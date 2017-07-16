Third Party & Independents Archives

Let's Discuss The 11th Amendment?
How much do you know about the 11th amendment to the U.S. Constitution?
The judicial power of the United States shall not be construed to extend to any suit in law or equity, commenced or prosecuted against one of the United States by citizens of another state, or by citizens or subjects of any foreign state.
https://constitutioncenter.org/blog/article-iii-the-judicial-branch
Read with me.
Let's start here to identify why the 11th amendment was needed. Let's discuss the before and after. What lead up to a call to amend? What were the expectations? What were the results?
I'm really curious about the 11th amendment. The subject is ignored when I bring it up. I can only assume none of us know anything about it.
Those who do owe it to the community to share their knowledge.
Knowledge is free.
Posted by Weary_Willie at July 16, 2017 1:32 AM
The 11th amendment is much like the 16th amendment. They both contradict the original wording of the constitution.
The body of the constitution says:
Article III, Section 2, Clause 1
The judicial Power shall extend to all Cases,..
The 11th amendment uses the phrase :
The judicial power of the United States shall not be construed to extend ….
The use of the word is contradictory.
The same goes for the 16th amendment.
The original text of the constitution defines a funding mechanism for the federal government.
The 16th amendment contradicts the original text of the constitution and holds the individual and families responsible.
Did the 11th amendment pave the way for the 16th and 17th amendments? How can we ask that question when we know nothing about the 11th amendment?
Posted by: Weary Willie at July 16, 2017 4:12 AM
What was the original function of the Supreme Court?
http://www.uscourts.gov/about-federal-courts/educational-resources/about-educational-outreach/activity-resources/about
Hmmm. Let us play.
Look for dates. Look for date clusters.Posted by: Weary Willie at July 17, 2017 11:04 PM
http://www.history.com/this-day-in-history/the-first-supreme-court
Here’s a reputable source?Posted by: Weary Willie at July 17, 2017 11:06 PM
What was it that convinced the founders to amend the constitution so quickly after it’s original adoption of the Bill of Rights, our first 10 amendments?
What was so wrong about the original document, that it needed to be changed so soon after it’s ratification?
It’s a mystery to me!Posted by: Weary Willie at July 17, 2017 11:10 PM
HTML Formatting Tips:
<strong>bold text</strong>
<em>italicize text</em>
<u>underline text</u>
<strike>
strike text</strike>
<a href="http://domain.com/link">link text</a>
<blockquote>quote text</blockquote>
By clicking the "Post" button you agree to abide by the Rules For Participation. Please report abuse and inappropriate behavior to editor@watchblog.com.