turning the criminal element loose on the citizenry is a great way to take their mind of politics, important issues, and so on - - -
Make the people afraid and they will look to you to save them, etc. They shut her down and took over the meeting. You gotta luv it. Just like what's going on in several major cities, Chicago and Sacramento come to mind. I'm hopeful that the Trump DOJ will move to clean up some of this crap. I believe Sessions will 'git er dun'.
Even better watching the corpocratist-dems working to obstruct the Trump admin. The Communist News Network (fake news) is at it again tonight what with 'Sessions talked with the Russian Amb. About the campaign' way back when and this from Intercepts of Russian commo. Unbelieveable, but it's in the fake news tonight.
Trump should give Sessions one week to find the leaker. And, that should be followed up with some severe jail time for that person. Never have I seen such a disregard for law. People in high places using classified info as a political toy needs to be stopped and quick. OJ does 9 years for a botched burglar and Clinton takes some 30-50k emails, many classified, outside the security perimeter, even admits to destroying 30k of them. No words for this.
But, it is highly entertaining to watch the dems-corpocracy flog the air waves 24/7 with fake news, impeachment ploys and the like. Disheartening to see much of the GOP never Trumper's working against him.
Glad to see Spicer leave and Scaramucci ? some in. I hope he will show the finger to the press about every 30 seconds during a press conference. Spicer just didn't have the 'take it to them' mentality to be Trumps mouthpiece, IMO. Trumps supporters, like me, wants red meat with every meal, and so on - -
I would like to see Trump run as an Independent in the next election. He could split the dems-gop'ers and win easily. I hope he will do that. We really need a new 3rd party if we are to pull this country out of the mouth of the corpocracy.
Has it occurred to you the Trump administration might be the leaker in the story about AG Sessions and the Russians? It is one story from an unsourced “official.” It comes shortly after Trump gives an interview torching Sessions for his recusal.
If Trump can force Sessions out of office, he can replace him with an AG who will NOT be recused from the Russian investigation. Unlike Sessions, that new AG can fire Special Counsel Mueller. Of course, Congress would make a vote on an AG nominee almost impossible, but Trump could put an AG in place without a vote by waiting until Congress is not in session, and then making a recess appointment. The new AG could simply declare Mueller had conflicts of interests, or had exceeded his authority by letting the investigation go too far afield, or maybe not even bother with a justification.
Congress could respond by installing Mueller as a Special Prosecutor, but that would require Democrats and Republicans to cooperate. How likely is that? Mueller is closing in, and closing in fast. Trump is reportedly already looking into the ins and outs of pardons, but a better bet in the short run is too blow up the Special Counsel’s investigation, and then see if the GOP and Democrats can cooperate enough to install a Special Prosecutor. Pardons at a later date would still be an option.Posted by: phx8 at July 21, 2017 11:01 PM
Has it occurred to you the Trump administration might be the leaker in the story about AG Sessions and the Russians? Posted by: phx8 at July 21, 2017 11:01 PMThat was also the first thing that occurred to me. They’re doing this to force Sessions out.
The POS has been in office six months, and there is still no Secretary of the Army. They’re on their third attempt, a lobbyist from Raytheon. You know, the corpocracy we deserve and all
Glad to see that Roy Ellis is still around. The case in Minnesota will be interesting. A white woman was killed by a black officer. A white officer was just acquitted for killing a black man there. We all saw that, unfortunately.
I don’t understand whatever your point was about Chicago. It’s a very large city, and almost all of it is very nice.Posted by: oraoghilie at July 21, 2017 11:19 PM
Ph, I’m a political law neophyte so I would think Sessions would just un-re-cuse himself and get rid of Muller if it came to that.
If Trump wanted Sessions to go all he has to do is ask him to go. Dun deal. Maybe there is another motive for Trump to leak.
One thing fer shure. If Mueller slow rolls this thing and comes up with some dirt, unrelated to the Russian thing, and does not do a Hillary investigation and so on - - - then Trump will and should get rid of Mueller. I’m for letting Mueller have a run at the Russian thing. There is no there there so it’s not a problem so long as he sticks to the issue - Russian collusion.
