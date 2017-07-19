Third Party & Independents Archives

Six Degrees of Separation From Putin? You'll Need a Whiteboard

Will Staples have a summer special on whiteboards? Because if you don’t like using Power Point, maybe a nice little whiteboard would be a good way to follow the expanding cast of characters in the won’t-be-ending-for-a-long-time Russia probes. And guess what? There should be enough room on that whiteboard to accommodate both sides of the aisle. So to speak. One could even play 6 degrees of separation from Putin.

So. Seymour Hersh. Remember him? That stalwart senior journalist who has been around, and helped break, some of the biggest political stories of the latter half of the 20th century, along with a few these past 17 years as well. Even if Woodward and Bernstein got more of the credit (rightfully so one has to assume) for breaking the Watergate story. Let's see. How many degrees of separation does Hersh apparently have?

The Newseum in Washington D.C. is by the looks of it a splendid - and very expensive to build apparently - museum dedicated to free speech and First Amendment issues and was set up by the Freedom Forum, which originated with Frank Gannet's Gannet Foundation. It was here that Natalia Veselnitskaya had a showing of a documentary film that purports to show slain Russian whistleblower Sergei Magnitski as the perpetrator not the victim of what the evidence suggests was a $230 million tax fraud in Russia. This showing of the film was in June of 2016, and the object was and still may be, the repeal of the Magnitski Act and it's sanctions that affect Russian plutocrat's assets in America. The act also affects the ability of American would-be parents to adopt Russian children.

That's why Seymour Hersh was at the film's showing. So he says. As a supporter of adoption rights. He also happens to know Rinat Akhmetshin, the former Soviet intel guy who, according to The Hill, would wander the halls of Congress with Ron Dellums, a California Democrat, looking for members of congress to lobby against the Magnitsky Act. Akhmetshin of course was also at the infamous meeting with Donald Jr. Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort. And perhaps other people as well, who for now haven't been named.

What is Akhmetshin's link, if any, to the Kremlin? We don't know. A Kremlin spokesperson has apparently denied knowing anything about Rinat Akhmetshin, who officially is a lobbyist for The Human Rights Accountability Global Initiative Foundation. Which sounds like a name that was invented by someone claiming to understand search engine optimization. As well Akhmetshin is a lobbyist for a numer of other Russian related people and organizations. The HRAGIF is basically a lobby group that has been trying to repeal the Magnitsky Act and is run by Natalia Veselnitskaya, who of course was the main protagonist in requesting and attending the meeting with Dondald Jr, Kushner, and Manafort.

That means you can't specify an exact number of links back from Hersh to Akhmetshin to whoever to Putin. Not fair is it? How can you play six degrees of separation from Putin otherwise? And if you want to try and put together a web of connections just from say a handful of articles on Veselnitskaya and the Magnitsky Act, you better have a good whiteboard that wipes clean easily. So you can start over again. And again. And again.

Untangling the web of relationships around any meetings between people like Natalia Veselnitskaya and say, Russian General Prosecutor Yuri Chaika, a very powerful figure in the Putin administration, and a definite link to Putin himself, will take endless investigations, detailed facts from possibly untrustworthy sources that will have to do because that's all there is. And the ability to put together a comprehensible and convincing narrative out of all these shards of brittle information.

We are in a hall of mirrors with personal interests, political agendas in Moscow and D.C. and a partisan media mostly hostile to the current administration salivating in glee over every new detail. As well as an intel community that is watchdog, keeper of secrets, and leaker in chief, and is clearly hostile to President Trump. America's national security demands that we approach these investigations as impartially and thoroughly as is humanly possible. Even then, the answers we eventually get may well be unsatisfying.

And Seymour Hersh? He almost certainly is involved because of what he says: he cares about the adoption issue. But he's now part of the story and may even have to testify at some point. This is just getting started.