Third Party & Independents Archives

Let's Discuss The 11th Amendment?

How much do you know about the 11th amendment to the U.S. Constitution?

11th Amendment

The judicial power of the United States shall not be construed to extend to any suit in law or equity, commenced or prosecuted against one of the United States by citizens of another state, or by citizens or subjects of any foreign state.

https://constitutioncenter.org/blog/article-iii-the-judicial-branch



Read with me.

Let's start here to identify why the 11th amendment was needed. Let's discuss the before and after. What lead up to a call to amend? What were the expectations? What were the results?

I'm really curious about the 11th amendment. The subject is ignored when I bring it up. I can only assume none of us know anything about it.

Those who do owe it to the community to share their knowledge.

Knowledge is free.