Now, there are some Russian problems with the Clinton’s and if Mueller has the balls to ignore or wrist slap the Clinton’s and go after Trump for some financial gizmo he must be fired, removed or locked up himself. I do assume he could be disbarred for malfesance or how ever the hell you spell it.Posted by: Roy Ellis at July 21, 2017 11:33 PM
http://www.aei.org/publication/trump-right-chicago-more-dangerous-than-afghanistan-yes-and-no/
Yeah, Afghan rather than Syria. But, you get my drift. And, if u are 1 of the murdered it ‘ain’t a very nice city’, etc. Sessions is going after the gangs and drugs so that should help the large cities biggly.
oraog and ph, are u saying that Sessions wouldn’t resign if asked?Posted by: Roy Ellis at July 21, 2017 11:48 PM
RE, the ranking members of the justice department all appeared together yesterday in solidarity with Sessions.
Most of the murders that occur in Chicago are in very specific neighborhoods that most people avoid like the plague. There was 1 murder this year in the neighborhood where I grew up. A US citizen was murdered by an ICE agent. Thanks to you know who for his BS rhetoric.
Literally no one is investigating Hillary Clinton, or is likely to do so ever. You must not have understood YOUR guy when he said that was all just campaigning. Her main antagonist Jason Chaffetz is literally running away from Washington.Posted by: oraoghilie at July 21, 2017 11:57 PM
Considering the fact that nothing the Trump administration can do will ever appease the left, and considering the goal of the left is to block Trump, and considering the left’s goal is try drive Trump out of office because they have no evidence to impeach and remove him; I would suggest Sessions un-recuse himself, fire Mueller and go after the Clintons. I would also find out where the leaks are coming from and put some people in prison.
ph’s claims of the leaks coming from the Trump administration has about as much evidence as the Trump/Russian collusion. Stop and use a little logic for once; if Trump was the leak to the press, how long would it take the anti-Trump media to let that cat out of the bag?Posted by: Blaine at July 22, 2017 8:07 AM
Blaine, if anything having negative implication happens in the world it will be Trumps fault.
Watching Hannity-Spicer last evening let’s one clearly understand why Spicer wasn’t the man for the job.
This Scarmucchi fellow was a dem and, who like so many folks, saw the light. Expect the entertainment level to go way high. I’m really looking forward to it. Jerk them $$ from the sanctuaries Trump, get going buddy. Put them mayors on food stamps. I love it.Posted by: Roy Ellis at July 22, 2017 9:19 AM
Roy,
With all this “fake” news, it is hard for Trump to get his policy proposals any airtime. Russia, Russia, Russia. That is all we hear. It would be refreshing if the media would give Trump some time for his real solutions.
For example, healthcare is floundering in Congress under Republican leadership. Why isn’t Congress considering Trump’s plan. You know, the one he said that the American public would love and would be cheaper and better than Obamacare. I don’t even know what his plan is, thanks to the “fake” media’s obsession with Russia. Anybody know any details on Trump’s healthcare plan?Posted by: Rich at July 22, 2017 9:27 AM
Watching Hannity-Spicer last evening Posted by: Roy Ellis at July 22, 2017 9:19 AM
RE, you need to go on a different media diet. You do understand that Hannity is a performer, right? Spicer is gone because he was played by a woman on SNL, who would have been better at his job than he was. The POS watched every episode of that. You might consider a different news source, Cracked would be more accurate than the entertainment news programs you watch:
The Entire President Donald Trump/Russia Story (So Far) - SOME NEWS:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NNCQMWwOZUw
Spicer’s greatest hits: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PL1LG-J1pPk
Rich, the POS has a great health insurance plan. It only costs $12 a year.Posted by: oraoghilie at July 22, 2017 9:47 AM
Nothing is happening because Washington D.C. is still scared to death the MSM will take them out. It’s easy for them to do. Even if the rest of the country ignores the MSM those in D.C. hang on every word. No one in D.C. has the balls to go against the establishment MSM if they have to look them in the eye. They’re afraid the MSM will tar and feather them for going astray.Posted by: Weary Willie at July 22, 2017 10:39 AM
It has a name WW. Corpocracy. Biz, institutions,media and pols are going to have it their way - to hell with the citizenry.
It’s them against Trump and his substantial supporters. Trump is going to whip their ass, they know it and are fighting for their wealthy being.
Trump is a great independent populist president. I am hopeful this will encourage some non dem/goper’s to run for office. This could be the start of a strong third party movement.
Watched the commissioning ceremony for the USS Gerald Ford. Again, Trump did a great job, made the folks proud. FOX carried the ceremony live while the Communist News Network railed on about ‘the Russians are coming’, etc.
Two more Ford class carriers coming. Way to go Trump. Build that wall, and so on - - -Posted by: Roy Ellis at July 22, 2017 12:01 PM
Every presidential candidate (both sides) runs for the office by the leave of the media. The media makes and breaks politicians. That is why they are so scared. Trump on the other hand, had no help from the media…they didn’t make him and they sure can’t break him. Lord knows, they have tried. He’s scared the crap out of me a few times on twitter, but he certainly has played the leftist media. He sets the agenda.Posted by: Blaine at July 22, 2017 1:54 PM
Regulation (28 CFR Sec. 600.1), reads; a special counsel may only be appointed when the AG or DAG “determines that criminal investigation of a person or matter is warranted.” The investigation of Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential campaign is not a criminal investigation.
No crime has been committed and thus, no special counsel is needed. Former FBI director Comey has testified that their investigation was a counterintelligence investigation.Posted by: Royal Flush at July 22, 2017 2:07 PM
Blaine, you couldn’t find many Trump hater’s (corpocracy) who would agree that no crime has been committed.
They are expecting Mueller to bring charges against every member of the Trump admin/family for some crime.
Mueller will have to look at the oldest Russia related incidents first. Hillary and uranium-1. Hillary and her emails. Then get around to Trump et al. If he just looks at Trump then he will/should be removed post haste.Posted by: Roy Ellis at July 22, 2017 3:45 PM
Along the lines of the Sessions leak coming from Trump…
Has anyone noticed that no one is coming to the defense of Sessions? Trump sent tweets condemning the leak. But no one said ‘Session would never do such a thing!’ It is part of a pattern typical of Trump- whenever there is something terrible, he accuses others of doing what he actually did. So Trump attacks the leak, yet says nothing about Sessions’ innocence.
Furthermore, this intelligence intercept has been out there for a about a year. The NSA knew, yet no one leaked it when Sessions lied under oath, both aloud and in writing. Now, all of the sudden, within days of Trump’s attacks on his own AG, this leak appears?
Trump wants Sessions gone so he can make an AG recess appointment, without a vote in Congress. That lets him put in an AG who can kill the Mueller investigation, and no one can stop him. It would be preferable for Trump if Sessions resigned. If Sessions refuses to go away, and Trump is forced to fire him, Trump will face more accusations of Obstruction of Justice.Posted by: phx8 at July 22, 2017 4:45 PM
“Trump will face more accusations of Obstruction of Justice.”
Of course. Along with more accusations of collusion.
I accuse my Pals on the Left all the time. They don’t agree.Posted by: Royal Flush at July 22, 2017 5:00 PM
They are expecting Mueller to bring charges against every member of the Trump admin/family for some crime.Posted by: Roy Ellis at July 22, 2017 3:45 PM
Um, RE, his family members are also expecting that. They know what they’ve done, and that they can’t continue to do it now. There’s a reason that real billionaires don’t run for public office. A fake billionaire, in debt to everyone, with thousands of shady dealings in the past, a vast number of lawsuits, and very few friends, (except for imaginary Jim), who has made a vast number of enemies, was just asking for this sort of trouble. His family didn’t want this.
You’re confusing yourself with your old corpocracy rhetoric added to the newer conspiracy theories that you’ve discovered. Do you need a list of the corporations that are part of this administration? Are you unaware of the 14 or more ethics waivers?
Your favorite news channel is owned by someone who actually hates your guy, but came to a deal with him, because he knows that he’s stuck now that no one else will watch his channel other than the far right wing. BTW, it’s a corporation, NewsCorp, just as your guy is a corporation, so why not just drop the corpocracy thing. After all, we have The Vast Right Wing Corpocracy that we deserve.Posted by: oraoghilie at July 22, 2017 5:52 PM
Trump wants Sessions gone so he can make an AG recess appointment, without a vote in Congress. That lets him put in an AG who can kill the Mueller investigation, and no one can stop him. It would be preferable for Trump if Sessions resigned. If Sessions refuses to go away, and Trump is forced to fire him, Trump will face more accusations of Obstruction of Justice. Posted by: phx8 at July 22, 2017 4:45 PM
I would say more charges of Obstruction of Justice. The POS is going to get tired of this soon. He’s OLD. He’s starting to drool. He’s becoming as incoherent as his followers. If he was actually “presidenting”, instead of watching tv and tweeting, he’d be dead already. Possibly, he’ll give a blanket pardon to all his family members, and himself, if it stands, and then resign. Non-family members will be left to twist in the wind. The family members could still be charged with whatever the pardons didn’t cover.Posted by: oraoghilie at July 22, 2017 6:13 PM
orag, you must have seen the President deliver the ship commissioning speech at Norfolk today. Standing in the heat on one of the carrier’s elevator, he gave a strong oration that would stress a much younger man. He was animated, bellicose, and super engaged with the audience. It was an impressive performance. If you didn’t catch it you missed a real history making moment.
The corpocracy busted their asses to get health insurance cost up, way up, and they don’t intend to let Donald J Trump bring prices substantially down. They are beholden to the pharma, corp, insurance, hospital biz and so on - - -
What can one say about a bunch of senators that demanded ‘repeal and replace’ for some 7 years and now that they are in the catbird seat they are fighting Trump tooth and nail over any movement on healthcare?
We need a new 3rd party w/a/dif/pol/att …
Otherwise, we have the corpocracy we deserve.Posted by: Roy Ellis at July 22, 2017 7:27 PM
Roy, I watched the ship commissioning speech and the President looks and sounds great.
Wow…what a great ship to join our arsenal of freedom.Posted by: Royal Flush at July 22, 2017 7:41 PM
RE, I wouldn’t watch anything like that. Maybe I’ll watch Susan Ford christening the ship 3 years ago. Did you give Northrop Grumman a corpocracy exemption? Here is a post of mine about them from 8 years ago:Comment #273062
I think the Military Industrial Complex won out over the civilian here a long time ago. I would point again to what happened when an earlier POTUS proposed missile defense. There were a number of small companies doing various research on the uses of lasers, started by former employees of Martin Marietta, going in different directions. They were bought by Litton Industries , which was later bought by Northrop Grumman . We would be better off with the smaller companies competing with eachother, rather than one large corporation.
Posted by: ohrealy at January 2, 2009 5:48 PM
Got news for you-
There are two types of ships: submarines, and targets.
There are two types of ships: submarines, and targets. Posted by: phx8 at July 22, 2017 7:59 PM
And the submarines aren’t even safe with this loose lipped leaker in the WH.Posted by: oraoghilie at July 22, 2017 8:08 PM
And another post from later that same year:
Comment #288300
“Consider: The preparations most important to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks took place not in training camps in Afghanistan but, rather, in apartments in Germany, hotel rooms in Spain and flight schools in the United States. “
Why insert reality into a political discussion? We need a place to waste jet fuel and drop bombs and someone is always raining on our parade. The unlucky afghans are in the remotest place we can find until we can start bombing Outer Mongolia. Those Outer Mongolians are the real threat! How come no sympathy for the poor military industial complex? Do you want Mr Northrop and Mr Grumman hanging around in your neighborhood with a sign that says “will work for food’”?
There are only two solutions that I can see for this continuing problem. One is to abolish the presidency and change to a parliamentary system, and the other is to reduce the armed forces to levels so low that no president and complicit congress will ever be able to go crusading again.
Posted by: ohrealy at September 18, 2009 2:56 PM
Wrong again, IMO, orag. Russia did want Afghan at one time. Ben Ladin, Taliban, ISIS and some others have wanted to set up shop there. Maybe not Ben, can’t remember.Posted by: Roy Ellis at July 22, 2017 10:07 PM
